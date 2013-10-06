Bengals 13, Patriots 6: BenJarvus Green-Ellis scored the only touchdown with just under 9 1/2 minutes to play and host Cincinnati used a stifling defensive effort to hand New England its first loss.

Andy Dalton threw for 212 yards and Mike Nugent kicked field goals of 39 and 50 yards as the Bengals (3-2) held the Patriots (4-1) without a touchdown for the first time since September 2009. Cincinnati registered four sacks and ended New England quarterback Tom Brady’s streak of throwing a TD pass at 52 games.

Brady completed 18-of-38 for 197 yards and an interception and failed to get the Patriots into the red zone until midway through the fourth quarter. He drove the Patriots across midfield in the final minute before Adam Jones picked off a wobbly pass at the 3-yard line to end it.

Green-Ellis rushed for 67 yards on 19 carries and bulled in on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to give Cincinnati a 13-3 lead with 9:21 to play. The Bengals’ defense followed by turning in the biggest play on the subsequent drive, holding the Patriots to a field goal after they had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

Dalton narrowly avoided a safety before leading the Bengals to their only touchdown, hitting Marvin Jones for 28 yards on third-and-15 from the 2-yard line before rookie Giovani Bernard rambled 28 yards on the next play to set up Green-Ellis’ 1-yard bull run. The Patriots drove to Cincinnati’s 1-yard line on the ensuing possession, but the Bengals stiffened and forced a 19-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski with 6:28 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Patriots WR Danny Amendola returned to the lineup after missing three games and had four receptions for 55 yards. ... The Bengals ended a seven-quarter touchdown drought with Ellis’ score, dating to the fourth quarter in Week 3 against Green Bay. ... Dalton’s interception on the final play of the first quarter marked the first pick in the red zone of his career. It also extended New England’s streak of forcing at least one turnover to 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.