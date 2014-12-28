Preview: Raiders at Broncos

The Oakland Raiders are playing hard all the way to the final game while the Denver Broncos are suddenly scuffling. The Broncos will try to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the AFC and avoid their first back-to-back losses of the season when they host the Raiders in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Peyton Manning’s four-interception nightmare in a loss at Cincinnati on Monday crushed any last hope of Denver taking homefield advantage in the playoffs.

The Broncos already clinched the AFC West but could have to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs next week if they lose and the Bengals beat Pittsburgh on Sunday. “We have to find a way to learn from this and correct the mistakes throughout (the week of practice) and find a way to play better next week and try to get a win against a division team,” Manning told reporters. “So that’s all you can do.” Oakland lost its first 10 games but has won three of five since and is looking for its first road win.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -14.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (3-12): Oakland is not fighting for draft position but instead is trying to gain some momentum heading into the offseason despite the uncertain future of interim coach Tony Sparano and several players. “Last week we had two games left,” Sparano told reporters. “This week we have one game left. The goal is to make sure we’re doing the right things. I’ve got a ton of work to do upstairs.” Rookie quarterback Derek Carr has six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last three games but missed practice for the first time this season when the team sent him home Tuesday due to illness.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (11-4): Denver had a four-game winning streak come to an end on Monday and was upset with its play in all three phases. Manning dragged the team into the lead after a 20-7 deficit at the half but killed the offense with turnovers while the defense allowed a season-high 207 rushing yards and the special teams yielded an average of 34.3 yards on six kick returns and Connor Barth missed his only field-goal attempt. The Broncos were a different team against the Raiders in a 41-17 win on Nov. 9, posting a 471-222 advantage in total yards as Manning threw five TD passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos led the NFL with nine Pro Bowl selections – Manning, WR Demaryius Thomas, TE Julius Thomas, T Ryan Clady, DE DeMarcus Ware, LB Von Miller, CB Aqib Talib, CB Chris Harris Jr. and S T.J. Ward.

2. Oakland FB Marcel Reece was the team’s lone Pro Bowl selection, though LB Khalil Mack and S Charles Woodson are alternates.

3. Ward, who was injured in the fourth quarter on Monday, was diagnosed with a neck strain after an X-ray came back negative and an MRI revealed no further injury.

PREDICTION: Broncos 31, Raiders 17