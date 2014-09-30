Chiefs run wild in rout of Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was one game in a schedule of 16, and placing too much emphasis on a single outcome can lead to quick and incorrect assumptions about a football team.

Just ask the Kansas City Chiefs. They lifted their record to 2-2 with a 41-14 beat-down of the New England Patriots on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs opened the season with an ugly 19-point home loss to the Tennessee Titans, a team that hasn’t won a game since.

The Kansas City team that took the field Monday wearing all red uniforms dominated the Patriots (2-2). On offense, defense and special teams, the Chiefs able to control the momentum.

“We’ve gotten better each week,” said Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, who outdueled New England quarterback Tom Brady by throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Brady had one scoring throw and two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

After missing the previous game due to an ankle injury, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was back, and he was again the focal point of the offense, scoring three touchdowns and producing 108 total yards.

“Coach (Andy) Reid told us that nobody can be judged by their first game,” said Charles, who ran for one score and caught two touchdown passes. “All we knew was we had to get better, and that’s what we’ve done. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The Patriots sustained their worst defeat since September 7, 2003, when they lost the season opener 31-0 to the Bills in Buffalo.

“We got to play a lot better if we’re going to be a good team and win games,” New England cornerback Devin McCourty said. “This is the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been part of. We lost in every aspect.”

The Kansas City defense kept the New England offense under control, allowing just 290 total yards. The Patriots did not find the scoreboard until late in the third quarter when Brady connected with wide receiver Brandon LaFell for a 44-yard touchdown play that cut the deficit to 27-7.

Earlier in the third quarter, the Chiefs picked up their first takeaways of the season, forcing a Brady fumble and then grabbing two interceptions, one of which free safety Husain Abdullah returned 39 yards for a touchdown. They converted the New England turnovers into 17 points.

Reid’s offense gained 443 yards thanks to multiple contributors. Along with Charles’ 92 rushing yards, running back Knile Davis ran for 107 yards, while tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe grabbed five passes for 81 yards. Smith completed 20 of 26 passes for 248 yards.

The Chiefs dominated the first half, limiting the Patriots to 96 offensive yards. Brady threw for just 72 yards, and New England managed 24 rushing yards.

Kansas City’s offense produced 303 yards in the first half. Smith hit 14 of 17 throws for 180 yards and a touchdown pass. The Chiefs’ running game banged the Patriots’ defense for 131 yards, with running back Knile Davis gaining 63 yards on just five carries and Charles adding 58 yards on 10 carries.

Kansas City scored first with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter, as Charles finished off an 11-play, 73-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Smith was 4-for-5 in the drive, including a big 15-yard completion to wide receiver Dwayne Bowe on third-and-8 at the New England 17-yard line. Charles made the end zone on the next play.

On their next chance with the ball, early in the second quarter, the Chiefs hit the Patriots with two big plays. Davis ran for 48 yards on the first snap. On the next play, Smith connected with tight end Travis Kelce for 33 yards. Smith then threw 5 yards to Charles for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Kansas City closed out the half with a seven-play, 85-yards drive, and after some suspect clock management in the final minute, settled for a 22-yard field goal from rookie kicker Cairo Santos for a 17-0 lead at intermission.

The domination continued in the third quarter, as the Chiefs forced their first takeaway of the season, as outside linebacker Tamba Hali sacked Brady, knocked the ball loose and then recovered the fumble at the New England 9-yard line.

Two plays later, Charles was in the end zone again, on an 8-yard pass from Smith. The extra point gave the Chiefs a 24-0 lead.

Kansas City added another field goal, a 2-yard scoring pass from Smith to Kelce and Abdullah’s interception return for a touchdown.

After going 14-for-23 for 159 yards, Brady was pulled in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw his first NFL touchdown pass, connecting on a 13-yard throw to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I’ve got to give credit to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Gronkowski said. “They were ready. They came hungry and outplayed us.”

Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell made six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

NOTES: The Patriots were without starting RCB Alfonzo Dennard, who was inactive because of a shoulder injury. ... The Chiefs were without starting SS Eric Berry for the second consecutive game because of a high ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 14. Ron Parker started in Berry’s spot. ... No other game on the NFL schedule this season will feature more victories from the coaches than Monday night’s contest with Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Combined, they have 373 wins in the regular season and playoffs, including Reid’s victory Monday. Belichick leads all active head coaches with 220 victories, and Reid is No. 4 with 153. ... In the first half, the Arrowhead Stadium crowd reclaimed the title of the loudest stadium in the NFL when the sound meter reached 142.2 decibels. That topped the mark previously held by the fans at CenturyLink Field in Seattle that was set last season, just weeks after the Chiefs grabbed the record. The record is determined by the folks at the Guinness Book of World Records.