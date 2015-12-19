Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

In less than two seasons, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. staked his claim as the most explosive and exciting threat in the NFL. His big games and one-handed highlights have wowed fans weekly.

Opposing coaches tend to have a different view.

“It’s frightening,” head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

Six days before his Carolina Panthers take their 13-0 record up to New York, Rivera was one of the millions watching Monday night when Beckham put on his latest freak show. He torched the Dolphins’ defense for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The first was mind-blowing. The second was when Miami’s defense somehow let the beast roam wide open for an 84-yard score.

“He’s an animal,” Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said.

While Newton has continued to strengthen his case for MVP, his opposite number has been desperately trying to keep the Giants in the playoff race. Having Beckham sure helps.

Quarterback Eli Manning, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his 337-yard, four-touchdown performance Monday night, leads the league in touchdown passes of 50 or more yards. He’s had six of those. All but one have gone to Beckham.

But unlike most of the other defenses he’s torn apart, Beckham hasn’t faced a cornerback like the one he’ll see this weekend.

According to NFL Network research, Carolina’s Josh Norman has held Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, Dallas’ Dez Bryant and Atlanta’s Julio Jones to a combined nine receptions and 89 yards. Now Norman will battle Beckham, whose eight games this season with more than 100 receiving yards includes a current run of six straight.

“This will be another big, big, big, bigger, biggest matchups,” said Rivera, who can be a lot less scared with a shutdown corner in his pocket.

“(Beckham‘s) the complete deal; he’s the real deal. It should be a fun challenge for us as a defense and for Josh.”

SERIES HISTORY: 9th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 4-4. The teams met only twice from 1996-2003 but have faced off seven times in the regular season since 2006.

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of what Cam Newton does wrong.

Early in his career, the Panthers quarterback was too mopey. Now, he’s too happy. Maybe, he’s just human, and like all of us, his mood changes depending on what’s happening in his life or job.

Right now, things are going pretty good at work for Newton.

“We’re not celebrating because we turned the ball over. When we do things that are so hard to get, it deserves a celebration from time to time,” Newton said Wednesday when asked about critics of the Panthers’ latest in-game celebrations.

As the 13-0 Panthers continue to tack on wins, it’s getting harder to make a case for an MVP other than Newton. Earlier in the year, you could have argued against his stats. Now even that’s tough.

Over his past seven games, Newton has thrown 19 touchdown passes with just three interceptions while adding three scores on the ground. And in what may be an even bigger surprise than their perfect record, the Panthers lead the league in scoring. That’s largely because they’re getting touchdowns in the red zone, where Newton has tossed 20 touchdowns and no interceptions.

He’s also been nearly flawless in the fourth quarter. The guy who many claimed wasn’t clutch currently has the NFL’s best fourth-quarter passer rating of 115.0. So forgive him if he’s enjoying himself after helping put away an opponent.

”If I was doing a lot of things that I‘m doing right now when we weren’t winning, I’d get ate up and spit back out. Especially with this dancing that some people approve of and some people don‘t,“ Newton said. ”I‘m human. I understand that winning sweeps a lot of things under the rug. But my influence still hasn’t changed. I was doing this when we were 3-8-1.

“There’s a lot that comes with being a quarterback in this league, and it’s not for long. So while I have an opportunity to do a lot of things, I‘m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

--Robert McClain has been here before.

After the Panthers had made him their final pick of the 2010 draft, the cornerback played in all 16 games as a rookie, making two starts. But he was a victim of final cuts in 2011.

Four years later, the Panthers on Tuesday brought McClain back to fill the void left by Bene’ Benwikere’s broken leg. Because he hasn’t played since last season, his career was given a lifeline when Carolina called.

“I value it all,” McClain said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve been cut before. I know the feeling. You got to take advantage of your opportunities. And this is another opportunity in my career that I got to take advantage of.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 411 -- Number of points the Panthers have scored through 13 games. The team record for most in a season is 421 in 1999.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody is satisfied with where we’re at. 13-0 was never the goal. If you go 13-0 and lose the Super Bowl or lose in the first round, it’s all for nothing.” -- FS Kurt Coleman on the Panthers’ unbeaten run.

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

--Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been cleared to play and cornerback Charles Tillman will return to action as the club attempts to remain unbeaten on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Olsen injured his left knee in last week’s 38-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons. He sat out a practice early in the week but was a full participant on Friday and was listed as probable.

Olsen, who has played in 139 consecutive games, has 65 receptions for 969 yards this season.

Tillman has missed the last four games due to a knee injury. His return is timely as cornerback Bene Menwikere suffered a season-ending fractured leg against the Falcons.

Carolina (13-0) will be without running back Jonathan Stewart due to a sprained left foot. Stewart has rushed for 989 yards.

Mike Tolbert and Fozzy Whittaker will handle the bulk of the ball-carrying duties.

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot)

--Doubtful: S Colin Jones (groin)

--Probable: DE Jared Allen (not injury related), WR Brenton Bersin (groin), WR Jerricho Cotchery (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), DT Dwan Edwards (not injury related), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), S Roman Harper (not injury related), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), TE Greg Olsen (knee), CB Charles Tillman (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: LB Devon Kennard (foot, hamstring), DT Markus Kuhn (knee), DE George Selvie (concussion)

--Questionable: T Ereck Flowers (ankle), WR Dwayne Harris (shoulder), LB J.T. Thomas (ankle)

GAME PLAN

--Former Giants executive and current Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman believes there are three tenets to winning: run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.

This week, his second-ranked rushing offense faces New York’s middle-of-the-pack run defense. Even without starter Jonathan Stewart (foot sprain), the Panthers should be able to extend their streak to 25 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.

Defensively, Carolina has been suffocating teams on the ground, and Sunday shouldn’t be any different. The Panthers’ fourth-ranked run defense needs to make the Giants’ 32nd-ranked ground game irrelevant from the start.

The Giants have done a good job protecting QB Eli Manning, who’s been sacked just 21 times. But the Panthers have racked up 40 sacks, third-most in the league, and they should be able to get to Manning enough to force him into a multiple mistakes.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers CB Josh Norman, who hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Week 1, vs. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., who’s scored eight times in his past six games.

--Panthers QB Cam Newton, who’s thrown 19 touchdowns in his past seven games, vs. Giants passing defense, which is the league’s 32nd-ranked unit.