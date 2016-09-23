New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) is expected to be active and serve as Brissett's backup for Thursday's game against the Houston Texans, the NFL Network reported. Garoppolo assumed temporary control of the club with veteran Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) dressed, but did not start.

QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to receive his first NFL start on Thursday night against the visiting Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. The third-round selection will get the nod against the Texans (2-0) four days after filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder during the Patriots' 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Brissett, 22, completed 6 of 9 passes for 92 yards last week for New England (2-0).

TE Rob Gronkowski is expected to make his season debut after being sidelined by a hamstring injury. "We'll see," Gronkowski said on Wednesday. "It will definitely be a coach's decision, a trainer's decision. We'll all come together. I'm just doing everything I can right now to be as healthy as I can be. I'm improving every single day. Basically, day by day right now. ... Obviously, you just don't wake up and you're 100 percent, but I'm satisfied with the improvements."

TE Rob Gronkowski made his 2016 debut after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury.

LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) did not play.