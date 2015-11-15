Preview: Panthers at Titans

The Tennessee Titans have won three straight against the Carolina Panthers – but not these Panthers. Carolina looks to end that skid and preserve the NFC’s only unbeaten record when it travels to Nashville on Sunday to face the Titans for the first time since 2011.

The Panthers remained undefeated with a 37-29 win over fellow NFC contender Green Bay last week, but they had to hold on after squandering most of a 23-point lead and allowing the Packers to drive inside the 5 with two minutes left. It was the second straight close call and near meltdown for Carolina, which has a 2 1/2-game lead in the NFC South despite its flaws. “We’ve just got to clean a lot of things up,” quarterback Cam Newton told reporters. “It wasn’t a pretty eight (wins), but it is eight, and that’s gorgeous in itself.” The Titans hope to take down a second straight NFC South opponent after pulling out a 34-28 overtime victory at New Orleans last week behind a career-high 371 passing yards and four touchdowns from rookie Marcus Mariota.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -5.5. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (8-0): Carolina rolled up its second-highest yardage total of the season last week (427) while improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, with Newton accounting for four touchdowns (three passing). Newton and Jonathan Stewart lead the league’s top rushing offense, which has helped the Panthers overcome a lack of capable receivers. Fourth-quarter collapses notwithstanding, Carolina’s defense has been solid and has forced 18 turnovers – fourth-most in the league – including six in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-6): Tennessee owns the league’s No. 28 offense, but it looked explosive in Mariota’s first game since interim coach Mike Mularkey took over. The Titans’ 483 total yards last week were a season high as Mariota spread the ball to eight different receivers and Antonio Andrews rushed for a career-best 88 yards on 19 carries. The defense has been terrific against the pass and seems to have sorted out some of its issues stopping the run, having held two straight opponents to 61 yards or fewer on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Newton has 29 career games with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing score, the second-most in NFL history.

2. Tennessee has lost nine straight home games, its longest skid since relocating from Houston in 1997.

3. Panthers TE Greg Olsen has caught five touchdown passes in his last six games while WR Corey Brown has had a TD reception in two straight contests.

PREDICTION: Panthers 27, Titans 20