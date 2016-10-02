New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

WR Da'Ron Brown was released from the practice squad of the New England Patriots on Saturday. Brown signed with the Patriots on Tuesday after being released by the Kansas Chiefs on Sept. 3.

FB Glenn Gronkowski, younger brother of New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Saturday. Glenn Gronkowski signed in April with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent from Kansas State. He made the Bills' initial 53-man roster and played eight snaps in a 13-7 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but was waived on Sept. 12. This is the second time the Patriots signed one of Rob Gronkowski's brothers. In 2011, tight end Dan Gronkowski played five games for New England.

DL John Hughes was released by the New England Patriots on Saturday. Hughes' stay with New England was a short one as the 27-year-old was signed on Tuesday.

TE Greg Scruggs was added to the New England Patriots' 53-man roster on Saturday. Scruggs recorded eight tackles and two sacks in 14 career games spanning three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-year-old collected three tackles and a sack in one game with Chicago on Dec. 30, 2015 and played in three games with the Bears this season before being released on Tuesday.