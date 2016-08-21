Newton has strong quarter as Panthers defeat Titans

Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 162 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday as the Carolina Panthers dumped the Tennessee Titans 26-16 in an NFL exhibition game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Newton hooked up with Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 61-yard scoring strike just 2:12 into the game as Ginn, Jr. broke a tackle after catching a short pass. Carolina made it 10-0 on Graham Gano's 41-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

Tennessee scored its only touchdown with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter on Marcus Mariota's 23-yard scoring pass to Harry Douglas. Mariota left after that series, having completed 9-of-10 passes for 104 yards and an interception.

Gano's 23-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half made it 13-7 Panthers at halftime. The Titans drew within 13-10 on a 48-yard field goal by Ryan Succup at the 10:04 mark of the third quarter.

But the Panthers cashed in the last of three Tennessee turnovers to make it 19-10, scoring when Derek Anderson hit Kevin Norwood with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. Carolina capped its scoring when Joe Webb connected with Jalen Simmons on a 6-yard scoring strike with 6:01 left the game.

The Titans added a 9-yard touchdown pass from Alex Tanney to Alex Ellis with 1:55 remaining.