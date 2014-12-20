New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

The passing game has been the story in New England, both over the last decade and throughout this season.

The Patriots won the AFC East and are fighting to hold on to the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC thanks to the Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski-led passing attack and the Darrelle Revis-led pass defense.

It’s the way of the world in the NFL these days for most places outside of Seattle: You win in the NFL by throwing the ball.

But when the Patriots (11-3) met the Jets (3-11) in Week 7 at Gillette Stadium, New England found itself in a dogfight down to the wire because the Patriots could do little to stop Chris Ivory and the Jets’ running game. Chris Jones’ blocked field goal allowed Bill Belichick’s team to hold on for the 27-25 victory, but Ivory churned out 107 yards on 21 carries and the Jets piled up 218 yards on the ground to control the clock and put up a season high in points.

It was the nadir of the year for the Patriots’ run defense.

In the seven games since, the Patriots have allowed more than 100 yards just twice, and opponents have been held to 3.6 yards per carry or worse six times.

A run defense that was ranked 25th in the league after being run over by the Jets now ranks No. 10.

That will be challenged yet again by the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York has the No. 2 rushing attack in the league (behind Seattle). Ivory continues to roll. Chris Johnson has come on of late.

New York has topped 150 yards rushing five times in the last eight weeks, including an incredible 277 yards three weeks ago against the Dolphins.

Belichick expects his newly stout defensive front to face a major test Sunday afternoon.

“They have a very extensive and diverse running game,” Belichick said. “This will probably be the most volume of running game schemes and run game issues that they create that we’ve had in quite a while, certainly all year.”

In the last three weeks, New York’s games have decided by six points or less as they have focused on running the ball and playing solid defense.

Taking away the running game will be the key to the Patriots staying out of the kind of close game the Jets created the first time around.

“I think the Jets obviously are doing a great job right now of controlling games. They are trying to put themselves into a tight game every week, where now the game is going down to the last possession or the last couple of possessions where they have a chance to win,” Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. “I think they are certainly doing a great job at the run game. They are the No. 2 rushing team in the league. So, they’ve certainly done an excellent job there of getting different ways to gain yards.”

It’s that kind of game the Patriots are trying to avoid. The first big step in that direction starts with Vince Wilfork and Dont‘a Hightower continuing to play the solid run defense that New England has displayed over the last two months.

New England’s Super Bowl hopes likely rest on the passing game on both sides of the ball. But for this Sunday, at least, the run defense may play the biggest factor in the team’s success against its old-school division rival, which would like nothing better than to close out Rex Ryan’s tenure with an upset that could spoil New England’s run toward the No. 1 seed.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 55-52-1. New England and New York have been butting heads since the AFL days of 1960, when the Boston Patriots clashed with the New York Titans. Each has had its run of success, as shown by the near-.500 record in the series that includes 111 previous battles, including postseason. One of the recent highlights came in 2010, when the Patriots blew out the Jets 45-3 and then lost to Rex Ryan’s team in Foxborough, 28-21, a few weeks later. The Jets have won just once since that day, an overtime win last October in New York. New England has won six of the last seven, including a 27-25 victory on a blocked field goal as time expired.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski were New England’s top vote-getters in the fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Brady finished third overall and third among QBs behind Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning, with 871,889 votes. Gronkowski was the 10th overall vote-getter, first among tight ends, with 601,093 votes. K Stephen Gostkowski is the only other Patriots player around the top two at his position, leading kickers with 210,636 votes.

Final Pro Bowl honors will be decided after the players and coaches complete their voting, and the selections will be announced Tuesday on NFL Network.

--TE Rob Gronkowski has been one of the best players on the Patriots and one of the best tight ends in the game since almost the first time he stepped on the field in New England as a second-round pick in 2010. This season he ranks second on the Patriots with 76 catches, while leading the team with 1,093 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. It’s his second 1,000-yard season and fourth campaign with at least 10 touchdowns.

According to the man who throws him the football and takes advantage of the 6-foot-6 playmaker’s unique skills, Gronk has come a long way.

”He’s grown up a lot over the last five years,“ Brady said. ”It’s been a lot of fun to see it. His football IQ and understanding of what it takes to be a professional and consistently and dependably be that type of player for our offense that he’s become has been fun to see. He’s got the size advantage, the speed advantage, and he’s really becoming so aware out there of different coverages and things they’re trying to do to stop him. Now, after this time, he and I are really getting on the same page with a lot of things that are adjustments to adjustments to adjustments and that type of thing.

“It’s just been great playing with him. He’s a huge part of our offense, really gets us going. He’s a threat on third down, he’s a threat in the red area, he’s a threat on big plays any time in the game. He’s a great player.”

-- Belichick thinks another Patriot should be considered when discussing MVP. Belichick identified tackle Alan Branch as one of the difference-makers on his defense. Yes, that Alan Branch, a player who was not even on the roster until he signed Oct. 29.

He has become one of the top front seven performers for the Patriots, who visit the New York Jets on Sunday knowing that if they win out, they’ll stay home for the playoffs.

“Alan has done a good job,” said Belichick, who said Branch and Sealver Siliga have stablized the run defense. “He’s had some versatility. He’s got length, but he’s also got size. He’s very athletic, (he) runs five flat or whatever. He has good quickness and can move. So, he has the versatility to play some different spots and do some different things along the defensive front.”

Edge rusher Chandler Jones is also back to boost a defense that was a sieve against the Jets on third downs in the first meeting, going 9 of 16, and rushed for 211 yards.

“Yeah ... killed us,” Belichick said Friday.

The Patriots will rotate defensive linemen through in Sunday’s game and show three-, four- and five-man fronts. Branch, 29, is 6-6, 315, and moves with suddenness.

“He’s a tough matchup on a lot of guys because of his length and because of his power. He’s learned quickly,” Belichick said. “I think technique-wise there are some things that we do that are probably a little different than some of the things that he’s done. But he learns quickly. He’s smart; he has a lot of experience. I‘m glad we have him.”

New England is a top-1o defense going by points allowed, point differential, run defense and red-zone defense, but in the bottom half of the league on third downs, allowing opponents to convert 40 percent to first downs.

Siliga spent 11 weeks on short-term injured reserve after suffering a foot injury on Sept. 21.

“Branch is a big guy, Siliga is a big guy,” Belichick said. “Chandler’s more of an edge guy, but when you put them all together, it looks a little different than it did a few weeks ago.”

--CB Darrelle Revis has had an impressive first year in New England. He has brought a skill level to the cornerback position for the Patriots that has been lacking since Asante Samuel left in free agency or maybe even dating back to Ty Law’s heyday.

On Sunday, Revis will return to New York as a visitor, taking on the Jets from the other side of the AFC East rivalry that has bred so much passion over the years. When he was cut by Tampa Bay last offseason, there were reports that Revis reached out to the Jets’ front office about a potential return.

Revis was asked about that possibility in a conference call with the New York media on Wednesday. Could the 3-11 Jets have used No. 24 this season?

“I‘m over here. That ship has sailed. I missed that boat,” Revis said. “I caught the New England Patriots’ boat.”

--S Devin McCourty is the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The 32 nominees across the league will be reduced to a trio of finalists, and the award will be given at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, is Tennessee’s nominee.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- Touchdowns the Patriots have allowed in the second half in the last four games. New England has allowed just six points after halftime in the last four weeks against the Detroit Lions (3), Green Bay Packers (3), San Diego Chargers (0) and Miami Dolphins (0).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It sounds like Rex is buttering me up.” -- Coach Bill Belichick, when told in a conference call with New York media that Rex Ryan had referred to the New England coach as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Questionable: LS Danny Aiken (finger), CB Kyle Arrington (hamstring), RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder), G Dan Connolly (knee), WR Julian Edelman (thigh, concussion), T Cameron Fleming (ankle), LB Dont‘a Hightower (shoulder), DE Chandler Jones (hip), WR Brandon LaFell (shoulder), DE Rob Ninkovich (heel), RB Shane Vereen (ankle), LB Chris White (ankle)

--Probable: QB Tom Brady (ankle)

NEW YORK JETS

--Out: S Rontez Miles (shin)

--Questionable: WR Saalim Hakim (quadricep), S Jaiquawn Jarrett (shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (toe)

--Probable: S Antonio Allen (hand), G Willie Colon (knee), K Nick Folk (right hip), WR Percy Harvin (ankle), RB Chris Johnson (knee), C Nick Mangold (finger), S Calvin Pryor (shoulder)

PLAYER NOTES

--DL Dominique Easley was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The first-round rookie played in 11 games and started two, missing time because of knee and shoulder injuries. He landed on IR with a knee injury, this after tearing an ACL last September to close out his career at Florida.

--TE Steve Maneri signed with the Patriots on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has a history with New England, having spent 2010 on the practice squad as a tackle and then getting a look as a tight end in training camp this year. The 6-7, 280-pounder has played in 23 games, with 10 starts, totaling six catches for 52 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-12) and Chicago Bears (2013).

--QB Garrett Gilbert was signed to the practice squad. The rookie was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of SMU. The 6-4, 221-pounder was released from the St. Louis practice squad on Oct. 28.

--DL Casey Walker was signed by the Ravens off the Patriots’ practice squad.

--LS Danny Aiken was limited in practice Wednesday due to a finger injury.

--CB Kyle Arrington was limited in practice due to the hamstring injury that forced him from last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

--RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday.

--OL Dan Connolly was limited in practice due to an ankle injury. The veteran captain left last Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

--WR Julian Edelman remained limited in practice, although he is now listed with a concussion in addition to the thigh injury that has been bothering him for weeks.

--OL Cameron Fleming remains limited with an ankle injury.

--LB Dont‘a Hightower remains limited in practice with a shoulder injury.

--DE Chandler Jones (hip) remains limited in practice, although he returned to full action last Sunday after missing the previous six games to the injury.

--WR Brandon LaFell continues to be limited with a shoulder injury.

--DE Rob Ninkovich was limited in practice was the second straight week due to a heel issue.

--RB Shane Vereen remains limited with an ankle injury.

--LB Chris White continues to be limited in practice with an ankle injury that’s kept him from the last three games.

--QB Tom Brady continues to be a full participant in practice despite an ankle injury.

GAME PLAN: Offensively, the key to the Patriots’ attack in New York will be the same as it always is: protecting Tom Brady. New England has gotten off to slow starts too often in recent weeks, at least in part due to pressure on No. 12. The Jets have 34 sacks and are ranked 20th in pass defense. New York has limited talent at the cornerback position; so, if Brady has time, he should be able to find room to work through the air. Given the Jets’ No. 4 rush defense and impressive front, look for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to spread the field out and establish the passing game early on. New York is near the bottom of the league in points scored; so, if New England can build an early lead and avoid another slow start, it will put the home team in a major hole. Protect, pass, score and then run. That’s the likely game plan for the New England offense in this trip to MetLife.

On the defensive side of the ball, the first priority will be to slow the Jets’ No. 2 rushing attack. New England allowed Chris Ivory and the Jets to churn out 218 yards on the ground in the first meeting, the worst performance of the year for the New England front. It will be on Vince Wilfork and company, who have surged to No. 10 in the league in run defense, to slow down the Jets’ run-first, run-only attack. While the Patriots have been almost completely in sub defense with five and six defensive backs for the last two months, this could be a week that sees the return of a more traditional 4-3 front to deal with New York’s multifaceted running game. If the Patriots can make the Jets one-dimensional, or least limit the Jets’ ground success, it’s unlikely Geno Smith will be able to win on his own against the Patriots pass defense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Patriots DT Vince Wilfork vs. Jets C Nick Mangold. These two veteran Pro Bowlers will be seeing a lot of each other in the middle of the field. Wilfork leads a resurgent New England run defense that has been on an impressive roll the last two months. Mangold will try to pave the way for a Jets rushing attack that ranks No. 2 in the NFL and rumbled for 218 yards in the first meeting in Week 7.

--Patriots LB Jamie Collins vs. Jets QB Geno Smith. Collins has become arguably the most versatile, athletic presence on the defensive front, bringing the ability to rush the passer and cover well down the field. Smith is the caretaker of the Jets’ suspect passing attack but certainly can also make plays with his legs. Whether Smith is throwing or running, Collins will be looking to keep the young New York quarterback in check.

--Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Jets S Calvin Pryor. New York’s first-round pick has had a solid season, including nine starts, 55 tackles and a couple passes defensed. He’ll be a key part of the middle-of-the-field defense against Gronkowski, the centerpiece of the Patriots’ passing attack. Gronkowski has topped 1,000 yards and has 11 touchdowns, including one in each of the last three games.