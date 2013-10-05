New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

In their quest to fortify a young group of wide receivers, the New England Patriots signed veteran Austin Collie Thursday.

Collie had at least three concussions in four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He worked out for the Patriots in June, but wasn’t signed. He was still recovering from patellar tendon replacement surgery but later signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Collie told teams in free agency he was willing to sign a waiver if necessary to return to football despite his concussion history.

Collie had just one reception in 2012 but had 16 touchdowns and 143 total receptions in 42 games with the Colts.

Aaron Dobson said he has back and neck pain stemming from last week’s endzone collision at Atlanta and the rookie might not play Sunday. The Patriots are also uncertain when Danny Amenolda (groin) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (forearm, back) will return.

--Vince Wilfork has been a huge force in many ways on the New England Patriots defense for the last decade.

And now he leaves a huge void as he was placed on injured reserve Thursday following surgery Monday on the torn right Achilles tendon sustained in Sunday night’s win in Atlanta.

On the field he is an All Pro nose tackle who is listed at 325 pounds by likely comes in well north of that number. He has been the centerpiece of the defensive line almost since his arrival as a first-round pick in 2004.

While the names around and behind him on the defense have changed, Wilfork has been the steady presence. He was remarkably durable, playing all 16 games in seven of his previous nine seasons, never missing more than three games in any year, and a total of only six in his career.

He may have had his best season a year ago when he notched three sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

But Wilfork’s work in the locker room as one of New England’s defensive co-captains may be even more impressive. On a team with more quiet leaders and guys who lead by example, Wilfork was never afraid to say what needed to be said or give a little constructive criticism who wasn’t exactly following the proper lead of his teammates off the field.

Replacing him is not as easy as simply signing another guy to do the job.

“Clearly, there are no Vince Wilforks just standing around out there on the corner waiting to sign with the Patriots or some other NFL team,” coach Bill Belichick said on Boston sports radio WEEI. “He is a special player, one of the very best at his position. There’s no way that you would replace him with one guy -- that’s totally unrealistic. But we’ll try to do what we can to make our team as competitive as possible with the 46 guys we put out there against Cincinnati this Sunday.”

Other that Wilfork, who has not yet been place on injured reserve, the other defensive tackles on the New England roster are veteran, first-year Patriot Tommy Kelly and a pair of undrafted rookies in Joe Vellano and Chris Jones. The team also has CFL import Armond Armstead on NFI as he recovers from surgery relating to an offseason infection. There is also a good chance that Marcus Forston gets promoted from the practice squad.

One idea that was floated after the Wilfork injury came to light was the possibility of signing veteran free agent Richard Seymour, who was himself a key, Pro Bowl cog on the Patriots defensive line from 2001-2008. But Seymour was unceremoniously traded to the Raiders just before the start of the 2009 regular season and though still looking for work right now, at his price, the veteran made it clear he didn’t expect to return to New England.

“No way,” Seymour told the Boston Herald.

While there is a chance the Patriots could add a veteran via signing or trade, on some level the task of replacing Wilfork fall on Kelly, the two young players and the rest of the defensive core in New England.

“Obviously Vince is a huge asset to our team not only on the field, but off the field,” Patirots defensive co-captain Jerod Mayo said. “And he’s a great leader, he demands double-teams in the run game, and he also coordinates some of the rushes in the passing game as well.”

Belichick made it quite simple -- replacing Wilfork will be a team effort.

”We’re all going to have to pull that rope. You just don’t replace Vince Wilfork,“ Belichick said. ”We’ll still have his presence around the team and in the locker room and those types of things, which he’s great at. On the field, we’ll miss him but whoever is out there, those other 11 guys that are out there, we’re all going to have to pull a little bit harder, including the coaching staff and all that. It’s a big loss, but we’re just going to have to find a way to do it. That means everybody doing their job.

“Obviously somebody is going to have to replace him and whoever those people are, they‘re’ going to have to answer the bell but collectively as a team, we’re all going to have to pull together. There’s no one person that can replace Vince Wilfork.”

SERIES HISTORY: 23rd regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 14-8. New England has had plenty of success against the Bengals in the last two decades, having won six of the last seven meetings dating back to 1993. The only Bengals victory came in the season opener in Cincy in 2001, a year in which the Patriots went on to win their first Super Bowl. New England has won its last four in a row since that loss, having scored 34 or more points in each of those games that were split evenly between the two cities.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--Tight end Zach Sudfeld was released Thursday. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound, 24-year old free agent rookie out of Nevada impressed in the offseason and was thought to have the potential to step in with the loss of Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski. But he was little used in the regular season.

--DL Armond Armstead, the former USC star and Canadian Football League import in his first season in New England, is on the non-football illness list to open his Patriots career. Armstead dealt with an infection this summer that forced him to miss all of training camp and the preseason. He will become eligible to begin practicing after New England’s Week 6 game against the Saints, but Bill Belichick offered an update on Armstead this week when asked if the former Trojan had a chance to contribute this season.

“That would be up to our medical staff. We’ll just have to see how that goes as the season continues to develop here,” Belichick said.

--DT Vince Wilfork underwent surgery on his torn right Achilles on Tuesday. Shortly after, he Tweeted out a message to his fans.”

”I just want to thank everyone for your support and encouragement. ... Please know your words are heard. Bianca (Wilfork’s wife) is making sure I see all the comments. I wish I could respond to everyone. But please know your words are heard.

”One thing I know is I signed up to play football. I don’t regret anything that has happened and there is no need to feel sorry about it. I’ve been blessed to only have one surgery prior to today and that was in high school.

”I know what signing up to play football means and I know the rewards and risks. This is my job and I will switch positions for now and play the role of patient, but that is only temporary. I have so much confidence in our team and know that they will do great and I will be right beside them maybe not in uniform but in all other ways.

“Thanks again.”

--When Belichick threw his red flag to challenge a potential reception and fumble out of bounds by Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in the fourth quarter last Sunday night, the officials had to make the announcement that the replay system was not working and, therefore, the play on the field would stand. That strange occurrence was one Belichick didn’t like.care for.

“In that situation, you’re just playing without replay, which is the way we played for years and years. That’s what it is, but I mean, the fact we have however many zillions of dollars committed to this system and it doesn’t work, that’s a whole other discussion,” Belichick said on sports radio WEEI.

BY THE NUMBERS: 17 - The NFL rank of both New England’s passing offense and passing defense through the first four games of 2013. It’s a rare balance for the Patriots, who finished last season with the league’s No. 4 passing attack but had just the 29th pass defense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for camera. I don’t like him. He don’t like me. I don’t like his hair. I don’t know. I don’t like his smug attitude. But then again he probably doesn’t like my a------ attitude. ... Everybody just seems to worship the guy, not me though.” -- Ravens pass rusher Terrell Suggs on ESPN’s E:60 when asked what he thinks of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--S Kanorris Davis was released by the Patriots Sept. 30. The undrafted rookie had been promoted from the practice squad over the weekend for the Falcons game. Davis was re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 2.

--CB Marquice Cole was re-signed by New England Oct. 2. The veteran corps special teams player had been released late last week while dealing with a leg injury.

INJURY IMPACT

--DT Vince Wilfork was officially placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3, two days after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon.

--TE Zach Sudfeld, an undrafted rookie out of Nevada, was released Oct. 3. He’d played in three of the first four games of the year for New England but had not recorded a catch. Sudfeld also failed to recover an onside kick late in last Sunday’s win in Atlanta, giving the Falcons a chance at a comeback.

--WR Austin Collie was signed Oct. 3. The former Colt spent time with the 49ers earlier this summer after missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury. Collie also has a long history of concussions, but did catch 172 passes over his first three seasons in Indianapolis.

GAME PLAN: The Patriots offense has been successful via balance to open the new season, including a committee approach to the backfield. That will likely be on display again this week in Cincinnati against a talented, physical Bengals defense.

But with Cincy allowing less than 4 yards a carry on the ground, look for Josh McDaniels to try to throw the ball early in an attempt to set up the run as the game unfolds. Brady seems to be gaining confidence in young receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, while Julian Edelman has been consistent and well on his way to a career year.

That should open things up for runners Steven Ridley, LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden.

Defensively the Patriots will likely ask cornerback Aqib Talib to play a big role in taking away A.J. Green.

It will also be incumbent on the front to get some pressure on Andy Dalton, as New England plays its first full game without Vince Wilfork. It will also be interesting to see how the Patriots run defense reacts to life without its All-Pro nose tackle.

BenJarvus Green-Ellis has been lackluster at just 2.7 yards a carry as the Bengals lead back, but rookie Giovani Bernard has shown some burst in his carries. Look for Brandon Spikes, the middle linebacker who has been basically a reserve for much of the season, to have a more active role in helping stop the run. Maybe the biggest question for the defense will be how New England’s linebackers and safeties deal with Cincy’s talented tight end duo of Jermaine Gresham and Tyler Eifert.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Patriots CB Aqib Talib, tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions, vs. Bengals Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green -- Talib brings a new dimension to the back end of the Patriots defense. He has the ability to match up with opposing No. 1 receivers. He took Vincent Jackson out of the game two weeks ago, and though he had some safety help and New England mixed up its coverages, did more of the same against Julio Jones last week in Atlanta. Green is by far the Bengals most dangerous threat and Andy Dalton’s favorite target. He has 26 catches for 300 yards and three scores, but has been scuffling a bit of late. The duo will likely see a lot of each other on Sunday, and this matchup will go a long way toward gauging the way the game unfolds.

--Patriots LG Logan Mankins, and the rest of New England’s interior line, vs. Cincinnati All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins -- The Patriots offensive line has had a nice start to the new season. New England ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing yards and seventh in sacks per pass play as an offense. The unit was expected to be a strong point given it returns all five starters and has been relatively healthy. Mankins and Co. will have their work cut out of them this week against a physical, talented Bengals defensive line led by Atkins. He had 12.5 sacks last season and has three in the first four weeks this year. He’s a disruptive guy on the inside, and one of the theories on how to attack Brady is through pressure up the middle. Clearly that will be a focal point of the Bengals defensive game plan.

--Bill Belichick vs. Marvin Lewis -- These are the two longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. During his time in New England since 2000, Belichick won three Super Bowls and went to two others. Lewis has been with the Bengals since 2003. He’s never won a playoff game and his career record for Cincy is 81-82. Despite having what some believe is the most talented overall roster in the AFC, the Bengals are off to a 2-2 start. Belichick showed over the years that he can maximize his talent and make the right calls to win games. Lewis not so much. It will be interesting to see how the coaches measure up in this AFC battle with potential postseason implications.