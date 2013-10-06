Preview: Patriots at Bengals

Coming off their most impressive performance of the young season, the New England Patriots will put their unblemished record on the line when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. New England has not won its first five games since running the table in its 16-0 season of 2007, but it will have to overcome a major injury. Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork was lost for the season with a torn right Achilles’ tendon in Sunday night’s 30-23 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals are struggling to find consistency after blowing an 11-point second-half lead at Chicago in the season opener and managing only a pair of field goals in last week’s lackluster 17-6 defeat in Cleveland. Cincinnati has been a different team at home, dominating AFC North rival Pittsburgh and scoring 20 unanswered points to overcome Green Bay. The Bengals have lost seven of eight to New England, including all four matchups with Tom Brady at quarterback.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bengals -1. O/U: 45.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (2-2): Cincinnati managed only 266 total yards in the loss to Cleveland but will likely make a concerted effort to get the ground game going to exploit the absence of the massive Wilford in the middle. Former Patriot BenJarvus Green-Ellis is averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry and could be supplanted soon by rookie Giovani Bernard, who averages 4.6 yards a pop and has 10 catches the past two weeks. Quarterback Andy Dalton needs to re-establish a connection with star wideout A.J. Green, who has failed to put up more than 51 yards in each of the past three games after a dazzling 162-yard, two-touchdown season opener.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (4-0): Injuries to tight end Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola have left the receiving corps in shambles, and with rookies Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson also ailing, New England signed former Indianapolis wideout Austin Collie on Thursday. Running back Stevan Ridley also sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, so Brady will continue to look in the direction of Julian Edelman, who has at least seven catches in every game and is tied for the league lead with 34 receptions. New England ranks sixth in the league with 14.3 points allowed, but there is no obvious replacement for perennial Pro Bowler Wilfork.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brady has thrown a TD pass in 52 straight games, two shy of Drew Brees’ NFL record.

2. Cincinnati is 10-1 when Dalton has a passer rating of at least 100.

3. New England is seeking its seventh consecutive road win dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Bengals 24, Patriots 23