New England Patriots - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - INSIDE SLANT

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed Friday’s practice because of an undisclosed illness and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Even though Brady is officially questionable on the team’s injury report Friday, the Patriots expect him to make the start, according to multiple reports.

If Brady’s illness takes a turn for the worse, the Patriots would turn to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brady has not missed a game since the final week of the 2008 regular season, which was the last of 15 games he missed after tearing his ACL in the season opener.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and center Bryan Stork missed Friday’s practice but neither was absent for injury-related reasons. They are both listed as probable to play.

--Even before his own issue Friday, this has been a rough season for Brady because of injuries -- to others.

Most recently, the streak of injuries is taking a toll on the quarterback’s stable of running backs.

Brady was already working through the loss of dynamic passing back Dion Lewis to injured reserve Nov. 9 due to a torn ACL.

This week, lead back LeGarrette Blount is joining Lewis on IR due to a hip injury suffered in the first half of last Sunday night’s win in Houston.

While the Patriots were a pass-first team for more than a decade and use a committee approach in the backfield, it’s less than ideal to lose your leading rusher in mid-December. Through 13 games Blount paced the Patriots with a respectable 703 yards on 165 attempts for a 4.3-yard average with six touchdowns.

Despite playing in only seven games, Lewis remains second on the team with 49 attempts for 234 yards.

The only remaining healthy backs on the roster are fourth-year career backup Brandon Bolden and key special teamer and little-used second-year receiving back James White.

White essentially redshirted a year ago as a rookie but has seen his role grow incrementally in recent weeks. He notched 10 receptions for 115 yards in a failed comeback two weeks ago against the Eagles. Last Sunday in Houston he scored a 2-yard touchdown on his only carry of the night. He added four catches for 38 yards but actually had his biggest potential play of the night wiped out by replay when he was ruled to have landed out of bounds on a tough sideline try.

Still, the play showed Brady’s growing confidence in White -- due to both increased reps together and pure necessity.

”I think he’s earned everybody’s trust,“ Brady said. ”Not just mine, he’s done a great job for our team when he’s been in there. He’s very dependable, consistent. He made a great play the other night on that catch, to give him a chance to go up over the top of a safety. He runs it good. He’s smart. He’s been available. Whenever he’s been called upon he’s answer the bell. That’s a really important position for us. It always has been over the years because we’re such a passing-oriented offense. I think that role as a sub back is so critical and it’s not just catching but it’s also blitz pickup. It’s really gaining the confidence of everybody that you know what to do, you know how to do it and you never know when your number is going to get called.

“It’s such a critical role in the red area, on third down. James has really come through for us. It’s been great to see.”

Bolden saw his role increase last Sunday night after Blount limped off. The veteran matched a career high with 16 rushing attempts for 51 yards in Houston. Bolden has always been a trusted favorite of the coaching staff and Brady, though his talents could be tested by a potential increased workload in a time of need in the New England backfield.

“He definitely did that in college. So I’d say he’s done that,” Bill Belichick said of the possibility of Bolden taking over the lead back role. “Look, he’s been a four-down player for us. So he’s played the role of the big back. He’s played the role of the sub back. He’s played well for us in the kicking game on fourth down. I mean I think it would be hard to increase each role. It’s possible, but I think it would be hard to realistically to do that. But maybe that needs to be done. I don’t know, we’ll see. Maybe you increase one and decrease another. I think we’ll just have to try to figure that out. It might vary from game to game. I‘m not sure it will be the same every week, which it’s hard to find anybody’s role on our team that’s the same every week.”

There is also the possibility that a player not currently on the roster could be added to the mix and given a role down the stretch for a team looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. New England signed former Bronco Montee Ball to the practice squad this week and was reportedly working out former Rams and Falcons runner Steven Jackson. Jackson has not played this season after running for 707 yards on 190 carries (3.7 avg.) with six touchdowns last season in Atlanta.

Regardless of who is totting the rock and catching the passes, Brady will be the one who has to get comfortable with his new backfield mates with the games becoming more critical by the week.

“You just get out there and you work with those guys and you see what they can do and what they’re capable of and how Josh (McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator) always finds a way to incorporate them into the offense,” Brady explained.

“Then I get a decent idea of how Josh wants to incorporate them and you just go on the practice field and you work on those things. There are a lot of ball-handling issues, obviously all the handoffs to make sure those are all secure. Then building up the trust in the pass game that you can go to a guy that he’s going to be dependable and catch it and do something with it. So you just have to see how the role evolves based on that particular player and then whatever they can do you just try to do as much as you can to work with them.”

As long as Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are healthy come playoff time, it may not matter who lines up in the backfield in New England. That’s probably a good thing, because right now it’s anyone’s guess who will be lining up in the backfield in new England.

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 22-15-1. The Patriots have had the upper hand historically over the Titans/Oilers over the years, including an 11-3 mark, including postseason, dating back to 1981. The last road victory for the now-Tennessee franchise came when Warren Moon’s Oilers won 28-14 at Foxboro Stadium in 1993. Bill Belichick’s team has won five straight, including a 17-14 victory in the bitter cold at Gillette Stadium in the divisional playoff after the 2003 season on the way to Super Bowl success. That streak also includes a 59-0 blowout of the Titans in the early season snow at Gillette in October 2009.

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - NOTES, QUOTES

--QB Tom Brady’s relationship with lighting rod Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to be a point of discussion. Brady was asked during his weekly radio interview on WEEI on Tuesday to clarify his supposed support for Trump’s run for the White House.

”Donald is a good friend of mine,“ Brady said. ”I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say.

In response to that, the New York Daily News ran a cover on Wednesday with the headline “Brady Has No Balls: Refuses to bash bigot buddy Trump.”

Perhaps the NYT misunderstood. The big issue with Brady this year was about deflated balls, not no balls at all.

Brady was asked in his weekly Wednesday press conference about his friendship and support of Trump.

”I don’t think about it much,“ Brady said of the criticism he’s getting for the relationship. ”This is a tough week. I have a lot of football stuff to think about. Hopefully we can go out and beat the Titans.

Does he regret opening the door for criticism by again talking about Trump on WEEI?

“Like I said, I‘m just here to play football,” Brady said with a laugh as he walked off. “Thanks guys.”

--Defensive end Jabaal Sheard had a pair of sacks in last Sunday’s win over the Texans, as well as a pair of forced fumbles. Despite missing three games to an ankle injury, Sheard now has six sacks and 10 QB hits in his first season in New England and impressed Bill Belichick with skills never seen in his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland.

“I’d say the big thing about Jabaal that has kind of been a little bit of a revelation is just his versatility,” Belichick said of one of New England’s top free agent additions this offseason.

”In Cleveland he basically just played left defensive end on every play -- first down, second down, third down, and he played it well,“ Belichick said. ”Here as you’ve seen we’ve used him in different spots. He’s played inside, he’s had a lot of production inside, he’s played outside, has had a lot of production outside, he’s played on the right as well as on the left, although it’s been more on the left, but he’s played on both. He’s had coverage responsibilities, which I’d say he’s had either zero to very little of in Cleveland.

“But he’s long, he’s athletic, he’s got very good paying strength, has got good in-line quickness. He’s a hard guy to block in the run game, he’s a hard guy to block in the pass game, and he can match up against a lot of different players both inside and outside.”

--LB Jerod Mayo saw his playing time and production increase in last Sunday’s win over the Texans. Mayo had eight solo tackles against Houston, a team that the Patriots held to 87 yards on 22 attempts. New England’s run defense was solid most of the last two months and ranks 10th in the league, a fall from No. 2.

Mayo, a bit player most of the season while coming back from a torn patella tendon, says the defense begins its weekly game plan with the running game.

“Each week we talk about making a team one-dimensional, and sometimes you’re going to have games like that where a team can throw the ball but not run it,” Mayo, one of New England’s team captain. “The problem is when you have a team that’s able to do both run and pass, so we always try to make a team one-dimensional and we take it from there.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 -- Consecutive years that the Patriots have won the AFC East division title -- including this season thanks to the Dolphins loss last Monday night -- tying the record set by the L.A. Rams winning the NFC West from 1973-79.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Let’s just end on a high note.” -- A smiling Bill Belichick as he walked away from the podium preferring not to answer a question about the team’s reported interest in veteran free agent running back Steven Jackson.

NFL Team Report - New England Patriots - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Out: DT Mike Martin (knee), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder), S Da‘Norris Searcy (hamstring), WR Kendall Wright (ribs)

--Questionable: TE Phillip Supernaw (foot)

--Probable: LB David Bass (hip), DT Sammie Lee Hill (knee)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Out: LB Jonathan Freeny (hand), LB Eric Martin (illness)

--Doubtful: WR Julian Edelman (foot)

--Questionable: QB Tom Brady (illness), TE Scott Chandler (knee), S Patrick Chung (foot), LB Dont‘a Hightower (knee), G Josh Kline (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (ankle), WR Matt Slater (other-stinger)

--Probable: WR Danny Amendola (knee), CB Justin Coleman (hand), TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related), DE Chandler Jones (abdomen), C Bryan Stork (not injury related)

--The Patriots claimed receiver Leonard Hankerson off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Thursday.

Hankerson, 26, had 26 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Falcons this season. He spent his four NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins and has 107 career receptions for 1,408 yards and nine touchdowns.

Waddle, 24, played eight games for the Lions this season and made six starts. He has played in 30 NFL games (24 starts) over three seasons.

PLAYER NOTES

--DL Dominique Easley (thigh) was played on injured reserve Dec. 15. The second-year former first-round pick had played in nine games this season, finishing with 15 tackles and two sacks. It’s the second straight season the former Florida star has landed on injured reserve to open his NFL career.

--RB Montee Ball signed with the Patriots practice squad Dec. 15. The former 2013 second-round pick of the Broncos spent two seasons in Denver. In 21 games, with three starts, the 5-10, 215-pounder tallied 731 yards with five touchdowns on 175 carries.

--WR DeAndre Carter joined the New England practice squad Dec. 15. The 5-8, 188-pound undrafted rookie out of Sacramento State spent the summer with the Ravens and had been on the Raiders practice squad up until Dec. 1.

--DL Kelcy Quarles was released from the practice squad Dec. 15.

--WR Austin Hill was released from the practice squad Dec. 15.

--RB LeGarrette Blount (hip) was placed on injured reserve.

--WR Julian Edelman (foot) was limited in practice after returning to the field for last Friday’s workout. Edelman has missed the last four games after surgery that was expected to sideline him 6-8 weeks.

GAME PLAN

--Though the Titans defense is statistically better against the pass than the run, New England’s lack of depth and talent at the running back position mean the Tom Brady will be expected to shoulder the offense against Tennessee. Getting Rob Gronkowksi back in the mix last Sunday makes that job easier, as does the evolving role for second-year passing back James White. Look for plenty of personnel packages, especially with White and Brandon Bolden splitting time for a backfield that’s without depth or obvious roles. The most important aspect of the game plan, which will remain focused on quick throws to a banged up Danny Amendola and Brandon LaFell, is that the offensive line improve the pass protection.

Brady has been sacked three or more times in four of the last five games and hit far too often. The front needs to win more one-on-one battles and have more consistent communication against a Titans front led by Brian Orakpo (7) that has 35 sacks as a unit. If that happens, Brady should find plenty he likes against a team that has allowed opponents a combined 102 passer rating on the season and has given up 30-plus points in consecutive weeks.

Defensively the Patriots should be able to keep the Titans Antonio Andrews-led ground game in check. From there it will be about dealing with rookie Marcus Mariota as a runner and passer. That means Chandler Jones, Rob Ninkovich and Jabaal Sheard must have controlled pass rush and keep contain on the edges. In the back end it’s likely to be about a lot of zone coverages to try to confuse the rookie passer and keep a varied passing attack in check. Delanie Walker is the most productive option with 74 catches from the tight end spot, but the Titans have a lot of weapons who have chipped in with touchdowns and big plays. That means Duron Harmon and the safety position, which could be without banged up Pro Bowler Devin McCourty, will need to communicate and tackle well to avoid giving the downtrodden Titans life through the air.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Patriots LB Jamie Collins vs. Titans TE Delanie Walker.

Collins is easily the Patriots most versatile defensive player and a guy who can cover opposing tight ends in the passing game. Walker is a player Bill Belichick described as “a tough guy to match up on.” This should be a battle between a uniquely skilled linebacker and a versatile tight end who far at away leads the Titans with a career-high 74 catches for 871 yards with four touchdowns.

--Patriots RDE Chandler Jones vs. Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

OK, Mariota won’t really be blocking Chandler, but he must account for him. Mariota is a dynamic athlete having a very impressive season with both his arm and his legs. But the rookie has been sacked 35 times, so his mobility can make plays and get him in trouble at times. Jones is New England’s leading pass rusher with 10.5 sacks on the season, although he’s not had a sack in the last four games. Jones has been a victim of getting suck too far inside in his rush over the years against mobile quarterbacks and allowed such opponents to hit big plays around him on the edge. Jones needs to put some pressure on Mariota without allowing the rookie to get out in space where he’s capable of making big plays on the ground.