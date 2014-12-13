New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

Opening day in Miami saw the New England Patriots get upset by the upstart Dolphins. New England led 20-10 at halftime of that game, but was shut out in the second half of the 33-20 loss.

The Patriots are now 10-3 and the Dolphins are 7-6.

A little more than three months later, New England is at 10-3, where it generally is this time of year and the Dolphins are 7-6. The Patriots can clinch the AFC title with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough and currently hold the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

But a problem that was a major factor in that opening day loss - pass protection - has become a growing problem once again over the last few weeks.

Much of the Patriots early season struggles, including the 2-2 start after a blowout Monday night loss in Kansas City, could be traced back to the offense line. The unit had new bodies and a new coach. The results were not good.

But the group pulled itself together in the Patriots seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season. Fourth-round rookie Bryan Stork took over the starting job at center. Veteran and team captain slid into Logan Mankins former spot at left guard. And Ryan Wendell, a starter at center the last two seasons, bumped out to the right guard spot.

After being sacked four times on opening day and 10 times in the first four weeks of the season, Brady sacked just six times total in New England’s subsequent seven-game winning streak.

And while he technically was sacked twice in the last two weeks - a 26-21 loss in Green Bay and last Sunday night’s hard-fought 23-14 win in San Diego - Brady was under far more pressure than the sack numbers would indicate. He was hit six times in Green Bay and another five times in San Diego. He was hurried endless other times.

Brady felt the pressure and his play - and that of the entire offense - declined. An attack that had scored 34 or more points in four straight games and six of its previous seven contests was suddenly held in the low 20s. The unit had four-straight three-and-outs in the third quarter against the Chargers and 12 totals drives with one first down or less in the last two weeks.

Left tackle Nate Solder gave up the edge consistently in Green Bay and then again last Sunday in San Diego, regularly losing one-on-one battles with Chargers ends Melvin Ingram and Dwight Freeney.

It’s a growing concern for outside observers, especially fans of a team that’s seen Brady’s play decline in big games over the years against teams that can put pressure on No. 12.

But according to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Solder and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer have been showing consistent improvement.

”I think both of our tackles have been playing increasingly better as the year has gone on and I‘m really happy with what they’ve been able to do,“ McDaniels said. ”Certainly, they have to block a lot of marquee players on the edge that their job is to sack the quarterback. Our tackles have to do a great job of protecting the spot for Tom [Brady] to be able to step up and throw. It’s a great challenge every week. San Diego was no different. Ingram and Freeney and Jarret Johnson and the guys that they were dealing with there have great motors, different styles of rushers.

“Again, there are going to be some good players on the other side of the ball that every once in a while they’re going to get you. That’s why it’s a team game, and the quarterback knows that those guys are going to make some good plays as well and usually does a good job of getting the ball out of there and helping those tackles out once in a while when they need it. I‘m very pleased the way those guys are playing. I think they’re doing a nice job on some really good players, and they’re going to have an incredible challenge on their hands this week with the guys we’re going to see on the edge from Miami.”

Miami ranks 11th in the NFL in sacks per pass play. The front is led by Cameron Wake’s team-best 9.5 sacks, while Olivier Vernon has 6.5 sacks on the other end of the line.

So the Patriots offensive line, whether it’s struggling as some think or improving the way that McDaniels described, certainly has something to prove to avoid New England being swept by a division opponent in a season for the first time since 2000.

“They’re a team that they don’t have to blitz to get pressure on you, which I would say is a great luxury. There are teams in the league that need to pressure more to create issues for the quarterback in the pocket. This team doesn’t have to do that,” McDaniels said.

“They have really good edge rushers, they have good interior rushers. Their whole group has been productive up front. This is as good a group as we’re going to play in terms of the depth of it and their effectiveness in terms of getting to the passer. We’re going to have an issue. We’ve got to handle them up front, block them, allow the quarterback time to throw when they don’t pressure There are a lot of issues they give you in the passing game as you’re preparing for them. We’re going to have to have a great week of preparation. We’re going to have to play a lot better than we did in the first contest.”

And turn around a trend on offense that’s seen Brady under more pressure in recent weeks leading to a dip in scoring for a team that had been putting up points as fast as in the game just a few weeks earlier.

SERIES HISTORY: 96th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 51-44. As former AFL and now AFC East foes, New England and Miami face off for the 99th time this Sunday when you include the teams’ three playoff battles. As is the case with all three teams in the division, New England has been dominant over the Dolphins since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. But Miami actually has a two-game winning streak in the matchup after the Dolphins 33-20 win on opening day in which the Patriots were shut out in the second half. Prior to those two road losses, New England had won seven straight in the series and 11 of the previous 13. Miami hasn’t won in Foxborough since 2008.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--P Ryan Allen was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his impressive work in the win in San Diego last Sunday night. Allen notched a 49.4-yard average on his five punts in the game, placing four of those kicks inside the Chargers 13-yard line (13, 10, 11 and 10). Allen’s impressive night included a 44-yard net average and a long punt of 60 yards.

Allen’s award marks the Patriots fifth AFC Player of the Week honor this season. RB Jonas Gray and QB Tom Brady won on offense, DE Chandler Jones on defense and DT Chris Jones on special teams.

--TE Rob Gronkowski is on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s interview issues this week. Inside the Pro Bowl tight end’s interview includes insight into what he was feeling when he was carted off the field last December in Foxborough with both a torn ACL and a concussion.

”I remember I was on the X-ray machine after they carried me off the field on the cart. I mean, I kind of had a concussion too, so I really don’t remember. But I was actually bawling out on the machine when I was getting X-rays on my knee,“ Gronkowski told ESPN. ”And I was holding on to my trainer’s hand and my dad was right there and I was just bawling like, “Is this it? Am I done?” I barely remember any of it. I just remember those little stages of it, because of the concussion.

A year later Gronkowski is once again the centerpiece of the Patriots passing game. He’s second on the team with 73 catches and leads New England with 997 yards. His 10 touchdowns not only lead the team, but also made him the first tight end in NFL history with four double-digit touchdown seasons.

He’s back where he knows some people thought he’d never be again - dominating defenses.

“There are definitely a lot of doubters out there,” Gronkowski recalled to ESPN. “When you turn on the TV, everyone is doubting you, saying I‘m never gonna come back to normal, I’ll never be the same player I was in 2011 and 2012, whatever it was. It’s just great that I‘m turning all of those doubters into believers.”

--LB Akeem Ayers landed in New England after Week 7 in a trade from the Titans, where the former second-round pick had played less than a dozen defensive snaps all season. Ayers has started four of the six games played for the Patriots, including the last three weeks for a linebacker unit that lost Jerod Mayo to IR and was without Dont‘a Hightower on Sunday night in San Diego. In that action he’s tallied 13 tackles, three sacks, four QB hits and an interception.

”I think he’s what we thought he would be. But, you know, when you work with somebody you obviously get to know them a lot better,“ Bill Belichick said of his productive midseason defensive addition. ”. We’ve been in a lot of nickel defense over the last, I’d say probably two months, so not exclusively, but a lot. So his defensive end role has become a lot bigger than the outside linebacker role, just because we haven’t been in a lot of our base defense.

“I’d say he has done about what we have expected him to do. He learned very quickly, got on the field quickly, has a lot of position flexibility physically and has a lot of position flexibility mentally in terms of assignments and rushing, covering, man coverage, zone coverage. He has a good feel for the game. He’s a smart guy and he’s an instinctive player, like Rob [Ninkovich], different than Rob, but like Rob. I’d say it’s pretty much about what we thought it would be, but we certainly know a lot more having worked with him on a daily basis the last couple months than what we knew just scouting a guy off of film in Tennessee.”

--Bill Belichick gave his team Monday and Tuesday off this week after the team’s Sunday night win in San Diego. That drew huge cheers from the bulk of the roster in the postgame locker room at Qualcomm Stadium. But one guy, QB Tom Brady, didn’t have his work week altered much by his coach’s reward for winning.

“All day,” Brady responded when asked how much of his “off day” he spent preparing for this week’s game again Miami. “It’s just that time of the year. I don’t think there are any off days - maybe in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but not necessarily in a quarterback’s preparation. I do a lot of work, and I enjoy it, so that’s the easy part. I get to do something I love to do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 - Number of consecutive seasons that the Patriots (10-3) have won 10 or more games. It’s the second longest streak of 10-win seasons, trailing only San Francisco’s 16-year streak from 1983-1998.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Gronkowski is running around like a mad man,” Dolphins safety Jimmy Wilson on Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: T Nate Garner (illness), DT Anthony Johnson (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring), LB Jelani Jenkins (foot), LB Koa Misi (hamstring, knee)

--Questionable: TE Charles Clay (hamstring, knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), LB Chris McCain (ankle), CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder)

--Probable: S Walt Aikens (illness), DE Dion Jordan (ankle), TE Dion Sims (neck), S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Out: DE Dominique Easley (knee)

--Questionable: G Dan Connolly (ankle), WR Julian Edelman (thigh), T Cameron Fleming (ankle), LB Dont‘a Hightower (shoulder), DE Chandler Jones (hip), WR Brandon LaFell (shoulder), DE Rob Ninkovich (heel), RB Shane Vereen (ankle), LB Chris White (ankle)

--Probable: QB Tom Brady (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB LeGarrette Blount did not practice on Wednesday but it was not injury related. Blount was reportedly in Pittsburgh for a court date stemming from a marijuana related charge during his time with the Steelers.

--DL Dominque Easley did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

--LS Danny Aiken was limited in practice with a concussion, though he returned to full game duties last Sunday in San Diego.

--WR Julian Edelman remains limited with a thigh injury, though he was a full participant in Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

--OL Cameron Fleming remains limited in practice with an ankle injury, having missed the last three games to the injury.

--LB Dont‘a Hightower was limited in practice due to the shoulder injury that forced him to miss Sunday’s game in San Diego.

--DE Chandler Jones remains limited in practice due to the hip injury that’s had him sidelined since Week 7.

--WR Brandon LaFell remains limited in practice with a shoulder injury, though he has not missed game action.

--Rob Ninkovich was limited in practice on Wednesday with a heel injury suffered in Sunday’s game in San Diego.

--RB Shane Vereen remains limited with an ankle injury.

--LB Chris White returned to practice on a limited basis after missing all last week with an ankle injury.

--QB Tom Brady was once again a full participant in practice despite an ankle injury.

GAME PLAN: The Patriots offensive game plan has to start with the New England offensive line and its ability to take care of the Dolphins front - both in the passing game and running game. Miami has a deep, dependable pass rush that gave Tom Brady problems in the opener. The New England offensive line has struggled a bit up front the last couple weeks. The Patriots could very well come out looking to establish the run early against a Miami front that allows 4.4 yards per carry on the season. That could wear down ends Olivier Vernon and Cameron Wake and open up the play action passing game against a pass defense that recently lost safety Louis Delmas to injury. Look for Brady to continue to feed Rob Gronkowski as his No. 1 target and first option around which the rest of the passing game is built.

Defensively the Patriots first goal will be to force the Dolphins to be one dimensional. That means a front that’s been adding depth on the line while dealing with injuries at linebacker will attempt to slow Lamar Miller, who is averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the season when he gets his chances. Darrelle Revis will likely draw a matchup with Mike Wallace while the rest of the Patriots surging secondary will deal with Miami’s complementary weapons, led by young receiver Jarvis Landry. If Chandler Jones returns from injury, which is a strong possibility, it should give the front and the pass rush a boost from the right end spot. The Patriots defense has been improving against both the run and the pass in recent weeks and will look to continue that balanced momentum against Ryan Tannehill’s attack. The Patriots haven’t blitzed a ton, but rather have used twists, games and stunts up front to get to opposing passers. That will continue against Miami’s developing young passer.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Patriots CB Darrelle Revis vs. Dolphins WR Mike Wallace.

Revis absolutely shut down San Diego’s Keenan Allen last week. He’s been matching up with opponents’ top target more often than not over the second half of the season. That should draw a battle with Wallace, who ranks second on Miami with 57 catches while leading the team with 700 yards, a 12.3 avg. and seven touchdowns. Wallace did not see Revis for the entire game in the season opener, but did score a touchdown in the Miami win. The two should see plenty of each other again on Sunday in Foxborough.

--Patriots LT Nate Solder vs. Dolphins RDE Olivier Vernon. Solder has been struggling the last two weeks. He’s had issue with one-on-one battles, both in the running game and in pass protection. Vernon is a very good pass rusher who gets lost in Cameron Wake’s shadow at times, but his 6.5 sacks are a major part of the Dolphins success. The Dolphins sacked Tom Brady four times in the opener and getting pressure on 12 is always a way to slow the Patriots high-powered passing attack. Vernon will be set on going through Solder to do just that.

--Patriots LB Jamie Collins vs. Dolphins RB Lamar Miller. Collins stepped up last week for an injured Dont‘a Hightower to take over the job as defensive playcaller. He also was all over the field with nine tackles and two sacks. Miller is Miami’s leading rusher, averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the season but is also a factor in the passing game with his 32 receptions. Collins is New England’s most athletic linebacker and shutting down Miller -- both as a runner and as a target out of the backfield - is a key first step in New England’s defensive game plan.