Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots can clinch the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs for the second straight season should they complete a season sweep of the host New York Jets on Sunday. Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns in New England’s 33-16 win over Tennessee last week and did the same while passing for 355 yards in a 30-23 triumph over New York on Oct. 25.

Brady, who was selected to his 11th Pro Bowl on Wednesday, has guided the Patriots to a 22-7 career mark against the Jets - including playoffs. While New England has already secured a spot in the postseason, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is doing his best to land New York in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Harvard product has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 1,229 yards during the team’s four-game winning streak, with two scoring strikes coming in the first meeting versus the Patriots. “I‘m excited. This is why everybody in here plays the game, to play in football games like this in December and have a shot at playing longer,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -3. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (12-2): Rob Gronkowski had a career-high 11 catches for 108 yards and a score in the first meeting. The mammoth tight end was absent from Wednesday’s practice to attend a funeral of a close friend, but wideout Danny Amendola (knee) and linebacker Dont‘a Hightower (knee) participated - albeit in a limited capacity - after being knocked out of Sunday’s tilt versus the Titans. James White may find the going tough against the Jets’ second-ranked rush defense, but the elusive running back reeled in seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown last week versus Tennessee.

ABOUT THE JETS (9-5): Eric Decker had a touchdown reception for the sixth time in eight games in New York’s 19-16 victory over Dallas on Saturday. Decker’s 10 scores are one shy of fellow wideout Brandon Marshall, but the duo leads all NFL tandems in receptions this season while sharing the lead in touchdowns. Bruising running back Chris Ivory was limited to just 37 yards on 13 carries versus the Cowboys, but recorded his lone receiving touchdown in the first meeting with the Patriots.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Should it lose on Sunday, New England can also lock up home-field advantage in the AFC if Denver and Cincinnati lose one of their last two games.

2. New York DE Muhammad Wilkerson has collected seven sacks in his last five games to push his season total to a career-high 12.

3. The Patriots signed veteran Steven Jackson to offset the season-ending injuries to fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis.

PREDICTION: Patriots 27, Jets 20