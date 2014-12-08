Patriots erase deficit, cruise past Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- The New England Patriots returned home from their extended visit to Southern California with a special souvenir: a big win.

New England rebounded from a 14-3 deficit, scoring the game’s final 20 points in a 23-14 win over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday night.

The Patriots spent the week in San Diego in preparation for the game. They got some sun, hung out at a Los Angeles Clippers game and checked out San Diego’s night spots.

The goal was doing well on Sunday. The Patriots, who lost at Green Bay a week ago, bounced back from a regular-season defeat with a victory for the 10th consecutive time. New England (10-3) shut out San Diego in the second half.

The Chargers (8-5) saw their three-game winning streak end, and they fell two games behind the first-place Denver Broncos in the AFC West with three games remaining.

“We worked very hard this week,” Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said. “Being in San Diego for a week gave us a chance to bond a little bit, watch extra film because we (were) at the hotel and basically hung out and talked football. The focus was unbelievable.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished 28 of 44 for 317 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception.

Related Coverage Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed 20 of 33 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“It wasn’t our best day, obviously,” Rivers said. “Anytime you score seven points (on offense) in this league, you’re not going to win any games.”

New England, which won for the eighth time in nine games, pulled away to a 23-14 lead on wide receiver Julian Edelman’s 69-yard scoring catch with eight minutes left in the game. Edelman ran a slant route off play-action and then shook two tacklers for the game’s biggest play.

“We needed that type of a play at that point in the game,” Brady said.

Chargers safety Eric Weddle said of Edelman’s long score, “That was the back-breaker. If we make a tackle, maybe we hold them to a field goal.”

Edelman gained 141 yards on eight receptions. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also had eight catches and a touchdown, producing 87 receiving yards.

“Gronk’s a man-child,” Edelman said. “Playing with him is truly fun. He just goes out there and plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played, whether he’s getting the ball or blocking. He’s just a true team player.”

The victory pushed New England’s run to 12 seasons with at least 10 wins, the second-longest streak in NFL history. Brady ran his record against Rivers to 6-0.

Brady tipped his hat to the Patriots’ defense.

“They were phenomenal,” Brady said. “That was the key to the whole game, the way the defense played.”

The Patriots pushed ahead 16-14 on Stephen Gostkowski’s 38-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. It was Gostkowski’s third field goal, and it gave New England the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

A scoreless third quarter featured a Rivers interception and the Patriots failing to convert on four third-down plays.

Brady’s 14-yard scoring connection with Gronkowski pulled New England within 14-13 in the second quarter. The Patriots converted good field position from a blocked punt by cornerback Brandon Browner for the touchdown.

The Patriots cut their deficit to 14-6 on Gostkowski’s second of two 22-yard field goals midway through the second quarter.

Chargers safety Darrell Stuckey scored on a second-quarter fumble recovery, going 53 yards to put San Diego ahead 14-3. Safety Jahleel Addae forced the fumble after wide receiver Brandon LaFell’s reception.

The Chargers took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter on Malcom Floyd’s diving catch, a 15-yard strike from Rivers. Floyd beat Browner in single coverage, laying out to make the difficult reception, his fifth scoring catch of the season.

New England struck first on Gostkowski’s field goal late in the opening quarter after reaching the San Diego 1-yard line.

NOTES: Chargers NT Ryan Carrethers missed his third consecutive game with an elbow injury. ... C Jeff Baca was signed from the Chargers’ practice squad. ... It was the first Sunday night game in San Diego since 2011. ... The Patriots activated DL Sealver Siliga from injured reserve/designated to return list.