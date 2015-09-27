Preview: Raiders at Browns

The Cleveland Browns turn back to Josh McCown as they search for their second consecutive victory when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Cleveland posted a 28-14 triumph over Tennessee last week behind Johnny Manziel, who threw two touchdown passes for the first time in his brief career as McCown was sidelined with a concussion.

McCown will be attempting to get the Browns off to their best start since 2011 as he faces the team for which he started nine games in 2007. Oakland is looking to post back-to-back victories for the first time since October 2012 after rallying for a 37-33 win over Baltimore in Week 2. Derek Carr returned from a hand injury suffered in the season opener and threw for a career-high 351 yards, including a game-winning 12-yard TD pass to Seth Roberts with 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Raiders will need to be stingier on defense if they hope to make it two in a row, as they have surrendered a league-high 889 yards through two games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Browns -3.5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (1-1): One of the reasons Oakland has given up 653 yards through the air is the fact it hasn’t registered a sack. But defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. is not concerned. “You can’t worry about the sacks, they come in bunches,” he told the team’s website. “Just keep your fundamentals, keep working really hard and keep your discipline, and things are going to happen.”

ABOUT THE BROWNS (1-1): Travis Benjamin is coming off a tremendous performance against Tennessee that helped earn him Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He returned six punts for 154 yards - including a 78-yard touchdown - and made three catches for 115 yards, with scoring receptions of 60 and 50 yards. Benjamin - who won the award for the third time in his career - also had a 54-yard TD catch in the season opener, making him the first player with four 50-yard scores in the first two weeks of a campaign since Jim Brown in 1963.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Browns LB Armonty Bryant was nominated for AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 2.5 sacks and six tackles while also forcing a fumble.

2. Oakland has lost 11 straight and 19 of its last 20 on the road.

3. Cleveland DE Desmond Bryant is questionable to face his former team due to a shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Browns 24, Raiders 23