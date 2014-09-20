New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

The New England Patriots passing attack, which has just a 78.9 combined rating and two touchdowns in two games, simply isn’t playing well enough or up to its own elevated reputation.

But don’t take the media’s word for that, or even the concerns of the team’s unsettled fans who are used to seeing much more production through the air. Rather, listen to the man running the offensive show on the field in New England.

”I don’t think there are really any excuses for not executing the way that we’re capable of,“ quarterback Tom Brady said on Wednesday as his team prepared for the home opener against the Raiders. We just need to do a better job.”

Much as was the case late last season, slot receiver Julian Edelman has been Brady’s only real, reliable, productive option to open the new season as tight end Rob Gronkowski works his way back to full health coming off a torn ACL. Edelman has 12 catches for 176 yards (14.7 average) and one touchdown. Gronkowski is second on the team with eight catches for 72 yards and one score.

The rest of the attack has been less impressive. Danny Amendola has three catches for just 16 yards. Newcomer Brandon LaFell has yet to catch a pass, and after being targeted six times on opening day wasn’t the intended receiver of a single Brady throw in Week 2.

Even Edelman’s production has been heavily weighted to the first half, as only one of his catches have come after halftime for a Patriots offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in the second half.

“I think that’s definitely a big part of what we’re trying to do offensively to make us hard to defend is to be able to throw the ball to everybody,” Brady said of getting guys other than Edelman and Gronkowski involved. “Those guys have seen a majority of throws, and I’ve got to do a better job finding the other guys because it’s a lot of good routes, they’re big targets, guys are working really hard to get open. So hopefully it shows up this week in our pass game. We’re going to work hard this week to see if we can all be on the same page more often.”

That will come against a veteran Raiders pass defense that hasn’t given up a lot of yards through the air this year, although the unit is last in the NFL having allowed 400 yards rushing through two games. While the Patriots will continue to strive for balance and the running game might be a major factor against Oakland’s suspect front, Brady and the Patriots passing attack are working hard to try to live up to their reputation.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Brady said. “It’s really early in the year; we’ve got a lot of football left. We’re still trying to figure out what we’re good at, and we’ll probably be trying to figure that out for a long time. All the way through the season, that adapts and changes with the guys that are out there and what we think we need to do to win, but we’re trying to make improvements. I don’t think we’re ready for the Super Bowl this week. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do, and certainly playing against Oakland gives us some big challenges because they have a great pass defense, and we have to understand where their strengths are and hopefully go out and execute better than we have the first two weeks.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 15-14-1. As old AFL adversaries, the Patriots and Raiders met twice a year in the early 1960s. Since then the matchups are less frequent, but that hasn’t meant less memorable games. Two of the biggest games in the rivalry came in the postseason. Oakland took a questionable victory over the Patriots thanks to a controversial roughing-the-passer caller in 1976, while New England’s dynasty was born in the snow in Foxborough after the 2001 season with the infamous Tuck Rule game that was won on a pair of Adam Vinatieri field goals. The Patriots have won three straight regular-season matchups, eclipsing 30 points in all three wins.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker Chandler Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Jones finished tied for a team high with eight tackles in the win over the Vikings, including a pair of sacks, three tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He also chipped in with a blocked field goal that he scooped up and returned 58 yards for a touchdown.

This is the first time in Jones’ two-plus year career that he’s been named the AFC defensive player of the week, although he was the conference Player of the Month last November.

In a sometime telling note about the team’s makeup in recent years, New England has not had a player win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Andre Carter had four sacks against the Jets in November 2011.

--Safety Nate Ebner did not play defense in his college career at Ohio State, but earned his spot as a sixth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for his special teams work with the Buckeyes. Now, early in his third season, Ebner is seeing increased reps on defense in New England, much of that coming as the “Money” player in dime packages.

It’s quite an ascension, one that head coach Bill Belichick helped put into perspective when analyzing his young players development this week.

“We certainly have a lot of confidence in Nate. We’ve seen Nate grow and improve,” Belichick said. “I would probably put him in the, not the all-time top, but maybe in the top five percent all-time of players that I’ve coached from where they were in college to how they grew in the NFL. Nate had almost no defensive experience at Ohio State. He’s adapted in a relatively short amount of time - going into his third year so it’s really two-plus years - adapted very well to the knowledge of our defense, to the understanding of opponents’ offenses, to instinctiveness and reading and recognition at a position that he plays right in the middle of the field, which is among the most difficult - inside linebacker and safety where the volume and the number of things that can happen are the greatest, where you have to really see everybody on the field, all 11 guys. His development has really been outstanding.”

In fact, Ebner is doing more than the Patriots could have ever expected when they made him a somewhat surprising draft pick.

“Nate has, I’d say, far exceeded our expectations defensively based on what he had coming out of college,” Belichick said, comparing him to past Patriots developmental gems. “Players like Steve Neal, with zero experience, (Matt) Cassel, very little playing experience at Southern Cal, guys like that, Nate, very little defensive experience at Ohio State, for those guys to become the type of players that - I‘m not putting him in that class yet, but I‘m saying the evolution and development for guys like that is pretty significant relative to a lot of other players who have just had a lot more opportunity than guys like that have.”

--Fullback James Develin continues to evolve in his role in the New England offense. Last Sunday, he not only served as the lead blocker more often than not for a ground game that churned out 150 yards on 37 carries, but the former Brown University defensive lineman also finished third on the team with a pair of receptions.

Develin has risen from the practice squad to become a really important all-around factor for the Patriots, on and off the field.

“All we’ve seen from James is hard work, commitment to our program and doing things our way; intelligent player, selfless, does anything we ask him to do, plays a tough, physical style for us and has been able to fill in in multiple roles,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “We’ve used him in the running game, in the passing game, he’s caught passes for us, he’s protected the passer. Like I said, he does a lot of different things for us. He’s a valuable guy for us to have, a great person for us in our room because he’s always well prepared, works extremely hard in practice, sets a great example for the younger players, and we have a lot of confidence in James that whatever role we put him in, he’s going to be able to do it and do it effectively to help us win games.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Minus-179 - New England’s penalty yardage differential through two games this season, by far the worst in the NFL. Head coach Bill Belichick’s team has been penalized 24 times through two weeks, including 15 in Week 2, most ever under the coach’s leadership.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Quarterbacks like sticky footballs.” - Tom Brady on his weekly decision as to whether to wear a glove on his non-throwing hand, something he didn’t do in the humidity of Week 1 in Miami but did do in the dryness of Minnesota last week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: LB Sio Moore (ankle)

--Questionable: CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand), T Matt McCants (knee), LB Nick Roach (concussion), CB Carlos Rogers (knee), DT Antonio Smith (back), WR Rod Streater (hip)

--Probable: DE Justin Tuck (illness)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Questionable: DE Michael Buchanan (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (thigh), CB Alfonzo Dennard (shoulder), S Don Jones (hamstring), RB Shane Vereen (shoulder), C Ryan Wendell (knee)

--Probable: G Dan Connolly (knee), WR Julian Edelman (back), TE Rob Gronkowski (knee), DT Sealver Siliga (hand)

PLAYER NOTES

--DB Daxton Swanson was re-signed to the Patriots practice squad Sept. 17. The undrafted rookie had spent the summer in New England.

--LB Jerod Mayo missed practice on Wednesday, but it was not injury related.

--S Don Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

--CB Alfonzo Dennard was limited in practice due to a shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win in Minnesota, although the third-year player had not appeared on last week’s injury report.

--DL Michael Buchanan remains limited in practice with an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the first two games.

--LB Jamie Collins returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing practice late last week and sitting out the Week 2 win over the Vikings with a thigh injury.

--OL Dan Connolly was limited in practice with a knee injury. The veteran did not finish Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

--WR Julian Edelman was limited in practice with a back injury.

--TE Rob Gronkowski continues to be limited in practice as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered last December. The tight end has played in each of the first two weeks.

--DT Sealver Siliga remains limited in practice with a hand injury that forces him to wear a cast in game action.

--RB Shane Vereen was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

--C Ryan Wendell remains limited in practice with the knee injury that forced him to miss last Sunday’s trip to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

GAME PLAN: The Patriots are clearly a large favorite in this week’s home opener in Foxborough. The Raiders have not played well in two games. Of course, the Patriots have been a far cry from playing a good, solid, 60-minute football game themselves. That will certainly be a focal point this week - starting cleanly and finishing. Offensively, that will almost certainly include a focus on getting the running game going against a Raiders defense that’s been abysmal on the ground through two games. That opens up the play-action game and takes some pressure off what is a suddenly suspect Patriots passing attack that will meet up with a very experienced, veteran Raiders pass defense. In terms of throwing the football, look for some high-percentage early throws to the likes of complementary weapons Shane Vereen, Danny Amendola and Aaron Dobson as Tom Brady tries to diversify what has been a Julian Edelman-heavy approach early this season.

Defensively, look for the Patriots to continue to be aggressive up front and throw a lot of different looks at rookie starting quarterback Derek Carr. Dating back to summer practice, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been dialing up more blitzes and stunts up front to utilize the versatile athleticism that group brings to the tackle. While Chandler Jones is the star of the front’s pass rush, Jerod Mayo has been active as an inside linebacker rushing up the middle. The Raiders have not run the ball well, so the Patriots questionable and undersized run defense likely won’t be tested too much. In the back end, it’s likely that Darrelle Revis could draw the assignment of taking away veteran receiver James Jones, much like he did a week earlier in Minnesota with Greg Jennings. To overly simplify the Patriots plan on defense - continue to take advantage of turnover opportunities and don’t allow the big play against a suspect, rookie-led offense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Patriots Ts Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer vs. Raiders DEs LaMarr Woodley and Justin Tuck. New England’s pass protection has been a tale of two weeks. It was a dismal embarrassment in Week 1 in Miami, but bounced back with an impressive effort in Minnesota when Tom Brady was sacked just once by the Vikings front. Tuck and Woodley certainly aren’t what they were earlier in their careers, but the quickest way to slow the New England offense is by putting pressure on No. 12.

--Patriots RB Stevan Ridley vs. Raiders run defense. The Patriots focused on establishing the run in Week 2 in the win in Minnesota, utilizing a lot of sets with a fullback and third tackle as a blocking tight end. Ridley responded with 101 yards on 25 attempts. The former 1,000-yard rusher could get another shot to balance out the offense and help a struggling passing attack against a Raiders defensive front that’s allowed an even 400 yards on the ground through two games with opponents averaging five yards a carry.

--Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones vs. Raiders LT Donald Penn. Jones is coming off arguably the best game of his career in which he tallied two sacks, three tackles for a loss and three QB hits. He led a Patriots pass rush that brought Matt Cassel down six times in Minnesota. Jones is the lead dog in what could be a more aggressive pass rush looking to get after it and take advantage of rookie quarterback Derek Carr.