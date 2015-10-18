FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New England Patriots - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
October 19, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

T Cameron Fleming was signed by the Patriots from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 17). Fleming, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick (140th overall) in 2014 out of Stanford. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder, was released by the Patriots on Sept. 6, 2015, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 8. He appeared in seven regular-season games with two starts as a rookie last season - one at tackle-eligible tight end and one at right guard. Fleming also saw action in two postseason games, including Super Bowl XLIX.

CB Tarell Brown (foot) was placed on reserve/injured by the Patriots Saturday (Oct. 17). Brown, 30, a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2007-13) and the Oakland Raiders (2014), joined the Patriots as a free agent on July 27, 2015. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, started the first two games of the season and has played in three of the first four games, accumulating 14 total tackles.

