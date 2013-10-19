New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is finally cleared to play, although his status for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets remains the same as it has been throughout the season - questionable.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sent a text message to media outlets Friday, writing: “Rob has now been cleared by all his doctors to play Sunday in the Jets game.”

Gronkowski, who has had offseason back surgery and four operations to repair a broken forearm, has been practicing for several weeks but has not played in a game this season because he was waiting to get clearance from doctors to play.

That finally happened Friday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said only that Gronkowski will appear on the injury report. Gronkowski has been listed as questionable throughout the season, and that was the case again Friday.

Gronkowski’s playing status has been controversial. Rosenhaus said Thursday that the tight end had not been cleared by team doctors, including Dr. James Andrews, whom the Patriots hired as an independent physician. Multiple reports last week said Gronkowski’s unwillingness to play was causing a rift in the locker room.

However, quarterback Tom Brady disputed that this week, saying there was no issue with Gronkowski and other players and the team knows he will play “when he’s ready.”

--The New England Patriots lost another Pro Bowl defender and defensive co-captain on Wednesday as sixth-year linebacker Jerod Mayo was placed injured reserve one day after reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

This comes barely two weeks after New England’s defensive front lost All-Pro nose tackle Vince Wilfork to a torn Achilles tendon.

Mayo went down with the injury on a tackle late in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

“Jerod, I think I’ve been on record many times talking about Jerod,” Bill Belichick said. “He does a lot for us on the field (and) off the field. But we’re just going to have to move on.”

Now, moving on to this week’s meeting with the division-rival Jets in New York and for the remainder of the season, New England will have to learn to work without a guy who’s a key playmaker and leader on and off the field.

”When you lose someone like we did with Vince or Jerod, it’s tough,“ Tom Brady said. ”But I’d say a lot of teams deal with it too. You don’t want to feel sorry for yourself. What you realize is somebody has to fill in and do the job. As much as you hate to lose guys, there’s nothing you can do about it and the season doesn’t end. You have to keep fighting on, just as they would want us to, just like they did when I went out, just like they did when guys like Rodney (Harrison) went out.

“We’ve lost some pretty key, critical guys over the years - Ty Law got hurt at one point. I mean, there are a lot of guys who have been injured. You just have to try to fill the spot and other guys have to pick up the slack. Hopefully our execution on offense is better, that would take some pressure off the defense who have been playing great all year for us.”

Through six games Mayo led the Patriots with 66 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, a pass defense and a fumble recovery. The former No. 10 overall pick out of Tennessee was well on the way to the sixth-straight 100-tackle season to open his NFL career.

Clearly that playmaking will be lost for a run defense that’s already down a key cog in Wilfork. There will also be the issue of dealing with the loss of the defensive play caller on the field. Mayo has played virtually every snap this season and has made the calls and adjustments for the unit all year and dating all the way back to his rookie season.

That could push second-year linebacker Dont‘a Hightower, a first-rounder a year ago, into a far big role. Hightower won’t only be expected to pick the playmaking slack, but also is likely to assume the green dot on his helmet and handle the communications with the sideline.

“I‘m looking forward to it,” Hightower said. “It’s definitely something that I knew down the road, if something ever happened, that I would have to step up and do it,” he said. “I‘m not nervous about it. It’s something I’ve done before, maybe not in the NFL (but) I know everyone is behind me and they support me. That’s all I can ask for.”

But Hightower, who’s fourth on the team with 37 tackles, makes it clear that he’s not pretending that he’s simply going to fill Mayo’s All-Pro shoes.

“That’s something I‘m not going to be able to do. I can’t be Mayo. I‘m Hightower,” he said. “I can only do my job, in the ways like I feel I should. There’s all kinds of leadership, so I‘m not going to have to rock the boat and do something that I’ve never done before. I just have to keep the front-seven guys together and then hopefully those guys have my back on the back end.”

According to guard Logan Mankins, who along with Brady is one to just two healthy Patriots captains right now, that leadership void will be filled through a team effort.

“We have a lot of leadership, I think, on this team, not just the guys that are appointed captains,” he said. “We have a lot of veteran guys that have been around a while that know what’s expected of them and everyone else, and we’ll miss Jerod, but whoever is in that spot is going to do a good job.”

Next man up has always been the philosophy in New England. Right now, on defense in particular, it’s next men up for the Patriots and a defense that’s had a great start to the season and is looking to keep that momentum going despite injury.

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 54-51-1. Make no mistake, there is a definite rivalry between these two long-time AFC East foes and a legitimate dislike between the two organizations. Each side has had its time to shine over the years. For the Jets at times that’s been led by former Patriots coaches like Bill Parcells in the late ‘90s, when New York won seven of eight games. Eric Mangini also made his former employer pay with an upset in 2006. Really, though, New England has dominated of late, winning 20 of the last 26 overall. Clearly the worst blemish in that time came when Rex Ryan’s team upset New England in Foxborough 28-21 in the divisional round of the playoffs after the 2010 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--Quarterback Tom Brady completed his 38th victory on Sunday with his team trailing or tied in the fourth quarter. He came up clutch with a 17-yard touchdown to pull out the comeback. More importantly, according to his teammates, he brought a calm to the situation that emanates throughout the rest of the huddle.

While that poise and calmness are clearly nothing new, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick those traits actually go back to the very beginning of Brady’s time as the quarterback in New England.

”I’d say that’s pretty much always been a trademark of Tom,“ Belichick said. ”Even going back to the first year, we were in some really tight games throughout the year but particularly at the end of the year: the Oakland game in the snow, obviously the Super Bowl. I think Tom showed a lot of poise and composure in those games which is as big as it gets, his first year as a starting quarterback.

“But even throughout that year, when he first took over for Drew (Bledsoe) and started to become a regular player. We were in a lot of tight games, some we won, some we lost but I never felt that there was a sense of panic of discomfort or anything with Tom. He was always very poised and always had a real good vision in the game.”

--Linebacker Jamie Collins, the rookie second-round pick who has had a rotational role so far as the team’s top pick, could certainly see an increased role with the season-ending injury to Jerod Mayo. He only has four tackles through the first six games, but according to teammate Dont‘a Hightower the youngster brings a lot to the table.

“He’s a smart dude, very athletic, probably one of the most athletic guys on the team,” Hightower said. “He knows the playbook, he’s always quick to answer a question. I‘m sure whatever they ask him to do, or anybody else in that linebacker room to do, I‘m pretty sure they’ll be ready to stand up and go.”

--Wide receiver Austin Collie caught a pair of passes for 24 yards on New England’s comeback drive to victory over the Saints, the performance coming less than two weeks after signing and beginning to learn the offense. He certainly impressed his quarterback with the opening performance with little time to prepare.

“The role he was put into, he was pretty comfortable with at that point,” Brady said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s go in there and run 85 plays.’ He got put in for a specific role and did a great job with the things that he was asked to do. He’s been building slowly since the day he got here but he’s really been working hard at trying to understand how we do things. Certainly the other night, he was doing things we were all comfortable with him doing.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 33 -- The number of consecutive games in which the Patriots have forced a turnover, heading into Sunday’s matchup with a Jets team that ranks fourth in the NFL at this point with 14 giveaways through six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not much phases me with Jets-Patriots at this point, or Yankees-Red Sox. I’ve been around to hear the banter that goes back and forth. It’s a healthy rivalry. It’s because both cities take a lot of pride in winning and we love our sports. It should be an exciting weekend.” -- Tom Brady on first-year Jet Willie Colon saying that he hates the Patriots.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Danny Amendola (groin/concussion) was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Amendola has been dealing with the groin since Week 1, but was knocked out of last Sunday’s game against New Orleans on a hit to the head at the end of a run.

--DT Tommy Kelly has been ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee injury.

--RB Leon Washington did not practice on Friday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that has bothered him for two weeks and has been ruled out.

--CB Aqib Talib (hip) was listed as doubtful Friday and is not expected to play against the Jets, although he was seen practicing in shells Friday morning.

--RB Brandon Bolden was once against limited in practice with a knee injury.

--OT Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

--G Dan Connolly did not practice on Wednesday with a concussion suffered in the first half of last Sunday’s game against New Orleans and is listed as questionable.

--WR Julian Edelman (thigh) is listed as questionable.

--TE Michael Hoomanawanui (knee) is listed as questionable.

--WR Matthew Slater (broken wrist) continues to be limited in practice and is questionable.

--DB Tavon Wilson (hamstring) was limited in practice on Friday, having missed the last two games with the injury, and is questionable.

--TE Rob Gronkowski (back/forearm) continues to be listed as limited in practice, and was officially listed as questionable Friday.

--CB Devin McCourty (shoulder) is listed as probable.

--DB Kyle Arrington (groin) was listed as full participation on Friday and is possible.

--DE Rob Ninkovich (groin) participated fully in practice on Friday and will play Sunday.

--LB Jerod Mayo was placed on injured reserved Oct. 16 with a reported pectoral injury suffered late in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

PLAYER NOTES

--DT Andre Neblett was re-signed by the Patriots on Oct. 16, filling the roster spot opened up by placing LB Jerod Mayo on injured reserve. Neblett spent time with the Patriots last week, having been signed Oct. 9 but released three days later. The fourth-year veteran has played in 30 games with seven starts over his previous three seasons with the Panthers.

--CB Travis Howard was signed to the New England practice squad Oct. 16. The 6-1, 197-pound undrafted rookie out of Ohio State spent time this summer with the Texans.

--WR Mark Harrison remains on NFI with a foot injury as the Patriots have chosen to not begin practicing him this week, earliest he was eligible to do so.

--DT Armond Armstead remains on NFI due to an infection he had this summer. Bill Belichick said Armstead would not begin his practice window on Wednesday, the first week he’s eligible to come off NFI.

GAME PLAN: The Jets have been more competitive as a team through the first month-plus than many expected. They’ve certainly played well on defense, with the NFL’s No. 2 rushing unit. That was certainly on display in the first meeting between these teams when New England was held to 2.3 yards per carry on the ground.

So even though Stevan Ridley is coming off his best game of the season, don’t look for Josh McDaniels to just run the ball into the strength of the New York defense.

New England’s short and intermediate passing game will likely be the approach to move the ball, although the health of some of the Patriots receiver could be a factor in that. Defensively the Patriots need to do two pretty basic, simple things -- turn the ball over and avoid the big plays allowed.

New York is 30th in the NFL with a mins-11 turnover ratio, so they give the opposition chances to get the ball. With the possibility of playing without the top three players at all three levels of defense -- DT Vince Wilfork (IR, Achilles), LB Jerod Mayo (IR, pectoral) and Aqib Talib (hip) -- the rest of the unit must pick up the slack and force young quarterback Geno Smith to earn everything he can get.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Patriots third-year LT Nate Solder vs. Jets third-year RDE Muhammad Wilkerson -- This is a battle of two young rising stars on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage. Solder has become a consistent force protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, including in Week 2 against the Jets when New York recorded just a single sack, a single hit, in the hard-fought game. Wilkerson is a stud against the run who also leads the Jets with five sacks. In terms of both running the ball and protecting the passer, Solder needs to win this battle.

Patriots rookie DTs Joe Vellano/Chris Jones vs. Jets Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold -- New England is without Vince Wilfork and Tommy Kelly missed last week with a knee injury. That thrust the rookies Vellano and Jones into the middle of the front. They held their own at times against the Saints, but New Orleans did churn out more than 100 yards in the second half. Mangold may be the best center in football and is a huge challenge for the two young players as they look to contain Bilal Powell and the Jets rushing attack.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia vs. Jets rookie QB Geno Smith -- Smith struggled mightily in the first meeting in Week 2, completing just 42.9-percent of his passes, throwing three interceptions, being sacked four times and putting up a 27.9 passer rating. New England’s defense is dealing with a ton of injuries that could affect what Patricia can do in terms of personnel. The Jets aren’t exactly clicking on offense - either on the ground or through the air - but Smith has had his moments and can challenge a defense with his athleticism. Patricia will be looking to keep Smith of balance, as New England did in the first game, while the rookie quarterback will be looking to bounce back and figure out what the Patriots are throwing at him.