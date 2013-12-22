Preview: Patriots at Ravens

The New England Patriots have no shortage of rivals across the NFL, but the Baltimore Ravens are beginning to emerge as one of their primary enemies. After meeting in the AFC Championship Game each of the last two seasons, the red-hot Ravens host the Patriots on Sunday afternoon in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. New England and Baltimore have split six meetings since John Harbaugh became Ravens coach in 2008, but Baltimore got the last laugh back in January, posting a 28-13 victory over New England to advance to the Super Bowl.

“You would like to think the thing that defines rivalries are great games played by great teams over an extended period of time, and there’s a lot of stake. I feel like that’s been the case in our rivalry with the Patriots,“ Harbaugh said. ”We feel honored to be ... considered a rival with them. I’m not sure how they feel about it, but we sure feel that way.” Baltimore has won four straight games to move into a tie with Miami for the AFC’s final wild card berth. New England, meanwhile, had its three-game winning streak snapped against the Dolphins last week but can clinch the AFC East for a fifth straight season with a victory over the Ravens.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -2.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (10-4): Tom Brady, whose completion percentage is his lowest since 2004, needs one win to match Dan Marino (147) for fourth place on the all-time list. The future Hall of Famer threw a late interception to seal last week’s 24-20 loss to the Dolphins - the Patriots’ first game since losing All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. The Patriots’ last three wins have come by a total of seven points, and they are 3-4 on the road this season with their three victories coming by a total of 12 points.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (8-6): Baltimore’s four-game winning streak is tied for the NFL’s longest with San Francisco - the team it beat to win last season’s Super Bowl - and the Ravens’ last two wins have come in dramatic fashion. Justin Tucker’s 61-yard field goal in the final minute stunned Detroit on Monday night, one week after Joe Flacco capped a back-and-forth thriller against Minnesota with the game-winning touchdown pass with four seconds left. Flacco has completed 67 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his last four games against New England, including the playoffs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Patriots have not lost consecutive games since Weeks 2 and 3 of last season - a skid that included a one-point defeat in Baltimore

2. New England had won 17 of its last 18 games in December before falling to Miami last weekend.

3. Ravens LB Terrell Suggs needs one sack to reach double figures for the fifth time in his career.

PREDICTION: Ravens 33, Patriots 23