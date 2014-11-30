Special teams TDs propel Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings waited 28 years between touchdowns on a blocked punt. Sunday, they waited about 20 minutes.

Minnesota returned two blocked punts for touchdowns, keying a 31-13 win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday at frigid TCF Bank Stadium.

Vikings reciever Adam Thielen blocked the first one, scooped up the ball and ran it in from 30 yards out to give Minnesota a 14-0 lead. It was the first time Minnesota had returned a blocked punt for a score since Oct. 12, 1986. At 453 games, it was the longest streak in the NFL.

“We always have a block up and hope somebody comes free,” Thielen said. “(The coaches) did a great job of preparing us and it was one of those things where we knew someone was going to come free. Nobody really blocked me and I knew I was going to block it.”

Two series later, linebacker Jasper Brinkley broke through the center of the Panthers’ punt team and got a hand on punter Brad Nortman’s kick. Defensive end Everson Griffen picked it up and rumbled 43 yards to make it 21-3.

“That hasn’t happened very many times,” Thielen said. “That’s pretty cool.”

It was the fifth time in NFL history, fourth since the NFL merger and first since 1990 a team scored on two blocked punts in the same game.

“Both of them were individual breakdowns,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Very disappointing; individuals got beat up and under, individual turned the wrong way. Those are individual breakdowns that will be corrected.”

“I really wasn’t even aware it was going to get blocked,” Nortman said. “It just came off my foot. It’s frustrating because we want to make a positive impact on the game. As a punt team, we strive for that. Having plays like that occur, it’s obviously not what we go for and it makes it a tough deal for the other sides of the ball.”

When the Vikings weren’t scoring on special teams, their offense was pretty good too.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater guided Minnesota 45 yards on six plays on their initial drive of the game, finding tight end Kyle Rudolph for a four-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

Bridgewater threw another touchdown in the final seconds before halftime, hitting receiver Greg Jennings on a 17-yard catch and run, giving the Vikings a 28-6 lead at the break.

Bridgewater finished 15 of 21 passing for 138 yards and two scores.

“A great bounce-back game,” Jennings said. “Teddy Bridgewater definitely took a step today. It’s a growing process. Every week, you want to see guys get better. Today that took place.”

Minnesota sacked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton four times, including two by Griffen, who now has three multi-sack games this season.

“I thought we did a good job in coverage too and that helps,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “They had more guys into help protect, especially early, so we put more guys into coverage. Once they didn’t have so many guys in protecting, we were able to get after (Newton) a little more.”

The Panthers saw two scoring drives stopped short of the end zone in the first half. Kicker Graham Gano made field goals from 40 and 35 yards, but Rivera said, he would have liked to have had at least one touchdown from those chances.

“You have to be able to score touchdowns early,” Rivera said.

Carolina would get as close as 28-13 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Newton to receiver Philly Brown early in the third quarter, but could not sustain much offensively after that.

Newton completed 18 passes on 35 attempts for 194 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 49 yards.

“I thought he had his moments,” Rivera said. “I thought when he had time, when we saw the protections, I thought he threw the ball well and I think us running the ball gave him a chance.”

The Panthers ran 33 times for 178 yards on the day, led by running back Jonathan Stewart, who had his best game of the season rushing for 85 yards on 12 carries.

“When you run that well, you’re disappointed you don’t win the game,” Rivera said.

NOTES: The game-time temperature of 12 degrees was the seventh-coldest home game in Vikings history and coldest since 1981. ... Panthers DB Tre Boston sustained a leg injury in the third quarter and did not return. ... Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. ... Vikings LB Anthony Barr injured his knee in the third quarter and did not return. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s touchdown on a blocked punt return was his first NFL touchdown.