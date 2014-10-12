Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots silenced a lot of their critics with a dominating performance last week, but those predicting the end of the Belichick-Brady run of success are going to need to see the team perform on the road. The Patriots will get the chance for a key division win on the road when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills made the decision to replace former first-round pick EJ Manuel with journeyman Kyle Orton last week and are getting good results so far.

It has been a long time since Buffalo challenged New England for supremacy in the AFC East, but the division rivals enter Week 6 tied for the top spot and the Bills are planning on sticking around. “It’s important,” Bills cornerback Corey Graham told reporters. “You know going into the year that if you win your division you’re in the playoffs. That’s our goal right now. We want to get into the playoffs so we’ve got to win the division.” The Patriots are used to winning the division and finally looked like a team capable of not only making the playoffs but making some noise when they get there in a 43-17 demolition of the Cincinnati Bengals.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Patriots -3. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (3-2): New England was embarrassed on Monday Night Football at Kansas City 41-14 in Week 4, bringing up questions about the team’s offense and whether Tom Brady, the offensive line and the receivers were all on the same page. “I think offensive football is everybody,” Brady told reporters. “It’s the quarterback, it’s all of the positions, and certainly (quarterback’s) the one I focus on because that’s what my job is, and nobody can do that for me so I’m going to try to do that as best as I possibly can.” The Patriots’ defense got healthier when Alfonzo Dennard returned last week, and cornerback Brandon Browner’s expected debut alongside Darrelle Revis should help contain Buffalo rookie Sammy Watkins.

ABOUT THE BILLS (3-2): That improved Patriots secondary ranks third in the NFL in pass defense, limiting opponents to 196.6 yards through the air and providing a second straight stiff test for Orton, who has only been with Buffalo since Aug. 30. The veteran got off to a rough start at Detroit last week but came through down the stretch. Orton wound up passing for 308 yards and a TD in the 17-14 triumph, including a 20-yard connection with Watkins in the final seconds that set up Dan Carpenter’s game-winning, 58-yard field goal. Orton will be trying to guide the Bills to just their second win in the last 22 meetings with New England.

EXTRA POINTS

1. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Bills to Terry and Kim Pegula this week.

2. Brady’s 54 TD passes in 24 career games against Buffalo are his most against any opponent.

3. Buffalo DT Kyle Williams (knee) sat out last week and was limited in practice on Thursday, leaving him questionable.

PREDICTION: Patriots 28, Bills 17