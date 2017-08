TE Rob Gronkowski's season is over after the New England Patriots placed him on injured reserve Saturday. The decision to put Gronkowski on IR came one day after the behemoth tight end underwent surgery in Los Angeles to repair a herniated disk in his back. New England (9-2), which currently has the inside track on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, had announced Thursday that it would wait to receive the results of the surgery before making a final determination on Gronkowski's status.