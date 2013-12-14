New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

WR Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

WR Matthew Slater (wrist) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

QB Tom Brady was (shoulder) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

WR Danny Amendola (groin) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

RB Shane Vereen was (wrist) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

T Nate Solder (concussion) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

WR Aaron Dobson (foot) was listed as questionable Friday after returning to limited practice for the first time this week.