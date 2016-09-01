New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

G Tre' Jackson (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday. The second-year player will be an option to add depth to the line after he sits out at least the first six weeks of the season.

RT Sebastian Vollmer (hip) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The veteran lineman reportedly could miss the season with the recurring ailment.

DT Terrance Knighton was a mildly surprising cut on Monday. The veteran free agent addition started all 15 games he played last season in Washington and was expected to add depth to the middle of the New England defensive front. But he struggled at times in the preseason and did not play in the team's third preseason game in Carolina.

RB Dion Lewis (knee) was placed on the physically able to perform list on Tuesday. He reportedly had a recent second knee surgery after originally tearing an ACL last November.

TE Steven Scheu was released Tuesday. The undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt never did much to catch on in New England this summer.