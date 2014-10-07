New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

DL Dominque Easley left the first half of the blowout of Cincy with a shoulder injury and did not return. The first-round pick has also been nursing a knee injury.

OL Cameron Fleming was inactive against Cincinnati due to a finger injury that forced him to miss practice all last week. Fleming suffered the injury in his first career start a week ago on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, with the fourth-round pick who was a career right tackle at Stanford earning the opening nod at right guard.

RB James White, a fourth-round rookie, was a healthy scratch against the Bengals, the fourth time he was inactive in his first five NFL games.

WR Brian Tyms’ roster exemption expired and he joined the Patriots 53-man roster Oct. 6 a week after he concluded his four-game league drug suspension. The former undrafted journeyman had an impressive summer in New England making plays in practice and preseason action as a deep threat on the outside, something the team has been lacking the last two seasons.

CB Malcolm Butler, an undrafted rookie who’d seen rotational action through the first four weeks, was a healthy scratch against the Bengals.

CB Brandon Browner’s roster exemption expired and he joined the Patriots 53-man roster Oct. 6 a week after he concluded his four-game league drug suspension to open the season. The veteran first-year Patriot is expected to immediately vie for a starting job and playing time opposite Darrelle Revis.

WR Danny Amendola left the first quarter of the win over the Bengals with a head injury but returned to finish the game.

CB Darrelle Revis left the third quarter of Sunday night’s win with an apparent hamstring injury and went to the locker room. But the veteran returned to finish the game.

DB Devin McCourty left the first quarter of the win over the Bengals with a rib injury and did not return.

DB Nate Ebner was inactive against the Bengals due to a finger injury that kept him from practice all week.

CB Alfonzo Dennard returned to the starting lineup against Cincy after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury.

LB Dont‘a Hightower missed the Sunday night battle with the Bengals due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4 at Kansas City. Hightower had been limited in practice last week. With Hightower inactive, undrafted rookie LB Deontae Skinner made his first NFL start and finished with one tackle

OL Josh Kline was a healthy scratch against the Bengals, the fourth time he’s been inactive to open the season.

DL Michael Buchanan was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6 with an unknown injury. The 2012 seventh-round pick had not been on the team’s injury report last week and played a reserve role in Sunday night’s win over Cincy.

LB Ja‘Gared Davis was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Oct. 4. The first-year player saw reserve action against the Bengals.

DL Zach Moore was a healthy scratch against Cincy, the fourth time the rookie has been inactive this season.

