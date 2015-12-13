Preview: Raiders at Broncos

The Denver Broncos potentially can clinch their fifth straight AFC West title when they host the division-rival Oakland Raiders on Sunday. A victory coupled with a loss or tie by Kansas City will wrap up the division for Denver, which also can secure the title with a tie and a loss by the Chiefs.

The injury-riddled Broncos can simply clinch a playoff spot by defeating Oakland and having either Pittsburgh or the New York Jets lose. The Raiders’ postseason hopes have taken a major hit as the club has dropped four of its last five contests. The latest defeat, a 34-20 setback against Kansas City in Week 13, marked the third time in five games - and fifth overall this season - Oakland has allowed at least 30 points. The Raiders have lost eight consecutive meetings with the Broncos, including a 16-10 defeat at home in Week 5.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Broncos -7.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (5-7): Despite the team’s downward spiral, Derek Carr remains in reach of a pair of club records. The second-year quarterback has thrown 26 touchdown passes, three shy of the team record since it joined the NFL set in 1997 by Jeff George and eight fewer than Daryle Lamonica’s franchise mark registered in 1969. Carr also is one 300-yard performance away from joining Rich Gannon (10) as the only Raiders with seven in a season.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (10-2): The team from the Mile-High City has an injury list nearly a mile long, beginning with Peyton Manning, who is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a torn plantar fascia. Also ailing are running backs C.J. Anderson (ankle) and Ronnie Hillman (foot), tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), defensive end DeMarcus Ware (back), nose tackle Sylvester Williams (ankle), guard Louis Vasquez (groin), linebacker Danny Trevathan (concussion) and safeties T.J. Ward (ankle), David Bruton Jr. (knee) and Omar Bolden (hamstring). Ware, Williams and Vasquez may play Sunday while coach Gary Kubiak is hoping Anderson, Hillman and Davis will be able to return.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders WR Michael Crabtree, who has made 66 catches for 760 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the club, signed a four-year contract extension Wednesday.

2. Denver WR Demaryius Thomas is 28 receiving yards away from joining Rod Smith (six) as the only Broncos with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

3. Oakland S Charles Woodson needs one interception to pass Ken Riley (65) for sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Broncos 27, Raiders 13