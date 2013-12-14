New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

“We’ve played a lot more of this season without him than with him.”

That’s what New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had to say at the dais Wednesday morning as he turned the page on his team’s Week 15 matchup with the Dolphins (7-6) in Miami, while also turning the page to life without Rob Gronkowski for the remainder of the season.

The Pro Bowl tight end was placed on injured reserve by New England on Monday, one day after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in the third quarter of the Patriots comeback win over the Browns.

While Gronkowski had been given widespread credit in recent weeks for the productive impact he’d had of late on the New England offense, the Cleveland game was just his seventh of the season after missing the first six weeks and the entirety of spring and summer work thanks to offseason surgeries on both a broken/infected left forearm as well as his back.

Now, the Patriots will play the final three weeks of the regular season and the postseason without quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable target and red-zone weapon.

The team’s approach to life without Gronkowski has been the overwhelming topic in New England since the big tight end was carted off on Sunday. And the rallying cry response to questions about the potential of the Patriots offense without the former All-Pro has been simple and repeated often this week - we’ve been through this before.

“I think we’ve experienced playing without him before, and I think that - I don’t know if we’re better equipped, the same, I‘m not exactly sure how to rate that,” New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “I just know that any time you lose a player like that or you can’t use a player like that, you need to put your time into a few different things, and other people have to play different roles. You play offense a little differently, and we do have experience doing that. We did it at the beginning of this year for a significant number of weeks, we did it in the offseason, we did it last year during the course of the season as well, so we’ve experienced this before. I think for that reason, we kind of have an idea of exactly what we need to use and how to kind of formulate our game plan to max out our strengths and try to make up for the loss of a very unique player.”

It’s not that the Patriots don’t acknowledge the value Gronkowski brings to the field or the team, but in Belichickian fashion they’re looking at the facts of the situation and simply trying to make the best of it. The coach feels for his star player, but can’t spend too much time feeling sorry for the team or its lot in life.

“Look, you hate to see what happened to Rob happen to Rob,” Belichick said. “But we’ve played most of the year without Rob in some capacity. That’s unfortunately where we are now, but that’s where we are now. It’s not anything that we haven’t dealt with during the year.”

Now they just need to figure out how to deal with it moving forward.

”We’re going to try to do the best we can to put points on the board, I think that’s what we’re going to try to do,“ Brady concluded. So however that really turns out for us, that’s kind of the formula it’s going to take.”

SERIES HISTORY: 94th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 49-44. The Patriots have had plenty of recent success against Miami having won seven straight, nine of 11 and 18 of the last 24 meetings. Things haven’t always been easy in Miami, though. New England is just 7-6 in 13 trips to South Beach during the Bill Belichick era dating back to 2000. While the Patriots are looking to sweep the series with their division rival for the fourth straight season, New England needed a comeback effort to dispatch Miami at home in October when the scrappy visitor built a 17-3 halftime lead before falling 27-17.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--WR Josh Boyce saw by far his most extensive playing time of the season in Sunday’s comeback win over the Browns. A lot of that had to do with the fact that two fellow rookies who’ve been ahead of him on the depth chart since the summer - Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) and Aaron Dobson (foot) - were inactive due to injury. But according to coach Bill Belichick it also was a result of the work that Boyce has constantly been putting in on the practice field, progressing as the year has worn on.

Boyce caught three passes for 49 yards against the Browns, and also drew a 29-yard pass interference call in the end zone that set up the game-winning score with less than a minute to play. For the season, the speedy fourth-round pick out of TCU now has five catches for 79 yards and is averaging a team-best 24.4 yards on his eight kickoff returns.

--CB Aqib Talib has been a good fit in New England on and off the field since the day he arrived in a trading deadline deal from Tampa Bay last season. Despite battling a hip injury both last year and again this season, Talib has regularly matched up with the top receiver on the opposition. He’s been competitive or gotten the better of most of those matchups, as was the No. 2 vote-getter among fans for this year’s Pro Bowl at last check.

In the locker room, Talib has brought an infectious energy not just to the group of defensive backs, but the entire team. He also has seemingly taken on a leadership role, maybe somewhat surprising for a guy who’s had his share of off-field issues in the past.

“He has a very good energy and he’s a good teammate,” coach Bill Belichick said. “I think he’s very respected in the locker room but liked in the locker room, which is not always the case. But I think he has a good rapport with everybody: the offensive players, the defensive players, the DBs and the skill players but also the other guys, the linemen. He just has a good way about him. He’s not the class clown, but at the same time, he has a good personality and he’s serious and he’s competitive. He’s got a nice mixture of all those things. I don’t even know what I‘m saying, but it kind of goes well in a lot of different settings.”

--WR Julian Edelman is having a career year. He leads the team with 76 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns. He’s stayed healthy for the first time in his career and taken advantage of the extra opportunities he’s gotten on a retooled Patriots offense.

He’s also earned himself a new nickname from fellow Northern California native Tom Brady. The quarterback has begun to refer to his favorite target as Minitron, an obvious play on Calvin Johnson’s Megatron nickname.

“I like it. It fits him well,” Brady said with a smile, although he wouldn’t reveal the roots of the new nickname. “That’s very private between he and I. Yes. But I do like it. It fits him very well, hence the nickname.”

--New England’s Week 16 game in Baltimore has been flexed out of its original NBC Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot and is now a 4:25 kickoff to be aired on CBS. NBC chose to utilize the NFL’s flex scheduling rules to move a matchup between the Bears and Eagles in Philadelphia into the prime-time slot.

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 - The number of receptions per game that Patriots running back Shane Vereen is averaging this season, second best to Atlanta’s Julio Jones (8.2 receptions). Vereen ranks third on the Patriots with 40 receptions, despite playing in just five games as he missed eight weeks on IR with a wrist injury. Vereen set a New England single-game franchise record for receptions by a running back with 12 catches for 153 yards in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the National Football League. If you dwell on the past, you’re not going to play well in the future.” - Coach Bill Belichick on having to have a short memory, both in regards to winning and losing.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Aaron Dobson (foot) was listed as questionable Friday after returning to limited practice for the first time this week.

--T Nate Solder (concussion) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--CB Kyle Arrington (groin) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--QB Tom Brady was (shoulder) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

--OL Marcus Cannon (ankle) is questionable to play against Miami.

--CB Marquice Cole (shin) was not on Friday’s injury report.

--CB Alfonzo Dennard was limited in practice, adding a left shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s win over Cleveland to the knee injury he’s been dealing with for a month. He is officially questionable.

--S Steve Gregory returned to full practice Friday as he continues to work back from a broken thumb. He is listed as probable.

--TE Michael Hoomanawanui (knee) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--LB Brandon Spikes (knee) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--T Will Svitek (ankle) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--CB Aqib Talib (hip) was listed as probable.

--WR Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--WR Danny Amendola (groin) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

--WR Matthew Slater (wrist) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

--RB Shane Vereen was (wrist) took part in full practice Friday and will play against Miami.

GAME PLAN:

Despite being a 10-3 team that’s in control of its own future as a potential No. 2 or better seed in the AFC, New England doesn’t have a lot to hang its hat on on either side of the ball. Offensively, Tom Brady is searching for an identity in life after Rob Gronkowski. That means all hands will be on deck in Miami as the group looks for direction, and to get off to a faster start than has been the problematic case for New England over the last month-plus. Looking for a balanced attack as coordinator Josh McDaniels will likely work to get the running game going and then turn to play action and short passing. Passing back Shane Vereen and wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are now the focal point of the passing attack. That means a lot of short, high percentage throws as well as plenty of work in the middle of the field. At the core of this plan will be an expected improvement from the offensive line that didn’t have its best day last week.

Defensively, the Patriots have struggled to cover, rush and stop the run over the last month. That’s a bad combo. Injuries have decimated the front, but still the unit’s first focus will be keeping Miami’s lackluster rushing attack from getting going. After that it’s up to Aqib Talib and Co. to deal with big-play targets Mike Wallace and Brian Hartline. Dolphins tight end/H-back Charles Clay is a major concern for New England, as linebacker Dont‘a Hightower and safety Devin McCourty will be challenged with his versatile production. New England needs to get more pressure up front, and that could include a few more stunts and blitzes, as the rush hasn’t been getting there on its own. The Dolphins are a solid team in all three phases and will challenge the Patriots to match that diverse production in a place that’s always been a bit of a headache for New England.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Patriots LT Nate Solder vs. Dolphins pass rushing DE/OLB Olivier Vernon -- Solder and the entire Patriots offensive line struggled in last week’s game with the Browns as Tom Brady was sacked four times and hit six times. Solder faces another major challenge this week in the form of the second-year pass rusher Vernon. Playing opposite Pro Bowler Cameron Wake, Vernon has a team-high 11.5 sacks. He’s a relentless rusher who’ll be looking to take Brady off his game. It will be up to Solder, assuming he’s cleared to play after a concussion, to head that plan off at the pass. If Solder can’t play, Vernon could become an even bigger issue for New England.

--Patriots DE Chandler Jones vs. Dolphins LT Bryant McKinnie -- Jones was the AFC’s defensive player of the month for November with his four sacks. But he was very quiet in last week’s meeting with Joe Thomas and the Browns. This week is a rematch with McKinnie, the veteran who stonewalled Jones back in Foxborough in Week 8 just days after the tackle was acquired via trade. Jones needs to step up and create some pressure for a Patriots defense that’s banged up and hanging on by a thread.

--Patriots RB Stevan Ridley vs. Dolphins DTs Paul Soliai/Randy Starks -- Ridley was the forgotten man when he was inactive two weeks ago in Houston after fumbling in three straight games. But given that the New England offense is trying to figure things out with the loss of Rob Gronkowski, this could be Ridley’s chance to work his way back into the regular mix. Clearly the Patriots aren’t going to just roll things out and score solely with the passing game. The Dolphins have a solid defensive front, including the middle of it all with Soliai and Starks taking up space. New England needs to find some consistency in the running game and that starts with getting things down in the middle of the line of scrimmage and Ridley making plays.