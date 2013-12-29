New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

On paper, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills should not create one of the more competitive games on a weekend full of season finales that factor into playoff scenarios.

But that won’t prevent New England (11-4) from treating the home game against Buffalo (6-9) as it would any other contest. That includes putting in as much time as possible during a holiday week to get familiar with the division foe.

And therein lies the intrigue. Playing a division opponent on a week when Patriots players had Wednesday off to celebrate Christmas with their families might seem ideal. There is a familiarity that might be an advantage.

But looking deeper there is a bit more to consider as the Patriots look to finish the season strong with an intention of locking up at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, and earning the important bye that comes with that. Heck, with a Raiders upset of the Broncos in Oakland, New England could even slide into the No. 1 seed and earn home-field advantage throughout January.

According to coach Bill Belichick, there is a double-edged sword in preparing for an intra-division game on a week that is out of the ordinary due to the holiday.

“I think there’s always advantages to playing teams that you’re more familiar with. Of course, the more you know, the more you know, the more you know and you have to prepare for,” Belichick said of the Bills. “We’re looking at literally 15 regular season games from Buffalo plus we did a ton of work on them for the opener from the preseason and even going back offensively to (Doug Marrone’s time at) Syracuse and going back defensively to the Jets defense (under current Bills coordinator Mike Pettine). We have way more information than we would be able to use in this game or they would be able to use in this game. We’re looking at a couple thousand plays and there’s going to be 60 to 70 on each side of the ball. It’s an advantage and it’s a curse.”

Normally this matchup with Buffalo is seen as a pushover. The Bills might be preparing for another long offseason, while New England would be looking to continue to dominate the month of December and roll into the postseason.

But these Patriots haven’t rolled through much in 2013. New England has played 11 games decided by seven points or less. Seven games by three points or less. That all began on opening day when it needed a last-second field goal from Stephen Gostkowski to pull out the 23-21 victory and avoid the upset in Buffalo.

And considering New England already lost once in December -- 24-20 to Miami -- while also going down to the wire in wins over Houston and the Browns, the Patriots are not positioned to take anything for granted.

“It’s going to be a huge game for us, so I think we’ll need our best effort,” Tom Brady said. “I think we showed last week (in the 41-7 win at Baltimore) what we’re capable of if we can play four quarters of football, and that’s what we’re going to try to do this week, that’s what it’s going to take. We’re playing one of the best defenses in the league, a team that’s sacked the quarterback more than anybody in the whole league. They’ve got, I think, [the] second-most interceptions, so they put a lot of pressure on you offensively, and we’re going to have to find ways to answer, because they do a really great job.”

Brady is hoping his team avoids all distractions and finishes the season strong as New England heads into another postseason with hopes of another Super Bowl run. But first things first, and that’s beating a Bills team that has won two straight and would like nothing more than building momentum heading to the offseason by disrupting New England’s finale.

”It’s just a lot of mental preparation, and it’s the holiday season, but at the same time, it’s the most important game of the year,“ Brady said. ‘So I think when we’re here, we’ve really got to focus on what we need to do, which is play our best game and be on top of things right from the kickoff all the way through the fourth quarter.”

SERIES HISTORY: 107th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 64-41-1. With a history that goes back to the inception of the AFL in 1960, these teams have met twice a year for more than five decades. New England has dominated the play since Bill Belichick took over, having won four straight after the Bills snapped a 15-game losing streak with an upset in September 2011. Still, Buffalo has won just three times since 2000. The Bills actually dominated the series back in the Jim Kelly days of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, when they won 11 of 13. The first meeting this year in Buffalo was nearly another Bills upset, as New England needed a game-winning 35-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal with 5 seconds to play for the 23-21 victory after blowing a 17-7 halftime advantage.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (4)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Tom Brady, Quarterback, 9

Logan Mankins, Guard, 6

Matthew Slater, Special Teamer, 3

Aqib Talib, Cornerback, 1

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (vs. BUF)

Clinched AFC East

Clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) NE win + DEN loss

--Coach Bill Belichick doesn’t comment often on league-related matters, but when he does it is because he wants to get a strong opinion across on a topic. That was certainly the case this week when the Patriots coach discussed the correlation between the increased limitations put on practice time, padded practices and offseason workouts and the perceived increase in player injuries.

“I‘m in favor of total preparation for the players for the season,” Belichick said in a conference calls with Buffalo reporters lead up to his team’s game with the Bills this week. “And I think that’s been changed significantly and, I would say, not necessarily for the better when you look at the injury numbers.”

Clearly Belichick, whose team has seen key talents like Rob Gronkowski, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo and Tommy Kelly land on injured reserve, feels the rules instituted in the CBA signed prior to the 2011 season have had an adverse effect on the game and player health.

“Personally, I think that’s taking the wrong approach,” Belichick said of decreased practice time and contact. “You have a gap between preparation and competition level. And I think that’s where you see a lot of injuries occurring. We get a lot of breakdowns. We get a lot of situations that players just aren’t as prepared as they were in previous years, in my experience anyway.”

Though there is some question as to whether league injury data backs up his opinions, Belichick clearly has strong beliefs on the topic and direct tie between practice limitations and player health.

“When you see the number as high as they are, then I don’t think that’s a randomness that’s been two years in a row,” Belichick said. “I’ve got to think there’s some correlation there.”

--RB Shane Vereen limped off with a groin injury early on in last Sunday’s big win in Baltimore. The passing back chipped in a 4-yard touchdown catch before the injury to give New England a 14-0 lead. Vereen has battled injuries that have forced him to miss all or part of nine games this season.

Tom Brady clearly feels it’s important to have Vereen on the field for his offense to be as good as it can at this point in the long season.

“He’s a big part of our offense,” Brady said of Vereen. “Any time you’re missing really good players, it affects the offense, and Shane’s one of the good ones, one of the best that we have on our team. Everyone has a lot of confidence in what he’s able to do, and when he’s out there and playing well and part of the offense, our offense does a much better job. We need all the guys at this point to do the best they can do. We need all of the receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen - we really can’t afford to miss anyone at this point. The games are too important, the margin of error is too slim, and we’d really like to be at our best.”

--OT Nate Solder has been practicing on a limited basis after suffering concussions in consecutive weeks against the Browns and Dolphins. He did not play in last Sunday’s win in Baltimore. Solder’s status for the Bills game is up in the air, but the former first-round pick is preparing to play.

“My health is important, and I know the doctors have my best interest (in mind),” Solder told the Boston Herald. “I‘m more concerned right now about Buffalo and getting prepared for them.”

He is following instructions and the NFL’s concussion protocols, but Solder clearly is open to returning to game action after having a reported four concussions in his career, including the two late this season.

“I do what the doctors tell me,” Solder said, “and (I‘m doing) the most I can to be prepared for Buffalo.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- The number of multiple-interception games that Tom Brady has had in 2013. Brady’s 10 interceptions on the season have come in 10 separate contests. If Brady can throw one of fewer picks in the season finale against the Bills in Foxborough, it would mark the first season in his 13 seasons as a starter (other than 2008, when he missed all but a quarter of action due to a torn ACL) that he’s gone without throwing multiple interceptions in a single contest. In fact he’s never had fewer than two such games in any previous season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even on Christmas you can be in your game plan book.” -- Tom Brady on players focusing on the work at hand despite the distractions that come with a holiday week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

BUFFALO BILLS

--OUT: WR Steve Johnson (not injury related), S Aaron Williams (ribs).

--DOUBTFUL: QB E.J. Manuel (knee).

--PROBABLE: WR Marcus Easley (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), RB Fred Jackson (ribs), QB Thaddeus Lewis (left shoulder), DT Kyle Williams (achilles).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--OUT: WR Josh Boyce (ankle).

--DOUBTFUL: S Devin McCourty (concussion).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Kyle Arrington (groin), CB Alfonzo Dennard (knee, shoulder), WR Aaron Dobson (foot), LB Dane Fletcher (groin), S Steve Gregory (finger, knee), DE Rob Ninkovich (ankle), T Nate Solder (concussion), LB Brandon Spikes (knee), T Will Svitek (ankle), WR Kenbrell Thompkins (hip), RB Shane Vereen (groin)

--PROBABLE: WR Danny Amendola (groin), QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (knee), CB Aqib Talib (hip).

--The New England Patriots released wide receiver Austin Collie, the team announced Friday.

Collie was originally signed by the Patriots on Oct. 3, then released on Nov. 5. He was re-signed on Dec. 5 when injuries left the Patriots short at the wide receiver position.

Collie played in seven games for the Patriots, including one start. He had six receptions for 63 yards this season.

Collie, 28, is in his fifth NFL season after spending four seasons with Indianapolis.

He was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 2, 2013, but was released by the 49ers on Aug. 31.

PLAYER NOTES

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Josh Boyce did not practice on Thursday as he continues to miss time with an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago against the Dolphins in Miami.

--S Devin McCourty did not practice on Thursday due to a concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s win in Baltimore. McCourty has started all 15 games at safety this season, but his status for the season finale against the Bills is in doubt.

--CB Kyle Arrington was once again limited in practice with the groin injury that’s been bothering him weeks.

--OT Marcus Cannon remained limited in practice with an ankle injury, although he’s returned to the starting lineup each of the last two weeks.

--CB Alfonzo Dennard was once again limited in practice on Thursday with the knee and shoulder injuries that he’s been dealing with in recent weeks.

--WR Aaron Dobson was limited on Wednesday, although the rookie did return to action Sunday in Baltimore after missing the previous three games to the injury.

--LB Dane Fletcher was limited in practice with a groin injury. The linebacker was inactive for last Sunday’s win in Baltimore.

--S Steve Gregory was limited in practice once again. A knee injury suffered against the Ravens was added to the previous finger injury that he’s been dealing with since early November. Gregory missed a few snaps in Baltimore due to the knee injury, but did finish the game.

--DE Rob Ninkovich was limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle injury.

--T Nate Solder was limited in practice as he works back from his second concussion in the last three weeks. Solder did not play Sunday in Baltimore after suffering concussions in consecutive weeks.

--LB Brandon Spikes remains limited in practice with a knee injury.

--T Will Svitek continued to practice on a limited basis due to an ankle injury.

--WR Kenbrell Thompkins was limited in practice on Thursday due to the hip injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games.

--RB Shane Vereen was limited in practice on Thursday after injuring his groin in last Sunday’s win in Baltimore. The passing back left the game late in the first quarter against the Ravens and did not return.

--WR Danny Amendola remains a full participation in practice despite a groin injury that’s bother him since Week 1.

--QB Tom Brady was full participation in practice on Thursday despite the right shoulder injury that’s limited him in practice at times in recent weeks.

--TE Michael Hoomanawanui (knee) was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

--CB Aqib Talib was full participation in practice despite the hip injury that’s bothered him since Week 6.

GAME PLAN:

The Patriots head into the finale with the Bills with two goals -- win the game and stay healthy. That will be best as they build momentum heading into the postseason. Offensively the two keys to the game will be protecting Tom Brady and keeping away from what could be costly interceptions.

The plan that worked in Baltimore a week ago, including trying to stay as balanced as possible will likely hold true against a Buffalo defense that’s in the bottom third of the league against the run. Looking for Josh McDaniels to utilize the duo of LeGarrette Blount and Stevan Ridley even more often, especially with passing back Shane Vereen battling a groin injury.

New England’s banged up offensive line has its hands full with a front that sports four guys with eight or more sacks and a total of 56 on the season. Don’t be surprised to see the tight ends have a major role blocking, both helping in pass protection and aiding the running game.

Defensively the Patriots’ pass rush has a chance to utilize its final postseason tune up to get after either quarterback, E.J. Manuel or Thad Lewis. Buffalo has given up 44 sacks on the season, so protection has been an issue at times.

Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich lead a rush that’s used more blitzes and stunts up front this season, and that should continue against the Bills.

Buffalo will clearly try to establish the running game with Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller, so this is a test for a Patriots run defense that’s been a bit improved in recent weeks against less than impressive opposing rushing attacks. Sealver Siliga has brought improvement to the rush defense, but this is the best test the front will face since the former practice squader has taken over a significant role at defensive tackle. If the Patriots can slow Buffalo down on the ground, it will certainly give the now 29th-ranked run defense confidence heading into January.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Patriots MLB Brandon Spikes vs. Bills RB Fred Jackson.

Spikes has been battling a knee injury seen limited action at times in recent weeks. But Jackson leads Buffalo’s No. 2 rushing attack and that should me more playing time and chances to make plays for Spikes in the middle of an at times questionable run defense. It’s always a team effort stopping the run, but this could be a week were Spikes is leaned on to make things happen in the middle.

--New England CB Aqib Talib vs. Buffalo WR Stevie Johnson.

The Bills No. 1 receiver missed last week due to a death in the family. He hasn’t had his best year averaging just 11.5 per reception with a mere three touchdowns. Talib continues to be limited with a hip injury and has been used in many different ways throughout the injury. It will be interesting to see if he’s healthy enough to match up with Johnson, or covering the receiver is a team effort for the Patriots banged up secondary.

--Patriots QB Tom Brady vs. Buffalo’s playmaking pass defense.

Brady has only 10 interceptions this season and hasn’t thrown multiple picks in a single game. His reliability is key for an offense that’s lacking playmakers and isn’t nearly as productive or explosive as is usually expected. The Bill have 22 interceptions as a team, ranking second in the NFL. Buffalo has four guys with four interceptions, including impressive rookie LB Kiko Alonso, and nine guys have recorded at least one pick. The best was for a team to pull off an upset is through turnovers. The best way for an offense to roll into the postseason is by taking care of the ball.