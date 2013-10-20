Jets 30, Patriots 27 (OT): Nick Folk kicked a 42-yard field goal with 5:07 left in overtime after a stunning penalty gave him a second chance as host New York halted a five-game losing streak at the hands of New England.

Rookie Geno Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another and got a reprieve on the winning kick, which came four plays after Folk missed a 56-yarder, only to see Patriots rookie Chris Jones flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for trying to push a teammate forward to block the field goal attempt. Chris Ivory rushed for 104 yards on 34 carries and Antonio Allen returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Jets (4-3) avenged a Week 2 loss to the Patriots (5-2).

Tom Brady once again struggled against New York’s defense despite the return of star tight end Rob Gronkowski, finishing 22-of-46 for 228 yards and an interception. Stevan Ridley and Brandon Bolden each had touchdown runs and Logan Ryan brought back an interception 79 yards for a for a score for New England, which squandered a 21-10 halftime lead.

The two interception returns for touchdowns each caused a major swing in momentum. Ryan’s pick-six put the Patriots ahead 14-7, and a 17-yard scoring run around right end gave New England a 21-10 halftime lead despite the Jets holding the ball for more than 20 minutes.

New York rallied when Allen stepped in front of Brady’s pass on the second play of the second half, and went ahead 24-21 when Smith capped an eight-play, 52-yard drive with an 8-yard scramble with 4:33 left in the third. Stephen Gostkowski answered Nick Folk’s second field goal with a 39-yarder to cut the deficit to 27-24 with 12:58 left and knotted it with a 44-yarder with 16 seconds remaining to force overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gronkowski tied a career high with eight receptions for 114 yards, including a 30-yarder to set up New England’s first TD. ... WR Jeremy Kerley had eight catches for 97 yards and a TD for the Jets, who were 11-for-21 on third down as opposed to 1-for-12 for New England. ... Ryan’s interception gave the Patriots at least one turnover in 34 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.