FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New England Patriots - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2016 / 3:33 AM / a year ago

New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OL Kyler Kerbyson was released Aug. 12 to make room for Nate Ebner to return from the Olympics.

WR Malcolm Mitchell (elbow) was on the practice field but did not do anything other than light jogging this week after suffering a dislocation of his left elbow in the preseason opener against New Orleans.

G Tre' Jackson (knee) remains on PUP, though he has been a frequent visitor watching practice action the last week-plus of training camp.

TE Bryce Williams (knee) has now missed two weeks of practice action since getting off to a strong start to camp.

T Sebastian Vollmer remains on PUP.

WR Danny Amendola (knee/ankle) remains on PUP and seems to be doing less running in his rehab on the practice field than was the case earlier on in training camp, when he was running pass routes at a pretty high intensity. Of late, Amendola has simply been watching practice and has not done any running on the field.

DE Rob Ninkovich (triceps) continues to miss practice, though he has been on the field doing light running while wearing a brace on the muscle tear he suffered a little more than a week ago.

RB Donald Brown (hamstring) has now missed the last two weeks of practice, spending most workouts rehabbing with other injured players on a side practice field.

TE Rob Gronkowski limped off the practice field early on Aug. 15 during joint sessions with the Bears. The All-Pro let out a yell while reaching for a pass in 7-on-7 action and has not practiced since.

DE Jabaal Sheard has missed the last four practice sessions due to an unknown injury apparently suffered in the preseason opener against the Saints.

DB Nate Ebner returned to full practice action Aug. 17 after re-joining New England following his journey to Rio as part of the U.S. Olympic Rugby Team.

G Jonathan Cooper (foot) has not practiced since the first day of training camp in full pads on July 30.

WR Keshawn Martin continues to miss practice due to an unknown injury.

RB Dion Lewis (ACL) remains on PUP and did not appear on the practice field for any portion of public training camp this summer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.