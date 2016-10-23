Preview: Patriots at Steelers

What was shaping up as one of the marquee matchups of the season lost some of its luster when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a torn meniscus last weekend. With Roethlisberger sidelined after undergoing surgery, the Steelers will host the New England Patriots in a matchup of division leaders on Sunday.

The Patriots weathered a four-game suspension to quarterback Tom Brady, so they realize Pittsburgh still presents an imposing obstacle. "It's tough to see any injury for any player, and he's obviously dealing with a significant one, but I'm sure they'll still be ready to go," Brady said of Roethlisberger's injury. "We're playing them at home where they've won them all, so it's going to be a big challenge for us." New England is playing its third consecutive AFC North opponent, having dispatched Cincinnati and Cleveland by a combined 68-30 over the past two weeks. Likewise, the Steelers are facing a third straight team from the AFC East, following a rout of the New York Jets with a 30-15 loss at Miami last weekend.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Patriots -7. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (5-1): Sitting out the first month had no apparent negative effect on Brady, who has thrown for 782 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 76 percent of his passes in the first two games. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, hobbled by a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out two games, has come alive with a pair of 100-yard games since the return of Brady, including seven receptions for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown in last week's 35-17 win over Cincinnati. New England's linebacker corps is riddled with injuries, although Dont’a Hightower was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-2): Backup quarterback Landry Jones, who appeared in seven games last season and struggled in a start at Kansas City, is surrounded by plenty of talent -- namely star wideout Antonio Brown and do-everything running back Le'Veon Bell. Brown tied for the league lead with 136 receptions last season and has 376 catches from 2013-15, but he has failed to find the end zone in 11 games without Roethlisberger. Bell is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has 20 receptions in his three games since returning from suspension and will likely carry a heavy workload. Pittsburgh's defense ranks 30th against the pass (293.7 yards per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Steelers have won seven in a row at home.

2. Brady is 6-2 against Pittsburgh with 22 scoring passes and three interceptions.

3. Brown had a touchdown catch in all three meetings against New England.

PREDICTION: Patriots 24, Steelers 23