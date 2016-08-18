New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

OL Kyler Kerbyson was released Aug. 12 to make room for Nate Ebner to return from the Olympics.

WR Malcolm Mitchell (elbow) was on the practice field but did not do anything other than light jogging this week after suffering a dislocation of his left elbow in the preseason opener against New Orleans.

G Tre' Jackson (knee) remains on PUP, though he has been a frequent visitor watching practice action the last week-plus of training camp.

TE Bryce Williams (knee) has now missed two weeks of practice action since getting off to a strong start to camp.

T Sebastian Vollmer remains on PUP.

WR Danny Amendola (knee/ankle) remains on PUP and seems to be doing less running in his rehab on the practice field than was the case earlier on in training camp, when he was running pass routes at a pretty high intensity. Of late, Amendola has simply been watching practice and has not done any running on the field.

DE Rob Ninkovich (triceps) continues to miss practice, though he has been on the field doing light running while wearing a brace on the muscle tear he suffered a little more than a week ago.

RB Donald Brown (hamstring) has now missed the last two weeks of practice, spending most workouts rehabbing with other injured players on a side practice field.

TE Rob Gronkowski limped off the practice field early on Aug. 15 during joint sessions with the Bears. The All-Pro let out a yell while reaching for a pass in 7-on-7 action and has not practiced since.

DE Jabaal Sheard has missed the last four practice sessions due to an unknown injury apparently suffered in the preseason opener against the Saints.

DB Nate Ebner returned to full practice action Aug. 17 after re-joining New England following his journey to Rio as part of the U.S. Olympic Rugby Team.

G Jonathan Cooper (foot) has not practiced since the first day of training camp in full pads on July 30.

WR Keshawn Martin continues to miss practice due to an unknown injury.

RB Dion Lewis (ACL) remains on PUP and did not appear on the practice field for any portion of public training camp this summer.