New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

The New England Patriots have used an us-against-the-world mentality many times in the Bill Belichick era.

Guys like Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi and Rodney Harrison were masters of motivating the Patriots over the years by convincing them, along with Belichick, that no one outside the Gillette Stadium locker room believes in them.

Following an embarrassing 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 4, the us-against-the-world attitude was clearly back in New England heading into Sunday night’ game against the previously unbeaten Cincinnati Bengals.

This time, though, unlike during the earlier days in New England’s decade-plus run of success, there really were a lot of doubters on the outside.

The 2-2 start, the blowout loss, the failures to find consistency on either side of the ball through a month of games led to lots of outside noise, even an ESPN article on the day of the Bengals game stating that Tom Brady was “uncomfortable” with many recent changes in New England and might no longer want to finish his career with the team.

With all that as a theatrical backdrop, Belichick’s team did what his veteran-led predecessors might have, beat the bag out of the Bengals.

New England (3-2) took it to the visitors from Cincinnati (3-1) to forge a 14-0 first-quarter lead, 20-3 halftime advantage and cruise to the 43-17 rout.

In doing, so there was as much energy an emotion from a New England team as has been evident in quite some time.

“When you had the result that we had Monday night as a team, I think everybody rallied around each other,” Belichick said a day after his team’s convincing win.

“I mean, who else is there to rally around? That’s all we have: guys that can go out there and play and make a difference. Nobody else is going to make any plays unless we go out and make them ourselves. Of course they stuck together as a team and supported each other. That’s what any team should do.”

New England also executed like it hadn’t to date.

The offensive line gave Brady far more time than through the first month. He responded by passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns for a 110.7 rating, including nearly 200 yards to his tight end duo of Rob Gronkowski (100 yards and a score) and Tim Wright (85 yards and a score).

The running game also did more than its part, tallying 220 yards on 46 attempts including 27 for 113 and a touchdown by Stevan Ridley.

In a place where the Belichickian motto is to ignore the noise, the Patriots clearly heard their doubters last week and responded.

”It’s hard to be oblivious to things,“ Brady admitted. ”We all have TVs or the internet or the questions I get, and the emails that I get from people who are concerned. I‘m always emailing them back like, ‘Nobody died. It’s just a loss.’

”I think we’ve always done a great job putting losses behind us quickly and trying to move forward. It doesn’t always go right. In football season, you don’t always go undefeated every year. You’re trying to build something; we’re trying to build something that is going to be tough to compete with.

“So when we play like we played tonight, it still wasn’t perfect and there are still a lot of things we could do better and we’re going to work at it. We always do that. We come in and we talk about things we didn’t do well and things we did well and things we need to build on. Our coaches do a great job of that. We’ve got a great group.”

On a night when he became only the sixth player in history to surpass 50,000 yards passing, Brady was showered in support. The Gillette Stadium crowd unleashed loud, consistent “Bra-dy!” chants throughout the night.

And his teammates were more than behind their clear franchise leader.

”I told my brother before we came to the game, ‘I‘m going to make 12 look like Tom Brady again today, baby!'“ Gronkowski said excitedly in the aftermath of the win. ”And I went out there with my teammates and we made Tom Brady look like Tom Brady after you guys were criticizing him all week, the fans, everything.

“It feels so good. He’s such a leader. He went over 50,000 yards today. He’s an unbelievable player, and I‘m so glad to play with him.”

One win may not wipe out all that ailed the Patriots through a month of football. But blowing out the Bengals team that many thought was playing as good a football as any coming off a bye week certainly sends a message to anyone who doubted the Patriots and Brady over the last week.

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--Tight end Tim Wright has been in New England for just more than a month, arriving Aug. 26 in the trade that sent Logan Mankins to the Buccaneers. Wright had been quite quiet in his contributions to the passing game through four weeks, with only four catches for 35 yards. But he broke out a little bit in the Sunday night blowout of the Bengals, catching all five balls thrown his way for 85 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown.

“Tim’s a real smart guy,” head coach Bill Belichick said of his second-year tight end’s work learning the New England offense. “He’s got a lot of experience in the passing game as a former receiver and experience from last year as a tight end in Tampa’s system which also, even though it’s different it’s similar in that the tight end is still the formation guy that has to create the different formations and motions and combinations with the receivers and so forth in the line and in the running game and the passing game. But he’s smart, he works hard. He’s one of the first guys in here every day and stays late and spends extra time with (offensive assistant) coach (Brian) Daboll. He’s done a good job; still a lot of things to work on and a ways to go, but as far as his effort and work ethic and attention to detail and so forth, it’s very good.”

--Quarterback Tom Brady became just the sixth player in NFL history to surpass 50,000 career passing yards on the way to the blowout victory over the Bengals on Sunday night. Brady and Bill Belichick have always downplayed individual achievements and records during their run together in New England, and Brady continued with that tact with his latest impressive feat.

“I‘m a lucky guy. Fifth-thousand yards means - you know, I’ve played in the best place in the league for a long time, playing for the best owner and the best coach and being the most prepared because our coaches get us that way each week and playing with the best group of guys who are really selfless. We always talk about what Patriots football is and I think you saw it tonight,” Brady said.

--Cornerback Darrelle Revis was matched up one-on-one with Bengals top target A.J. Green throughout Sunday night’s New England blowout win. Revis held Green to just two catches for 19 yards in the first half and even turned one of those into a forced fumble and Patriots turnover. While Revis had been playing both man and zone in his first month in New England, the veteran former All-Pro was more than ready for his battle with a fellow Pro Bowler like Green.

“I‘m used to it,” Revis said of the elite, one-on-one battles that he grew famous for in his time with the Jets earlier in his career. “To compete and take out the No. 1 guy, but whatever the game plan is it is. It’s a different game plan week by week and you got to play what the coaches call.”

Revis also said he expects that he might get another chance to battle Green on Revis Island down the road as the two playoff contenders move forward.

“They were great matchups, man. I‘m sure he was looking forward to it as well and I talked to him after the game as well and I just told him I’d probably see him down the road in the future. It was great, a great matchup,” Revis said of battles with guys like Green. “He’s a great competitor and a great receiver. One of the top guys, so I did talk to him after the game and said, ‘Hey man, just keep up the great work that you’re doing and it was good playing against you.'”

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Kenbrell Thompkins, a former undrafted player who caught 32 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns a year ago as a rookie, was waived Oct. 4. Thompkins had been inactive for two of the first four games this season, catching six passes for 53 yards in the two games he played.

--LB Ja‘Gared Davis was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Oct. 4. The first-year player saw reserve action against the Bengals.

--DB Nate Ebner was inactive against the Bengals due to a finger injury that kept him from practice all week.

--OL Cameron Fleming was inactive against Cincinnati due to a finger injury that forced him to miss practice all last week. Fleming suffered the injury in his first career start a week ago on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, with the fourth-round pick who was a career right tackle at Stanford earning the opening nod at right guard.

--LB Dont‘a Hightower missed the Sunday night battle with the Bengals due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4 at Kansas City. Hightower had been limited in practice last week. With Hightower inactive, undrafted rookie LB Deontae Skinner made his first NFL start and finished with one tackle.

--CB Malcolm Butler, an undrafted rookie who’d seen rotational action through the first four weeks, was a healthy scratch against the Bengals.

--CB Alfonzo Dennard returned to the starting lineup against Cincy after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury.

--RB James White, a fourth-round rookie, was a healthy scratch against the Bengals, the fourth time he was inactive in his first five NFL games.

--OL Josh Kline was a healthy scratch against the Bengals, the fourth time he’s been inactive to open the season.

--DL Zach Moore was a healthy scratch against Cincy, the fourth time the rookie has been inactive this season.

--DB Devin McCourty left the first quarter of the win over the Bengals with a rib injury and did not return.

--DL Dominque Easley left the first half of the blowout of Cincy with a shoulder injury and did not return. The first-round pick has also been nursing a knee injury.

--CB Darrelle Revis left the third quarter of Sunday night’s win with an apparent hamstring injury and went to the locker room. But the veteran returned to finish the game.

--WR Danny Amendola left the first quarter of the win over the Bengals with a head injury but returned to finish the game.

--CB Brandon Browner’s roster exemption expired and he joined the Patriots 53-man roster Oct. 6 a week after he concluded his four-game league drug suspension to open the season. The veteran first-year Patriot is expected to immediately vie for a starting job and playing time opposite Darrelle Revis.

--WR Brian Tym’s roster exemption expired and he joined the Patriots 53-man roster Oct. 6 a week after he concluded his four-game league drug suspension. The former undrafted journeyman had an impressive summer in New England making plays in practice and preseason action as a deep threat on the outside, something the team has been lacking the last two seasons.

--DL Joe Vellano was released Oct. 6 as the team made room for Browner and Tyms. The former undrafted rookie had played in all 21 games and notched eight starts in his year-plus in New England after making the team as a surprise reserve out of camp a year ago.

--DL Michael Buchanan was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6 with an unknown injury. The 2012 seventh-round pick had not been on the team’s injury report last week and played a reserve role in Sunday night’s win over Cincy.

REPORT CARD VS. BENGALS

PASSING OFFENSE: B-plus -- The protection, accuracy and playmaking ability of the Patriots passing attack took a major step forward against the Bengals. While it still wasn’t nearly perfect, and faded a bit as the game went on,- Tom Brady was closer to what has become expected. Brady led New England to two opening scoring drives, actually avoiding a three-and-out opening possession for the first time this season. Brady was sacked only twice and seemed much more comfortable in the pocket, even making quick throws, on the way to completing 23 of 35 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns, for a season-best 110.7 rating. Rob Gronkowski was his top target, catching six passes for 100 yards and a score, while fellow tight end Tim Wright chipped in with five catches for 85 yards and another score as the Patriots took advantage of some Bengals injuries at linebacker. Brady spread the ball around to eight players and al though he still missed a few easy throws, No. 12 and the passing attack made improvements against what is supposed to be a solid Cincy defense.

RUSHING OFFENSE: A-minus -- Stevan Ridley’s first two carries of the game, the second and third plays from scrimmage overall, went for nine and seven yards, respectively. It was an impressive start for a New England ground game that has been trying to establish itself all season. From there on, New England got the yards it needed on the ground all night. Tom Brady picked up a fourth-and-1. Ridley capped the opening drive with a touchdown. Shane Vereen chipped in with a few nice change-of-pace runs. By night’s end, the Patriots had churned out 46 attempts for 220 yards (4.8 average). Ridley led the way with 27 carries for 113 yards, including a late 43-yard rumble down the left sideline that was the longest run of his career. Vereen added 90 yards on his nine carries. Give the offensive line credit, since rookie Bryan Stork has taken over at center there seems to have been a bit more room to run, as the rest of the veteran group begins to play up to its potential, even against a pretty physical Bengals front.

PASS DEFENSE: B -- Fans and media alike have been begging for Bill Belichick to allow Darrelle Revis to match up with opponents’ top targets. That was the plan against A.J. Green and the Bengals and it worked. With Revis holding top weapon Green to only two catches for 19 yards, Andy Dalton was limited to 63 yards passing in the first half as the Patriots built a 17-point lead. It wasn’t only Revis, as New England played man-to-man across the board and while Dalton missed a couple chances for big plays, the Patriots didn’t allow a completion longer than 19 yards in the first half. Dalton threw a couple second-half touchdowns, taking advantage of injuries to safety Devin McCourty and a temporary sidelining of Revis, but really Patriots pass defense controlled the bulk of the game through the air. That was true even though the front got little pressure on Dalton, although Chris Jones did notch the first sack allowed by Cincinnati in four games this season. The pass rush needed to become far more relevant and consistent, but when Revis is on an island, the New England coverage looks like it could be impressive as the year wears on.

RUSH DEFENSE: B -- The Patriots run defense has been suspect this season, whether getting exposed by the Dolphins and Chiefs, and simply getting by against the Vikings and Raiders. The Bengals have never been shy about admitting they want to start everything they do on offense by running. The Patriots fought to a draw early on against the Bengals runners and then the score kept Cincy from remaining balanced. The Bengals first two carries of the day were for one yard and no gain. That was followed by a 13-yarder and five-yarder on Cincinnati’s opening drive to a missed field goal. At the end of the day, the Bengals were only able to accumulate 18 carries for a respectable 79 yards (4.4 average). Vince Wilfork remains the only proven run stuffer up front for New England. Casey Walker, signed a week ago from the Panthers practice squad saw his first action and had a nice tackle for a loss. It wasn’t a dominant effort, but the Patriots never really let Cincy control the game on the ground early to establish the basis of their offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-plus -- Stephen Gostkowski continues to impress, improving to 13 for 13 this season by hitting all five of his field goal attempts (48, 19, 23, 47, 35) against the Bengals. He also had three touchbacks on kickoffs, while Bengals returner Brandon Tate chose to take five more out of the end zone but averaged only 20.1 yards per return. New England’s punting wasn’t as impressive, as Ryan Allen ended up with a net of only 22.7 yards thanks to a 47-yard punt return by Adam Jones to help set up one of Cincy’s touchdowns. The Patriots didn’t get much in their own return game. Brandon Bolden made a bit play in coverage, though, forcing a fumble by Tate. That big play was balanced out by a bad penalty on Jamie Collins on a punt return, when the linebacker tackled Tate even after he had called for a fair catch. Gostkowski remains money, but the rest of the special teams that have been solid most of the year could clean some things up after the win.

COACHING: B -- New England’s coaches faced a tough challenge on a short week coming off an ugly loss and responded by getting their team ready for the Bengals. Bill Belichick and Co. seemed to settled things down a bit on offense, using less personnel combinations while balancing out the pass and the run. The offensive line settled in with Ryan Wendell making the start at right guard and the blocking was better by Dave DeGuglielmo’s much-maligned group up front. Defensively, the decision to use Revis in man coverage on Green seemed obvious, and New England didn’t over-think things. While the bulk of the world was doubting New England, Belichick seemed to push the right buttons to get his time unified and fired up in the face of early season adversity. The schemes worked. The motivation worked. And Marvin Lewis’ team just couldn’t answer the challenge in prime time on the road in Foxborough.

