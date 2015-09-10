New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

T Cameron Fleming was waived by the Patriots Sunday (Sept. 6) and signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

CB Justin Coleman was signed off the Seahawks practice squad by the Patriots Wednesday (Sept. 9).

LB Alex Singleton was waived by the Seahawks Saturday (Sept. 5) in the cutdown to 53 players and was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Wednesday.

OL Ryan Wendell, recently named a Patriots captain, is the most likely candidate to start in Bryan Stork’s absence. Wendell finished last season as New England’s starting right guard, but was a starter at center for the Patriots in 2012 and 2013. Other options to start at center include undrafted rookie David Andrews, who saw a ton of reps at the position in the preseason, or veteran backup Josh Kline.

S Tavon Wilson is the only Patriots player listed as questionable for Thursday’s opener against the Steelers due to a quad injury that’s left the veteran limited in practice this week.

C Bryan Stork was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return due to a concussion suffered early in training camp. Stork did not play in any preseason games but had actually returned to the practice field Sept. 5 with an eye on potentially playing in the opener. But, the second-year starter did not practice on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday prior to being officially rule out for the opener and being placed on IR. Stork will miss at least six weeks of practice and eight weeks of games before he can return.