New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

CB Alfonzo Dennard (hamstring) was placed on reserve/injured by the Patriots Saturday (Dec. 27). Dennard, 25, is in his third season with the Patriots after joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick (224th overall) out of Nebraska in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in six games with four starts in 2014 and registered 15 total tackles and one interception.

WR Josh Boyce was signed by the Patriots from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Boyce, 23, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. He played in nine games with three starts as a rookie and finished with nine receptions for 121 yards. Boyce was released by the Patriots on Aug. 30, 2014 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

DB Daxton Swanson was signed by the Patriots to their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Swanson, 23, has spent most of the season on the New England practice squad. He was released from the practice squad on Dec. 23. Swanson was originally signed by the Patriots as a free agent on May 22, 2014. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Indianapolis Colts on April 30, 2013, out of Sam Houston State. The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder was released by the Colts on Oct. 29, 2013 and was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Nov. 18, 2013. He was released by San Francisco on May 12, 2014.