FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New England Patriots - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
September 21, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

S Don Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

C Ryan Wendell (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

G Dan Connolly (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

WR Julian Edelman (back) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

TE Rob Gronkowski (knee) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

RB Shane Vereen (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

CB Alfonzo Dennard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

DT Sealver Siliga (hand) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

DE Michael Buchanan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

LB Jamie Collins (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.