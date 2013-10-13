Preview: Panthers at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings don’t know who will be their quarterback on Sunday while the visiting Carolina Panthers don’t know which Cam Newton will be under center when the foundering teams square off. The Vikings are unsure whether Christian Ponder (ribs) will be ready to reclaim his job from Matt Cassel, while newly acquired Josh Freeman waits in the wings. “We’ll see what happens,” said Ponder, noting he felt little if any pain throwing in practice. “It’s their decision, not my decision. Obviously, I can control how I play.”

Newton isn’t going anywhere, but the Panthers need him to turn things around after throwing three interceptions in a 22-6 loss at Arizona last week. “I feel I have to be more consistent,” Newton told reporters. “Whether it’s the obvious or just something like carrying out my fake or just putting the ball a little bit more out in front of the receiver.” The Vikings have won three of the past four meetings, including a 24-21 win at Carolina in 2011 and a 20-10 victory in the Panthers’ most recent trip to Minnesota in 2008.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 44.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-3): The Panthers routed the New York Giants 38-0 in Week 3 behind Newton’s best game of the season, but they were unable to maintain that momentum after their bye week. Newton hasn’t been much of a factor in the run game and Carolina has only two rushing touchdowns. The Panthers rank third in the league in total defense (301.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.5 points per game) and have allowed a total of 400 yards over their past two contests.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (1-3): Cassel led Minnesota to its first win - 34-27 over Pittsburgh on Sept. 29 in London - but isn’t assured of the starting job coming out of a bye week. Regardless of who starts this week, it’s likely to be Freeman’s job soon enough after he signed a prorated $3 million deal following his release in Tampa Bay. All three quarterbacks have an ally in running back Adrian Peterson (421 yards, 5 TDs) but are saddled with a defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in total yards and 29th in scoring.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota DE Brian Robison signed a four-year contract extension Wednesday that could be worth up to $28 million.

2. Carolina WR Steve Smith has 36 catches for 609 yards and four touchdowns in five career games versus Minnesota.

3. Peterson’s 12 touchdown runs of 60 yards or longer are the most in NFL history, and Vikings WR Greg Jennings is tied for the active lead with seven touchdown catches of 70 yards or longer.

PREDICTION: Panthers 20, Vikings 17