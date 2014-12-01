(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Packers 26, Patriots 21: Aaron Rodgers threw for 368 yards and a pair of touchdowns to outduel Tom Brady as host Green Bay snapped New England’s seven-game winning streak in a matchup of division leaders.

Rodgers finished 24-of-38 and connected on first-half scoring passes to tight end Richard Rodgers and Jordy Nelson as the first-place Packers (9-3) remained one game ahead of Detroit in the NFC North with their fourth consecutive victory. Rookie Davante Adams had season-high 121 yards on six catches and Mason Crosby kicked four field goals for Green Bay, which never trailed in improving to 6-0 at home.

Brady (22-of-35) threw for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Brandon LaFell for the AFC East-leading Patriots (9-3), who lead Denver by one-half game for the best record in the conference. Tight end Rob Gronkowski made seven catches for 98 yards as New England had its streak of 14 straight wins against NFC North foes halted.

Trailing 23-14 at the half, the Patriots cut the deficit to two points when Brady found LaFell in the left corner of the end zone with a 15-yard strike 69 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Packers responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that Mason capped with a 28-yard field goal five minutes later before New England drove to Green Bay’s 20, but Brady was sacked and Stephen Gostkowski missed badly on a 47-yard field-goal attempt.

The Packers scored on all five first-half possessions and led 13-0 after one quarter on a 32-yard touchdown reception by Richard Rodgers. The Patriots pulled within 16-14 on a 6-yard TD run by Brandon Bolden and Brady’s 2-yard pass to LaFell with 1:09 left in the half, but Aaron Rodgers found Nelson on a 45-yard slant 46 seconds later for a 23-14 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nelson matched Randall Cobb (seven catches, 85 yards) with his 10th scoring reception as they became the first tandem in franchise history with double-digit receiving touchdowns in one season. ... LaFell made five catches for 38 yards and established career highs in receptions (53), yards (712) and touchdowns (seven) ... ... Green Bay rolled up 347 yards of offense in the opening 30 minutes and has outscored the opposition 151-23 in the first half of its last five home games.