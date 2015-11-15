EditorsNote: fix in 13th graph

Newton leads perfect Panthers past Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Cam Newton’s perfect start helped the Carolina Panthers extend their perfect start.

Newton completed his first 11 passes as Carolina improved to 9-0, continuing its best start ever with a 27-10 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

“We feel that it (was) a trap game,” Newton said. “We’ve had game after game where the stakes were high and they’re going to get higher each and every week. We knew we had to start fast as an offense.”

Newton completed 21 of 26 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown despite being sacked five times as the Panthers won their team-record 13th straight regular-season game.

He also ran for a touchdown, marking the 30th game Newton scored through the air and the ground. Only Steve Young has more with 31.

Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart led the Panthers in rushing with 91 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

Tennessee interim coach Mike Mularkey fell to 1-1 since replacing Ken Whisenhunt.

The Titans upset the New Orleans Saints last week, but Carolina made sure it didn’t happen again.

“(The Titans) are professionals,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “They’re not going to come out and roll over. Heck, you may lose a football game. You come up against a team that made the change last week, they win the football game, they come out, they’re aggressive. You’ve got to give them credit.”

The Titans (2-7) suffered their 10th consecutive home loss, their longest skid since moving to Tennessee.

Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 16 of 24 passes for 185 yards with one interception.

“We just understand that guy is capable of putting up big numbers and he’s shown it,” Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said. “We know they’re a much different team when he’s in the lineup and we knew we had to be on our A game today.”

Carolina took a 14-10 halftime lead before outscoring Tennessee 13-0 the rest of the way.

“We just didn’t do a good job of executing on third down and that starts with me,” Mariota said. “I’ve got to do a better job of helping those guys out in terms of protection and getting the ball out and allowing the guys to make plays.”

The Titans only got the ball into Panthers territory once in the second half as Carolina’s defense clamped down. Tennessee was held to 64 rushing yards.

“One thing I thought we did well early and better than we have, even last week, we were better on third down,” Mularkey said. “And then all of a sudden, Anthony (Fasano) drops a flat route over there that gets a drive started and then we drop a third-down snap.”

Carolina scored on its first possession when Stewart ran for a 16-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

The bulk of the yardage on the eight-play, 63-yard drive came on passes from Newton to tight end Greg Olsen and Stewart’s runs.

Tennessee answered with an 82-yard, 10-play drive of its own capped by running back Dexter McCluster’s 25-yard touchdown as he dove to the pylon. That tied the score at 7 with 3:38 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers scored again on their next possession when Newton fired a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ed Dickson, giving Carolina a 14-7 advantage with 13:14 left in the first half.

Newton led the Panthers down the field in nine plays on the 80-yard scoring drive.

Ryan Succop’s 45-yard field goal narrowed the deficit to 14-10 with 7:45 left in the half.

Graham Gano’s 48-yard field goal increased the Panthers’ lead to 17-10 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Titans made a goal-line stand, forcing the Panthers to settle for Gano’s 19-yard field goal, building Carolina’s lead to 20-10 with 9:06 left.

Newton finished the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:42 left. His victory dance in the end zone drew boos from the crowd and caused a shoving match between the Panthers and Titans.

NOTES: The Titans observed a moment of silence for the victims of Friday’s Paris attacks before the opening kickoff. There was an increased security presence at the stadium and fans were encouraged not to bring bags to the game. ... Carolina ended a three-game losing streak against Tennessee. ... An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Carolina’s Ted Ginn was nullified by an illegal block above the waist penalty by backup QB Joe Webb late in the first half. Ginn found a big seam up the middle. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton was the fourth Heisman Trophy winner the Titans have faced this season, including Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel and Mark Ingram. Titans QB Marcus Mariota also won the Heisman at Oregon. ... Titans WR Justin Hunter suffered an apparent ankle injury after getting tangled up with Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly with 1:38 left. Hunter was wearing a soft cast after the game. “I don’t know the exact specifics, but it’s not good,” Mularkey said. ... LB Avery Williamson led Tennessee with 14 tackles.