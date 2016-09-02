Giants beat Brady, Patriots in preseason finale

Tavarres King capped an impressive preseason with a 59-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Ryan Nassib to give the New York Giants a 17-9 win over the New England Patriots in the 2016 preseason finale on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

King, a member of the Giants practice squad last season who has been making a strong push this summer for a roster spot, finished his big night catching 4 of 5 pass targets for 80 yards; he also finished with a team-leading three touchdowns this summer.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who next week begins a four-game suspension, saw his most extensive action in the preseason finale since September 1, 2011, also against the Giants.

This time around, Brady finished his night 16 of 26 for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception against a Giants defense that was primarily composed of backups.

New York smothered the Patriots on their first two possessions, the first one ending with an interception of Brady by cornerback Trevin Wade and the second one nearly ending on another interception, this time by safety Landon Collins.

The Patriots finally figured out the Giants backup defense on their fourth possession, a drive in which Brady connected with receiver Keshawn Martin on a 7-yard touchdown when Giants defensive backs Eli Apple and Andrew Adams miscommunicated on the coverage.

The ensuing two-point conversion attempt, a pass from Brady to receiver Chris Hogan, failed, leaving the Patriots with a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Nassib, who got his second start of the preseason, finished with his best showing of the preseason, going 16 of 29 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

New York got on the board in the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Randy Bullock to cap a 15-play, 59-yard drive.

On that scoring drive, King contributed an eight-yard rush and receptions of 4 and 9 yards to help set up the score.

With the ensuing drive starting on the Patriots' 25-yard line, Brady backed the Giants into the red zone, the key play being a 38-yard connection with receiver Aaron Dobson to the Giants' 19-yard line.

On the next play, Brady's screen pass to running back D.J. Foster was stripped by Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn, the loose ball recovered by linebacker Mark Herzlich to officially snuff out the scoring drive.

With the Giants up 10-6 to start the fourth, the Patriots, this time led by Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, threatened to take the lead. Brissett drove the Patriots to the Giants' 4-yard line, but Foster's touchdown run was nullified by a holding penalty called against Martin.

After defensive end Owa Odighizuwa knocked down Brissett's third-down pass attempt, the Patriots sent out Stephen Gostkowski, whose 32-yard field goal closed the Giants lead to 10-9 early in the fourth quarter.

The Giants added their final score of the night on a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Thomas to receiver Roger Lewis, Jr.

The Giants, who open the season Sunday, Sept, 11 at the Dallas Cowboys, sat 15 players for this game. Among their healthy scratches were quarterback Eli Manning, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Patriots, who get the first Sunday night game of the regular season when they visit Arizona on Sept. 11, took the opposite approach, putting the majority of their starters on the field for the first quarter.