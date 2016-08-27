Brady makes appearance in Patriots preseason win vs. Panthers

Tom Brady led a couple of scoring drives in a relief role as the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-17 in Friday night's preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Patriots made it miserable for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who completed only 13 of 29 passes for 100 yards in less than three quarters of action.

The Patriots are 3-0 in the preseason. Carolina fell to 1-2.

New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is set to be the starter at the beginning of the season with Brady serving a suspension, threw for 57 yards on 9-for-15 accuracy.

Brady entered late in the first quarter and moved the Patriots 42 yards on five plays, but they settled for Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal.

On the next possession, Brady threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Hogan. Brady's two-point conversion pass failed.

Brady finished 3 of 9 for 76 yards. Hogan was the game's top receiver with five catches for 62 yards.

The Panthers were without a first down on their first three possessions. They didn't score during any of Newton's eight first-half series, though he led them to Graham Gano's 29-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull Carolina to within 9-3.

A 60-yard punt return by cornerback Cyrus Jones to the Carolina 30 in the third quarter set up New England rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett's 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Carter.

Earlier, Carolina backup quarterback Derek Anderson's first series ended with defensive back Duron Harmon's interception at the New England 2-yard line in the second quarter.

Gostkowski missed a 30-yard field goal attempt to end the Patriots' first possession. He was wide on a 52-yard attempt to end Brady's third series. He booted a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter for a 19-3 lead.

The Panthers finished the scoring on Joe Webb's 18-yard pass to tight end Marcus Lucas with 2:02 left and Webb's 14-yard strike to Lucas with 27 seconds remaining. Webb hooked up with receiver Miles Shuler for a two-point pass following the last touchdown.