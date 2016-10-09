Preview: Patriots at Browns

Tom Brady makes his much-anticipated return to the NFL when the New England Patriots visit the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Brady, who served a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate, will be returning at a perfect time for New England, which is coming off its first shutout loss in the history of Gillette Stadium.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, not surprisingly, had little to say about Brady's return and is more focused on getting back on track following a 16-0 loss to AFC East rival Buffalo. “Right now we’re focused on Cleveland,” Belichick said. “Trying to get ready to go in Cleveland. Can’t do anything about what was or wasn’t in the last four weeks. We’re into Cleveland week, and that’s all our focus is." While New England was forced to use Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Jacoby Brissett with Brady sidelined, the Browns were in equally dire straits under center, starting a different quarterback in each of their first three games. Cleveland has hardly been a pushover for the Patriots, winning in a rout at home in 2010 and losing on a last-minute touchdown at Foxborough in 2013.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -10.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (3-1): Brady's last game action was against the New York Giants in the preseason finale on Sept. 1, when he complete 16 of 26 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but wide receiver Danny Amendola said there was no concerns about rust being a factor. “I mean, he’s going to be juiced up,” Amendola said. “We’re all going to be ready. We’re all going to be juiced up.” The quarterback carousel aside, New England's offense could use a healthy Rob Gronkowski, who has only one reception in two games and was limited again Thursday by a hamstring injury. Fellow tight end Marcellus Bennett has a pair of 100-yard games, while the defense ranks 19th overall.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (4-0): With rookie Cody Kessler set to make his second career start, Cleveland will try to lean on a ground game that averages an NFL-best 149.3 yards per game behind Isaiah Crowell, who is second in the league with 394 yards rushing. Kessler rallied the Browns from a double-digit deficit for the second straight week, only to see Cleveland failed to protect a three-point fourth-quarter edge in a 31-20 loss to Washington after blowing halftime leads in Weeks 2 and 3. "That's what's most upsetting: We're knocking on the door," running back Duke Johnson said. "We're just not finishing." Cleveland is allowing 28.8 points per game and has recorded only six sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots are 40-6 following a loss since the start of the 2003 season.

2. Browns WR Terrelle Pryor, a converted quarterback, has 13 receptions and a touchdown over the past two games.

3. Belichick needs one win to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list with 227.

PREDICTION: Patriots 30, Browns 20