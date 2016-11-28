Pats top Jets, clinch 16th straight winning season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 remaining Sunday afternoon as the New England Patriots came back from an early 10-point deficit to edge the New York Jets 22-17 at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots (9-2) clinched their 16th straight winning season, the longest such stretch in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys had 20 straight winning seasons from 1966 through 1985. The Jets (3-8) lost their third straight game, a span in which they have only been outscored by 12 points.

Brady earned his 200th career win, which ties Payton Manning for most wins by a quarterback. Mitchell and Brady also hooked up for a 4-yard score in the second period while kicker Stephen Gostkowski booted three field goals. Brady finished 30-of-40 for 286 yards and became the fifth quarterback ever to surpass 60,000 passing yards with an 18-yard completion in the second quarter to Julian Edelman.

Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski did not return after sustaining a back injury late in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who missed last week's game due to a lung injury, had no catches on two targets.

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was 22 of 32 for 269 yards and two touchdowns, but his fumble on New York's second play following Mitchell's go-ahead touchdown ended any hopes of a comeback.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa had five catches for a career-high 109 yards and a highlight-reel 22-yard touchdown catch that gave the Jets a 17-13 lead with 10:26 remaining. Enunwa was originally ruled out of bounds, but New York challenged the ruling and it was determined Enunwa's backside landed in bounds.

The Jets took an early 3-0 lead when Nick Folk capped their first drive with a 51-yard field goal 4:31 into the first. New York went up 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter, when Fitzpatrick threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Marshall to cap a nine-play, 79-yard drive.

The Patriots got on the board on Gostkowski's 28-yard field goal 4:12 into the second. Less than a minute later, cornerback Malcolm Butler forced and recovered a fumble by Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson to give New England the ball at midfield. Seven plays later, Brady fired a four-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell.

Folk's 54-yard field goal attempt with 2:05 left was blocked, but Gostkowski missed a 39-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

Gostkowski gave the Patriots their first lead by booting a 29-yard field goal with 7:34 remaining in the third.

NOTES: The game was originally scheduled for the Sunday Night Football window but got "flexed" back in favor of the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game. ... The 4:25 kickoff was the first non-1 PM Sunday home kickoff for the Jets since Sept. 22, 2013. In addition, the Jets have not played on Sunday night since Nov. 11, 2011 -- a stretch in which the Patriots have played on Sunday night 12 times. ... Among the Jets' inactives was C Nick Mangold (ankle), who missed his fourth straight game. He missed just four games in his first 10 NFL seasons. ... Patriots DL Jabaal Sheard was active after being a healthy scratch last week.