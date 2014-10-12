Brady throws 4 TDs as Patriots beat Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Terry and Kim Pegula now own the Buffalo Bills on paper.

Tom Brady still owns them on the field.

The New England Patriots quarterback passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns Sunday in a 37-22 win over Buffalo at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Brady is now 23-2 in his career against the Bills.

“You’ve got to give credit to the whole offense,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “We did a decent job of blocking up front, gave Tom enough time. The receivers made some good plays. Tom made some good reads and some good throws. It took everybody working together out there today. It’s not a one-man band.”

Wide receiver Brandon LaFell caught two touchdown passes and Stephen Gostkowski kicked three field goals of more than 40 yards as the Patriots (4-2) claimed sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Wide receiver Julian Edleman caught nine passes for 91 yards and tight end Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for 94 yards. LaFell had 97 yards receiving.

The Patriots won the game, but suffered some key losses. Starting linebacker Jerod Mayo and running back Stevan Ridley both left the game with knee injuries and left tackle Nate Solder was sent to the bench with a head injury.

The Bills (3-3) were playing for the first time since the Pegulas took ownership of the franchise.

Buffalo turned the ball over three times in the first half, which led to 13 Patriots points, and was penalized eight times for 107 yards.

“I think that’s the story of the day,” Bills tight end Scott Chandler said. “You’ve got to protect the ball, and obviously that was our Achilles heel today.”

Bills running back Anthony Dixon added, “Turnovers and you can’t win. Especially when the other team doesn’t turn the ball over at all. We got to get back in the lab. We got to work on that, and we will. We’ll come back stronger.”

Quarterback Kyle Orton threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his second start for Buffalo. Chandler caught six passes for a career-high 105 yards.

After a slow start, the Patriots scored on six of seven possessions before kneeling down in the final minute.

”I don’t think we’ve played to our potential yet,“ Pats left tackle Nate Solder said. ”That’s something we’re working on.

“Maybe next week.”

New England has a short turnaround before hosting the New York Jets on Thursday night. Buffalo hosts Minnesota next Sunday.

Brady iced the game with a 56-yard touchdown pass to LaFell that put the Patriots up by two touchdowns with 2:49 remaining in the game.

Buffalo cut New England’s lead in half with less than six minutes to play when Orton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan, then connected with wide receiver Robert Woods on a two-point conversion pass. Orton completed a 25-yard pass to Woods on fourth down to extend the eight-play, 80-yard drive.

Brady completed all four of his passes on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 6:08 of the fourth quarter and put the Patriots up 30-14 on his 17-yard touchdown pass to LaFell with 8:42 left in the game.

The Patriots went up 23-14 on Gostkowski’s 40-yard field goal with 3:08 left in the third quarter, but lost starting running back Stevan Ridley to a knee injury on the drive.

Bills running back Fred Jackson scored on a 1-yard plunge to cut the Patriots lead to 20-14 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Orton completed all four of his passes for 61 yards on the 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Wide receiver Brian Tyms caught his first career touchdown on a 43-yard bomb from Brady that gave the Patriots a 20-7 lead on the opening drive of the second half.

Gostkowski gave the Patriots a 13-7 lead with his 53-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. Defensive end Zach Moore recovered a fumble by Bills running back C.J. Spiller that gave the Patriots the ball at the Buffalo 42. Safety Devin McCourty forced the fumble.

Gostkowski made a 43-yard field goal with 1:43 left in the first half to put the Patriots in front 10-7. Defensive end Chandler Jones forced and recovered a fumble on a sack to give New England the ball at the Buffalo 24 just before the two-minute warning.

Orton connected with wide receiver Robert Woods on a 7-yard slant pass that tied the game at 7-7 at 3:52 of the second quarter. Tight end Scott Chandler made two third-down receptions on the 10-play, 61-yard drive.

Brady hit tight end Tim Wright on a 1-yard play-action pass to give New England a 7-0 lead with 13:04 left in the second quarter. A 30-yard pass interference penalty on Bills safety Duke Williams gave the Patriots a first-and-goal at the 1. The five-play, 61-yard drive came after the game’s first turnover, an interception by linebacker Jamie Collins.

NOTES: Patriots QB Tom Brady passed for more than 300 yards for the 60th time in his career. ... Bills fans embraced new team owners Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegula family, including their five children and dog Sydney, were introduced to a rousing standing ovation during a pregame ceremony. ... Goo Goo Dolls lead singer Johnny Rzeznik, a Buffalo native, sang the national anthem. ... Patriots LB Dont‘a Hightower missed his second straight game with a knee injury. ... Bills S Aaron Williams (wrist) was inactive and replaced in the starting lineup by CB Corey Graham. WR Mike Williams, a starter the first four weeks, was a healthy scratch.