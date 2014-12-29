Broncos pound Raiders, earn week off

DENVER -- After 13 straight weeks of pounding, grinding football, the Denver Broncos finally catch a break and the chance to move forward in the playoffs.

Running back C.J. Anderson ran for three touchdowns, helping to make up for quarterback Peyton Manning’s second game in a month without a scoring pass, and the Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders 47-14 Sunday to secure the No. 2 AFC playoff seed and a first round bye.

“To win 12 games is a good thing and this bye, I think we need it,” Manning said of the Broncos, who have gone non-stop since their lone bye during the regular season in late September.

“I think we’re a little beat up physically,” a body-sore Manning said. “I know I am. Anybody playing offensive line or defensive line for sure. I know some of our receivers can use this week to hopefully get healthy. I know that’s my plan.”

Anderson rushed for 87 yards, including scoring runs of 11, 1, and 25 yards to carry the Broncos (12-4) past the Raiders (3-13) for the seventh straight time in the longstanding AFC West rivalry. With Manning struggling to connect in the red zone, Connor Barth added four field goals.

Manning said he’s confident some rest, film review and self-examination will help resolve any offensive glitches.

“Certainly we can always get better,” he said. “You want to play your best certainly going forward. We’ve done something right to win 12 games. I don’t think you just kind of luck into that. Can we improve? Yeah. We’ll use these next two weeks to try to improve.”

Manning completed 21 of 37 for 273 yards passing but couldn’t find the end zone for the second time since his streak of 51 games with at least one touchdown pass came to an end against Buffalo on Dec. 7.

He also had a botched lateral that was returned for a touchdown by Raiders cornerback Keith McGill.

Still, the Broncos were never in any real danger of being upset and they achieved the best possible outcome for themselves heading into the playoffs.

“I feel good about this team,” Broncos coach John Fox said. “I think I’ll feel better after a week’s rest with the bye week and getting some guys healthy as well as getting the injury report whittled down.”

Denver’s defense pitched in with a score of its own when linebacker Lerentee McCray sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, forcing a fumble that cornerback Tony Carter returned 20 yards for a touchdown with 4:48 remaining.

Brock Osweiler got Denver’s only touchdown pass in relief of Manning when he connected with tight end Virgil Green from 1-yard out with 1:56 remaining. Manning applauded from the sideline as Osweiler got the first touchdown pass of his career.

Carr completed 18 of 36 for 158 yards for the Raiders (3-13), who missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and face looming offseason changes to their football operations.

“There are no excuses. They were better than us today and that was evident,” Carr said.

As tough as the season was, Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack said he’s already looking forward to the next.

“I went out there and gave it my all every day as well as my teammates,” he said. “The results are not what you want but at the end of the day we get a chance to come back and improve on it.”

Up by 13 at the half, the Broncos added 10 points around Carr’s 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jamize Olawale.

Connor Barth kicked a 35-yard field goal, his third of the game, after Demaryius Thomas, playing with a finger injury suffered earlier in the game, couldn’t haul in Manning’s pass in the end zone.

Thomas finished with 8 catches for 115 yards.

Anderson broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run, slipping past three defenders at about the 10 before going in for his third score of the day.

The Raiders failed to get a first down in their first four possessions and needed their first defensive touchdown against the Broncos in four years to get on the board, trailing 20-7 at halftime.

Manning’s backward pass, intended for Emmanuel Sanders in the flat, was tipped by defensive end Justin Tuck. The bounding lateral was picked up on the fly near sideline by McGill and returned 18 yards for a touchdown.

The Broncos responded with Anderson’s second touchdown run of the day, a 1-yarder that came on a play when the Raiders were flagged for having 12 defenders on the field. The Broncos declined the penalty.

Connor Barth added his second field goal of the day, a 36-yarder, in the last few seconds of the second quarter for Denver.

Manning’s 27-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas advanced the ball to the Raiders’ 11, and set up Anderson’s first TD run on the next play. He burst up the middle and broke tackles by defensive backs Brandian Ross and D.J. Hayden en route to the score.

NOTES: The Broncos lost OG Orlando Franklin and S David Bruton to concussions during the game. ... Broncos LB Von Miller registered his 14th sack of the season, the fourth highest single-season total in Broncos history. ... RB C.J. Anderson’s 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving) are the most by an undrafted running back in Broncos history. ... The Raiders were outgained 143 yards to 4 yards in the first quarter. ... Raiders WR Andre Holmes was wide open in the end zone on a third quarter flea flicker but QB Derek Carr overthrew him.