Preview: Raiders at Browns

The Cleveland Browns look to avoid losing to a winless team for a second straight week when they host the hapless Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Vying for its third consecutive victory, Cleveland fell flat in Week 7 as it suffered a 24-6 defeat against a Jacksonville team that had lost its first six games of the season. The Browns actually owned a 6-0 lead until the final minute of the first half but were kept under 21 points for the first time in 2014.

Cleveland is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself against the Raiders, who also have dropped their first six contests for their worst start in 52 years. Oakland is coming off its 12th straight loss dating to last season, a 24-13 setback versus visiting Arizona last Sunday. It marked the fifth time in six games this campaign the Raiders were held to 14 points or fewer.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Browns -7. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (0-6): As expected with a winless team, Oakland is last in the league in many categories, including points (92), yards per game (282.7), first downs (94) and time of possession (25:01). The Raiders also are the worst rushing team in the NFL, averaging a mere 69.3 yards. Darren McFadden has gained 279 yards on 73 carries while offseason acquisition Maurice Jones-Drew has rushed only 18 times for 48 yards in four games. Rookie quarterback Derek Carr, who ranks 29th with an 80.9 passer rating, owns the team’s longest run of the year - a 41-yard gain.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (3-3): Cleveland’s leading rusher, Ben Tate, has gained the exact same amount of yards as McFadden, but the club also has two other running backs with more than 240 yards - rookies Isaiah Crowell (255) and Terrance West (243). Linebacker Karlos Dansby is the only player in the league with at least 20 sacks (24) and 12 interceptions since 2007. Facing Oakland’s anemic running attack may be just what the Browns need as they are last in the NFL in rushing defense (155.5 yards). Brian Hoyer’s worst performance of the season (16-of-41, 215 yards) has raised speculation that the Johnny Manziel era may not be far away, as coach Mike Pettine admitted he briefly considered turning to the rookie during the loss to Jacksonville.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oakland began the 1962 season - during which it was a member of the AFL - with 13 consecutive losses before winning its finale against the Boston Patriots.

2. The Raiders (92) are the only team yet to reach the 100-point mark this season.

3. Cleveland has won five of its last seven meetings with Oakland and eight of the last 11.

PREDICTION: Browns 27, Raiders 17