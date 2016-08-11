New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

DT Frank Kearse continues to miss practice and work with New England's rehab players. Though the exact injury is not known, the veteran free-agent addition is wearing a cast on his right wrist/hand.

WR Danny Amendola (knee/ankle) remains on PUP. He makes daily appearances on the practice field in sweats, but just watches and doesn't do any sort of running/rehab work, which he had been doing earlier in camp.

WR Julian Edelman (foot) was back on the practice field on Aug. 10, though he did not take part in the joint workout with the Saints. A day earlier, Edelman left practice early with what was reportedly just a "scare" in his surgically-repaired left foot.

RB Donald Brown (hamstring) continues to miss practice while he works out with the rest of the team's rehabbing players.

T Nate Solder returned to practice action on Wednesday after missing a single practice on Tuesday for unknown reasons.

WR Keshawn Martin continues to miss practice due to an unknown injury, though he takes part in rehab work on the field.