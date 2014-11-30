Preview: Patriots at Packers

Aaron Rodgers typically provides the Green Bay Packers with a decided edge at quarterback, but that won’t be the case when Tom Brady and the surging New England Patriots invade Lambeau Field on Sunday in a marquee matchup between the NFL’s two highest-scoring teams. Rodgers has put up video game-type numbers in guiding the Packers to seven wins in eight games and into first place in the NFC North. Brady, meanwhile, has led New England to seven consecutive victories and the best overall record in the AFC.

Green Bay has been a juggernaut at home, winning all five matchups while averaging an eye-popping 43.8 points, including back-to-back 50-point outbursts in its last two at Lambeau. “We’re playing Green Bay in Green Bay,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “That’s where they’ve been very dominant, really, in terms of getting ahead and playing from ahead, first quarter. The numbers are staggering.” New England has been just as explosive, averaging 39.6 points during its current winning streak and capturing five of those games by at least 22 points.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Packers -3. O/U: 57.5.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (9-2): New England is playing its fourth straight division leader, having dispatched Denver, Indianapolis and Detroit by a combined 119-50 score to become the sixth team in league history to post 14 consecutive winning seasons. Although Brady has been picked off four times in the last three games, he has 26 scoring passes versus six interceptions and has the luxury of throwing to the league’s toughest matchup in tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has 45 receptions and six of his nine touchdown catches during the seven-game run. The Patriots also have leaned on Jonas Gray and newly signed LeGarrette Blount over the past two games to provide a bruising running game, while the tandem of cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner will be a key matchup against Green Bay’s superb wideouts.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (8-3): Rodgers has thrown 30 touchdowns and been intercepted only three times, and his numbers at home - 29 scoring passes with zero picks - have helped Green Bay overtake Detroit for the division lead. Jordy Nelson has been Rodgers’ favorite target with 68 catches for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns, while fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb has 10 scores among his 58 receptions. The Packers have their own battering ram at running back in Eddie Lacy, who rushed for a season-high 125 yards in last week’s 24-21 victory at Minnesota and has multiple TDs in each of his last two games. The Packers can be exploited by the run, ranking 30th in the league by allowing an average of 136.7 yards, but fast starts by Rodgers and Co. usually force opponents to the air to play catch-up.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rodgers’ 29 TDs and 322 consecutive pass attempts without an interception at home are the longest streaks in league history.

2. Brady has 63 career 300-yard passing games and needs one more to surpass Dan Marino for third place on the all-time list.

3. The Packers have outscored the opposition 128-9 in the first half of their last four home games.

PREDICTION: Packers 34, Patriots 30