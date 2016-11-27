Preview: Patriots at Jets

Tom Brady can match Peyton Manning for the most career wins by an NFL quarterback when he guides the AFC East-leading New England Patriots into Sunday's matchup against the host New York Jets. Brady moved into a tie with Brett Favre for No. 2 on the victory list with 199 after throwing four touchdown passes in last week's 30-17 triumph at San Francisco.

Brady was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday which, coincidentally, was his 27th AFC weekly award - tying Manning for the most all-time. Brady missed practice Wednesday for what the Patriots listed as a knee injury, but multiple media outlets reported that he is expected to play against the division-rival Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be back under center for New York after missing its last game - a 9-6 loss to Los Angeles - due to a knee injury. "He's healthy, he's been our starter," Jets coach Todd Bowles said of going back to Fitzpatrick over rookie Bryce Petty. "I don't see anything that could change that right now."

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -7.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (8-2): Star tight end Rob Gronkowski was limited in practice Wednesday after missing last week's win over the 49ers with a chest injury, but Brady threw scoring passes to four different receivers. Among them was rookie Malcolm Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick out of Georgia who had four receptions for 98 yards to surpass his total yardage from his first six career games combined. Running back LeGarrette Blount ran for 124 yards on 19 carries -his fourth 100-yard performance of the season - while Dion Lewis rushed for 23 yards on five carries and added three catches in his season debut. New England registered five sacks a week ago, including one by newcomer Kyle Van Noy.

ABOUT THE JETS (3-7): Bowles' decision to start Fitzpatrick, who is tied for the league lead with 13 interceptions, with his team out of playoff contention was not warmly received, as one New York tabloid featured the blaring headline "Mr Wrong." However, Fitzpatrick did fare well in splitting a pair of matchups against New England last season, throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Fitzpatrick does have offensive weapons at his disposal with Matt Forte rushing for 732 yards and seven touchdowns and the receiving tandem of Brandon Marshall and Quincy Enunwa combining for 81 catches. New York's defense ranks fourth against the run, allowing 85.4 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brady is 57 yards shy of becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 60,000 in his career.

2. Marshall made eight catches for 115 yards and two TDs in an overtime win over the Patriots last December.

3. Patriots DT Alan Branch is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

PREDICTION: Patriots 26, Jets 20