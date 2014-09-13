New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

The New England Patriots’ were greeted in the season opener by a rude reality check.

Quarterback Tom Brady was sacked four times, hit six times and hurried into poor throws.

Such treatment has not often been the reality for Brady and the Patriots. The last time Bill Belichick’s team lost on opening day was ten years ago.

”We’re a long ways from the team that we’re going to be,“ Brady said. We hate losing. It’s a terrible feeling. It’s a terrible feeling around here. It’s a quality of life issue that I think we all face when we lose. Hopefully it motivates us to go out there and have a great week of practice and prepare for this game. Go out there and try to beat a very good team.”

One thing that Brady won’t be doing is using his calf injury - one that forced him to miss practice last Thursday and had him listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report leading up to the trip to Miami - as a factor in New England’s offensive struggles or his own questionable accuracy against the Dolphins.

“I don’t think there are any excuses for the way the outcome of the game was,” Brady said. “Hopefully we’re better this week.”

Brady finds himself and his team in sole possession of last place in the AFC East for the first time in his 14-year career as a starter.

The reasons for the loss in many ways are both simple and complex. The team put itself in long-yardage situations in a second half in which it failed to move the ball or score points. The running game never got going and the passing game was very much disrupted by a Cameron Wake-led pass rush. All that saw a 20-10 halftime advantage wilt into to defeat in the oppressive Miami heat.

”We have to be able to sustain it for 60 minutes,“ Brady said. ”We played a decent half of football. Then the second half we didn’t play very well, the third quarter we played not well.

“That led into a fourth quarter where we were kind of playing from behind. That’s always tough to do in the NFL. We just have to sustain it for 60 minutes, be consistent over the course of the entire game. And all just do our job better for an entire game. That’s what leads to victory. You can’t play 30 minutes and have a great outcome, especially against a good team, on the road. You have to play well for 60 minutes. That’s what we’re going to work toward doing.”

Things won’t get a whole lot easier this week. Mike Zimmer joins the Vikings as head coach after a successful run leading the Bengals defense. That’s a Zimmer-schemed Cincinnati unit that held Brady and Co. to just 6 points and one of 12 on third down in a loss last October.

Minnesota brings a pressure defensive front that includes rising star Everson Griffen, who opened up the new season and his role replacing long time edge force Jared Allen by recording a pair of sacks in the win over the Rams.

“We know what we’re up against,” Brady said. “We have to go out and play a lot better than we did last week. I have a lot of confidence in our guys. I have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. Now we just have to go out and do it.”

As competitive as any player in the league, and as distasteful as losing is to Brady, the Patriots quarterback certainly isn’t planning on bringing an air of increased intensity to this work week in Foxborough. It may not be business as usual given the rare opening day loss and even rarer spot in last place, but it’s also not time for emotion to overtake reason.

“I try to be pretty consistent with...hopefully my enthusiasm and excitement of being out there,” Brady said. “Nobody likes to lose. But it happens. It’s happened before. We just have to figure out how to make some improvements and go out there and do a lot better next week.”

The only question is whether that’s easier said than done.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 7-4. New England has won three straight in the infrequent series with the Vikings. The last victory, a 28-18 win in 2010, was notable in that it was Randy Moss’ return to Foxborough shortly after having been trade from the Patriots to the Vikings. New England’s 26-20 overtime win at old Foxboro Stadium back in 1994 saw Drew Bledsoe set NFL records with 45 completions on 70 passing attempts to come all the way back from the 20-point deficit for the victory.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--QB Tom Brady spent four years working alongside now Vikings starting QB Matt Cassel. Cassel went from surprise seventh-round draft pick after not playing in college at USC to leading the Patriots to 11 wins in 2008 after Brady went down to a torn ACL in the first quarter of action that season.

Though Cassel is now in his sixth season away from New England - four with the Chiefs and now his second with the Vikings - but Brady still holds his former backup in very high regard.

“He’s always been one of my great friends,” Brady said. “He’s just a special guy, special friend. We’re great buddies. I‘m so happy for him for what he’s been able to accomplish, but I hope we beat him up this week. It’s just the way it goes.”

--Bill Belichick doesn’t sound like he’s completely in love with the tablets that all NFL teams are using on the sidelines this season to display digital photos of game action. He’s praised the clarity and quality of the photos, but the reliability of the technology continues to be a concern for the New England coach.

”When it works, (I‘m) comfortable with it. When it doesn’t work, you have to find something else,“ Belichick said. ”It’s no different than what we talked about after the first or second preseason game, it’s the same issue now as it was then. It’s probably going to be the same issue all year.

“The wireless system on the field, if it’s connected then you can see what’s on there. If it’s not connected, then you can’t see what’s on there. That’s really the issue. I’d say every game that we’ve used them in there have been times where it works fine. There are other times where you lose the connection and you don’t have it. I‘m sure that’s probably true of most other teams, too, at least other coaches that I’ve talked to made the same type of comments. That’s what it is.”

--WR Brandon LaFell was targeted six times in his New England debut against the Dolphins, but failed to register a single reception. The veteran free agent addition also was called for a pass interference penalty that negated a reception to teammate Danny Amendola because LaFell was blocking before the short catch. Clearly the newcomer is still trying to get comfortable in the Patriots offense and find a rapport with Brady.

“We’re just continuing to work at it and going out in practice working on our routes and working on our communication and timing, and hopefully it pays off in the game,” Brady said of the relationship. “It’s something we’ve been working on since we got here, and hopefully it shows up better this week than it did last week.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 - Number of weeks, including this week, that Tom Brady and the Patriots have spent in sole possession of last place in the AFC East since No. 12 took over as the starter in New England back in 2001.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know him; he knows us.” - Bill Belichick on preparing for Vikings QB Matt Cassel, who spent the first four years of his career in New England.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson was released from the New England practice squad Sept. 9.

--DE Cameron Henderson joined the Patriots practice squad Sept. 9. The 6-4, 270-pounder entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Central Florida with the Falcons in 2013. He spent time on the Browns practice squad last fall and was with the team this summer before being cut.

--DE Michael Buchanan was limited in practice on Wednesday after missing the opener due to the injury.

--TE Rob Gronkowski was limited in practice once again as the veteran continue to work back to full health from the torn ACL that had him seeing limited reps in the season opener in Miami.

--DT Chris Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday due to the ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener that saw him sit out the regular season opener on Sunday.

--DT Sealver Siliga was once again limited in practice due to the hand injury suffered in preseason action that required him to wear a cast in the regular season opener against the Dolphins.

--C Ryan Wendell was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the Dolphins.

--QB Tom Brady was not listed on the injury report and was a full participant in the first practice of the week. He missed practice last Thursday with a calf injury and was questionable last Sunday’s game, a contest in which he struggled with his accuracy in the second half.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Buchanan (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (thigh), DT Chris Jones (ankle), DT Sealver Siliga (hand), C Ryan Wendell (knee)

--PROBABLE: TE Rob Gronkowski (knee)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--INACTIVE: RB Adrian Peterson (personal, legal issues)

--OUT: LB Brandon Watts (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Sharrif Floyd (shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (groin), WR Rodney Smith (hamstring)

--PROBABLE: T Mike Harris (shoulder), G Charlie Johnson (ankle), RB Zach Line (ankle), LB Michael Mauti (foot), CB Jabari Price (hamstring)

GAME PLAN: Initially, run defense was surely a focal point for the Patriot, who allowed 191 yards rushing against Miami. And although the Vikings have deactivated star running back Adrian Peterson, who was indicted for child abuse, perhaps the Patriots should still focus on stopping the run.

Peterson had 21 carries for 75 yards in the Vikings’ 34-6 season opening victory over the Rams last week. But he barely played in preseason and Mike Asiata, expected to start in Peterson’s place Sunday had two carries for ten yards in the openers. That is, after all, five yards a carry against a Patriots team that has not prove it can stop a running back regardless of his name.

For Asiata it will be his third start in three seasons. He had an impressive training camp and preseason leading up to the season, receiving praise from offensive coordinator Norv Turner as a do-it-all running back. Also available is rookie Jerick McKinnon, who had only three offensive snaps last week and is still adjusting to the offense. However, he is a shifty runner who can cause problems for a defense that takes him lightly. The Vikings have the option to activate Joe Banyard off the practice squad as the third running back.

Regardless of who carries the ball for the Vikings, the Patriots need to declare whether or not to continue with the 3-4 front deployed in the opener despite a seeming lack of the requisite big bodies for the defensive line, or to return to the 4-3 front the team has used the last three seasons. Based solely on personnel, the latter would be the more likely solution.

Offensively the Patriots will likely try to be a bit more consistent and committed to the running game a week after Stevan Ridley found little success and was held to eight attempts against the Dolphins. More consistency on the ground would not only balance out the offensive attack, but also take some of the pressure off an offensive line that is a work in progress and struggled mightily against the Dolphins. Given the pressure nature of the Vikings front, look for New England’s passing attack to being with quick throws to get the ball out of Tom Brady’s hands quickly and bring some efficiency to the air early on before branching out.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Patriots LT Nate Solder vs. Vikings DE Everson Griffen.

Pass protection was a major problem in the Patriots offensive struggles in the second half last week in Miami. Cameron Wake, Olivier Vernon and the Miami front was all over Tom Brady. While there is uncertainty on the interior line in New England, Solder is supposed to be developing into a Pro Bowl left tackle. He needs to be able to win battles with top opposing pass rushers, and that’s what Griffen now is in Minnesota after the departure of Jared Allen. Griffen had a pair of sacks on opening day and would like nothing more to keep the momentum going as tries to prove himself worth of the $40 million extension he signed this spring.

--Patriots tacklers vs. Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Patriots didn’t tackle all that well in Miami last Sunday and Patterson is a dynamic young athlete who has proven himself dangerous in a season-plus as a pass catcher, ball carrier or return man. Patterson rushed for more than 100 yards on opening day and will challenge the edge of the Patriots defense with his speed. In the passing game, Cordarrelle will probably see some of veteran Patriots CB Darrelle Revis, who wasn’t exactly dominant in his opening-day battle with Mike Walace. Without Peterson, Patterson still remains a dangerous weapon for the Vikings.